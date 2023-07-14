Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of equity securities of dividend-paying, large-capitalization issuers. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days’ prior notice of any change in this investment policy. For this Portfolio, the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) defines large-capitalization companies as companies with market capitalizations that fall within the collective range of companies within the Russell 1000 ® Value Index (“Index”) at the time of purchase. The market capitalization of companies in the Index will change with market conditions. The market capitalization of companies in the Index as of December 31, 2021 ranged from $739.3 million to $1.9 trillion. Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, and convertible securities. The Portfolio may invest in foreign securities, including companies located in countries with emerging securities markets, when the Sub-Adviser believes they present attractive investment opportunities. As of the date of this prospectus, countries with emerging securities markets include most countries in the world except Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, the United States, and most of the countries of western Europe. The Portfolio may invest in real estate securities including real estate investment trusts. The Sub-Adviser seeks to construct a portfolio of securities with a dividend yield that exceeds the average dividend yield of the companies included in the Index. The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”). The Sub-Adviser uses a valuation-based screening process to assist in the selection of companies according to criteria which include the following: • an above-average dividend yield, and stability and growth of the dividend; • market capitalization that is usually above $1 billion (although the Portfolio may also invest up to 20% of its assets in small- and mid-capitalization companies); and • the potential for growth of the dividend yield over several years. The Sub-Adviser may from time to time select securities that do not meet all of these criteria. The Sub-Adviser then conducts intensive fundamental research on each company to evaluate its growth, profitability, and valuation characteristics. In evaluating investments for the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser normally expects to take into account environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors, to determine whether any or all of those factors might have a material effect on the value, risks, or prospects of a company. The Sub-Adviser intends to rely primarily on factors identified through its proprietary empirical research as material to a particular company or the industry in which it operates and on third-party evaluations of a company’s ESG standing. The Sub-Adviser may give environmental, social, and governance factors equal consideration or may focus on one or more of those factors as the Sub-Adviser considers appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may consider specific ESG metrics or a company’s progress or lack of progress toward meeting ESG targets. ESG factors will be only one consideration in the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of any potential investment, and the effect, if any, of ESG factors on the Sub-Adviser’s decision whether to invest in any case will vary depending on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 1 ∕ 3 % of its total assets.