Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
Net Assets
$39.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
13.6%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Delaware Ivy High Yield Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of high-yield, lower-quality fixed-income securities of US and foreign issuers, the risks of which are, in the judgment of Delaware Management Company (Manager), consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in non-investment grade debt securities, commonly called “high yield” or “junk” bonds. Such bonds include debt securities rated BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. (S&P), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), or, if unrated, determined by the Manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in non-investment grade debt securities.
The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its total assets in lower-quality debt securities that are considered investment grade securities rated by S&P (or comparably rated by another NRSRO, or, if unrated, determined by the Manager to be of comparable quality). The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any maturity and in companies of any size, but intends to invest primarily in intermediate and long-term corporate obligations.
The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in foreign debt securities that are denominated in US dollars or foreign currencies. Many of the companies in which the Fund may invest have diverse operations, with products or services in foreign markets. Therefore, the Fund may have indirect exposure to various foreign markets through investments in these companies, even if the Fund is not invested directly in such markets.
In selecting securities for the Fund, the Manager combines a top-down (assessing the market environment) and bottom-up (researching individual issuers) investment philosophy, with a strong focus on a security’s relative value. From a top-down perspective, the Manager considers both industry specific trends and other macroeconomic events that are impacting issuers.
Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager utilizes the same factors it considers for buying a security, in addition to its relative valuation. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes to be more attractive opportunities, or to raise cash.
The Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor’s specialized market knowledge.
|Period
|IPNRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-54.8%
|284.6%
|48.17%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-53.8%
|289.2%
|45.43%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-24.6%
|56.8%
|30.19%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-2.3%
|32.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.3%
|1.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IPNRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-4.2%
|23.9%
|17.85%
|2021
|N/A
|-17.1%
|-0.4%
|77.35%
|2020
|-1.3%
|-5.7%
|4.9%
|N/A
|2019
|2.2%
|0.3%
|11.8%
|N/A
|2018
|-1.8%
|-15.0%
|1.0%
|N/A
|Period
|IPNRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-54.8%
|284.6%
|48.17%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-53.8%
|289.2%
|45.43%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-24.6%
|56.8%
|7.76%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-2.3%
|32.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.3%
|6.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IPNRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-4.2%
|23.9%
|11.55%
|2021
|N/A
|-17.1%
|0.4%
|23.20%
|2020
|-1.3%
|-5.1%
|9.3%
|N/A
|2019
|2.3%
|0.5%
|20.7%
|N/A
|2018
|-0.9%
|-14.4%
|1.0%
|N/A
|IPNRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IPNRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|39.7 M
|251 K
|27.2 B
|78.12%
|Number of Holdings
|169
|4
|1684
|78.99%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.41 M
|-36.5 M
|2.65 B
|82.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.62%
|5.5%
|100.0%
|25.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPNRX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.95%
|82.82%
|125.18%
|78.73%
|Cash
|7.05%
|-1.29%
|17.18%
|9.87%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-28.46%
|9.10%
|97.72%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.16%
|98.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.39%
|5.14%
|96.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.33%
|98.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPNRX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.78%
|0.00%
|17.18%
|10.13%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.47%
|98.73%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.88%
|30.89%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|81.01%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.04%
|98.23%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.17%
|98.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPNRX % Rank
|US
|92.95%
|67.67%
|108.57%
|83.04%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.53%
|32.91%
|IPNRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.13%
|20.17%
|24.21%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.60%
|75.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|71.85%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.30%
|N/A
|IPNRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|IPNRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IPNRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.88%
|493.00%
|67.28%
|IPNRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IPNRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.43%
|97.72%
|IPNRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|IPNRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IPNRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.01%
|7.32%
|60.42%
|IPNRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 11, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 14, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 16, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 13, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 16, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 14, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 16, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 14, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 10, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 11, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 16, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 12, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 10, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 12, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 15, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 11, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 12, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 10, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
