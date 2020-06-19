Home
Trending ETFs

IPNRX (Mutual Fund)

IPNRX (Mutual Fund)

Ivy PineBridge High Yield Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.55 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(IPNRX) Primary

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$39.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

IPNRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ivy PineBridge High Yield Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    May 18, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy High Yield Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of high-yield, lower-quality fixed-income securities of US and foreign issuers, the risks of which are, in the judgment of Delaware Management Company (Manager), consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in non-investment grade debt securities, commonly called “high yield” or “junk” bonds. Such bonds include debt securities rated BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. (S&P), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), or, if unrated, determined by the Manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in non-investment grade debt securities.

The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its total assets in lower-quality debt securities that are considered investment grade securities rated by S&P (or comparably rated by another NRSRO, or, if unrated, determined by the Manager to be of comparable quality). The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any maturity and in companies of any size, but intends to invest primarily in intermediate and long-term corporate obligations.

The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in foreign debt securities that are denominated in US dollars or foreign currencies. Many of the companies in which the Fund may invest have diverse operations, with products or services in foreign markets. Therefore, the Fund may have indirect exposure to various foreign markets through investments in these companies, even if the Fund is not invested directly in such markets.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Manager combines a top-down (assessing the market environment) and bottom-up (researching individual issuers) investment philosophy, with a strong focus on a security’s relative value. From a top-down perspective, the Manager considers both industry specific trends and other macroeconomic events that are impacting issuers.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager utilizes the same factors it considers for buying a security, in addition to its relative valuation. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes to be more attractive opportunities, or to raise cash.

The Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor’s specialized market knowledge.

IPNRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IPNRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -54.8% 284.6% 48.17%
1 Yr N/A -53.8% 289.2% 45.43%
3 Yr N/A* -24.6% 56.8% 30.19%
5 Yr -0.4%* -2.3% 32.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.3% 1.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IPNRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -4.2% 23.9% 17.85%
2021 N/A -17.1% -0.4% 77.35%
2020 -1.3% -5.7% 4.9% N/A
2019 2.2% 0.3% 11.8% N/A
2018 -1.8% -15.0% 1.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IPNRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -54.8% 284.6% 48.17%
1 Yr N/A -53.8% 289.2% 45.43%
3 Yr N/A* -24.6% 56.8% 7.76%
5 Yr 0.2%* -2.3% 32.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.3% 6.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IPNRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -4.2% 23.9% 11.55%
2021 N/A -17.1% 0.4% 23.20%
2020 -1.3% -5.1% 9.3% N/A
2019 2.3% 0.5% 20.7% N/A
2018 -0.9% -14.4% 1.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

IPNRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IPNRX Category Low Category High IPNRX % Rank
Net Assets 39.7 M 251 K 27.2 B 78.12%
Number of Holdings 169 4 1684 78.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.41 M -36.5 M 2.65 B 82.03%
Weighting of Top 10 13.62% 5.5% 100.0% 25.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ALTICE FRANCE SA 1.49%
  2. CCO HLDGS LLC/CAP CORP 1.42%
  3. MSILF Government Portfolio 1.36%
  4. Goldman Sachs Financial Square Government Fund 1.36%
  5. Fidelity Government Portfolio 1.36%
  6. BlackRock Liquidity FedFund 1.36%
  7. AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION T 1.36%
  8. LADDER CAP FIN LLLP/CORP 1.34%
  9. HILTON GRAND VAC BOR ESC 1.30%
  10. CARNIVAL CORP 1.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IPNRX % Rank
Bonds 		92.95% 82.82% 125.18% 78.73%
Cash 		7.05% -1.29% 17.18% 9.87%
Stocks 		0.00% -28.46% 9.10% 97.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.16% 98.23%
Other 		0.00% -1.39% 5.14% 96.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.33% 98.99%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPNRX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		5.78% 0.00% 17.18% 10.13%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 24.47% 98.73%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 10.88% 30.89%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 81.01%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 5.04% 98.23%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 93.17% 98.48%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPNRX % Rank
US 		92.95% 67.67% 108.57% 83.04%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 29.53% 32.91%

IPNRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IPNRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.13% 20.17% 24.21%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.60% 75.44%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 71.85%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

IPNRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

IPNRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IPNRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.88% 493.00% 67.28%

IPNRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IPNRX Category Low Category High IPNRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.43% 97.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IPNRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IPNRX Category Low Category High IPNRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.01% 7.32% 60.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IPNRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

IPNRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.05 6.99 1.67

