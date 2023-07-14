Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Voya Large Cap Value Portfolio

mutual fund
IPETX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$5.22 -0.04 -0.76%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (IPEIX) Primary Adv (IPEAX) S (IPESX) S (IPETX) Retirement (VLCRX)
IPETX (Mutual Fund)

Voya Large Cap Value Portfolio

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$5.22 -0.04 -0.76%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (IPEIX) Primary Adv (IPEAX) S (IPESX) S (IPETX) Retirement (VLCRX)
IPETX (Mutual Fund)

Voya Large Cap Value Portfolio

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$5.22 -0.04 -0.76%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (IPEIX) Primary Adv (IPEAX) S (IPESX) S (IPETX) Retirement (VLCRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Large Cap Value Portfolio

IPETX | Fund

$5.22

$537 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.22%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.0%

1 yr return

9.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-18.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-14.9%

Net Assets

$537 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 82.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Large Cap Value Portfolio

IPETX | Fund

$5.22

$537 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.22%

IPETX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -18.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -14.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.87%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Large Cap Value Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Sep 09, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vincent Costa

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of equity securities of dividend-paying, large-capitalization issuers. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days’ prior notice of any change in this investment policy. For this Portfolio, the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) defines large-capitalization companies as companies with market capitalizations that fall within the collective range of companies within the Russell 1000® Value Index (“Index”) at the time of purchase. The market capitalization of companies in the Index will change with market conditions. The market capitalization of companies in the Index as of December 31, 2021 ranged from $739.3 million to $1.9 trillion. Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, and convertible securities. The Portfolio may invest in foreign securities, including companies located in countries with emerging securities markets, when the Sub-Adviser believes they present attractive investment opportunities. As of the date of this prospectus, countries with emerging securities markets include most countries in the world except Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, the United States, and most of the countries of western Europe. The Portfolio may invest in real estate securities including real estate investment trusts.The Sub-Adviser seeks to construct a portfolio of securities with a dividend yield that exceeds the average dividend yield of the companies included in the Index. The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).The Sub-Adviser uses a valuation-based screening process to assist in the selection of companies according to criteria which include the following:an above-average dividend yield, and stability and growth of the dividend;market capitalization that is usually above $1 billion (although the Portfolio may also invest up to 20% of its assets in small- and mid-capitalization companies); andthe potential for growth of the dividend yield over several years.The Sub-Adviser may from time to time select securities that do not meet all of these criteria. The Sub-Adviser then conducts intensive fundamental research on each company to evaluate its growth, profitability, and valuation characteristics.In evaluating investments for the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser normally expects to take into account environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors, to determine whether any or all of those factors might have a material effect on the value, risks, or prospects of a company. The Sub-Adviser intends to rely primarily on factors identified through its proprietary empirical research as material to a particular company or the industry in which it operates and on third-party evaluations of a company’s ESG standing. The Sub-Adviser may give environmental, social, and governance factors equal consideration or may focus on one or more of those factors as the Sub-Adviser considers appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may consider specific ESG metrics or a company’s progress or lack of progress toward meeting ESG targets. ESG factors will be only one consideration in the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of any potential investment, and the effect, if any, of ESG factors on the Sub-Adviser’s decision whether to invest in any case will vary depending on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser.The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
Read More

IPETX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IPETX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -13.6% 215.2% 40.96%
1 Yr 9.7% -58.6% 197.5% 18.57%
3 Yr -18.1%* -23.2% 64.1% 99.48%
5 Yr -14.9%* -15.3% 29.4% 99.82%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 60.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IPETX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -64.0% -65.1% 22.3% 99.58%
2021 10.7% -25.3% 25.5% 21.27%
2020 -2.2% -8.4% 56.7% 90.47%
2019 3.4% -9.2% 10.4% 81.93%
2018 -4.3% -9.4% 3.1% 74.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IPETX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -13.6% 215.2% 38.92%
1 Yr 9.7% -58.6% 197.5% 15.68%
3 Yr -18.1%* -23.2% 64.1% 99.47%
5 Yr -14.7%* -15.1% 32.0% 99.91%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 56.84%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IPETX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -64.0% -65.1% 22.3% 99.58%
2021 10.7% -25.3% 25.5% 21.35%
2020 -2.2% -8.4% 56.7% 90.47%
2019 3.4% -9.2% 10.4% 82.75%
2018 -1.7% -8.9% 3.3% 27.43%

NAV & Total Return History

IPETX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IPETX Category Low Category High IPETX % Rank
Net Assets 537 M 1 M 151 B 58.92%
Number of Holdings 70 2 1727 58.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 150 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 58.81%
Weighting of Top 10 28.42% 5.0% 99.2% 43.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AT&T Inc 4.38%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.15%
  3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 3.09%
  4. Johnson & Johnson 3.04%
  5. Walmart Inc 2.79%
  6. Truist Financial Corp 2.73%
  7. Raytheon Technologies Corp 2.66%
  8. Comcast Corp Class A 2.53%
  9. L3Harris Technologies Inc 2.50%
  10. U.S. Bancorp 2.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IPETX % Rank
Stocks 		99.51% 28.02% 125.26% 24.48%
Cash 		0.49% -88.20% 71.98% 73.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 16.21%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 8.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 9.85%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 12.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPETX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.54% 0.00% 58.05% 58.85%
Healthcare 		17.67% 0.00% 30.08% 51.62%
Industrials 		12.07% 0.00% 42.76% 42.89%
Communication Services 		8.37% 0.00% 26.58% 14.13%
Technology 		8.09% 0.00% 54.02% 79.88%
Energy 		7.62% 0.00% 54.00% 50.79%
Consumer Defense 		7.53% 0.00% 34.10% 63.84%
Utilities 		6.56% 0.00% 27.04% 22.03%
Real Estate 		4.80% 0.00% 90.54% 22.28%
Basic Materials 		4.52% 0.00% 21.69% 23.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.24% 0.00% 22.74% 77.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPETX % Rank
US 		92.26% 24.51% 121.23% 55.17%
Non US 		7.25% 0.00% 41.42% 34.08%

IPETX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IPETX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.22% 0.04% 45.41% 29.02%
Management Fee 0.73% 0.00% 1.50% 80.95%
12b-1 Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.00% 61.49%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 33.46%

Sales Fees

IPETX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IPETX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IPETX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 82.00% 0.00% 488.00% 84.00%

IPETX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IPETX Category Low Category High IPETX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 61.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IPETX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IPETX Category Low Category High IPETX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.87% -1.51% 4.28% 75.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IPETX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IPETX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vincent Costa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2013

8.92

8.9%

Vincent Costa is head of the value and global quantitative equities teams and also serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative and fundamental large cap value strategies. Vinnie joined Voya Investment Management (Voya IM) in April 2006 as head of portfolio management for quantitative equity. Prior to joining Voya IM, he managed quantitative equity investments at both Merrill Lynch Investment Management and Bankers Trust Company. He earned a BS in quantitative business analysis from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in finance from the New York University Stern School of Business, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

James Dorment

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

James Dorment is a portfolio manager on the value team at Voya Investment Management for the large cap value strategies. He also covers the consumer discretionary sector. Prior to joining the firm, he was a senior research analyst from Columbia Management. Jim also worked at U.S. Trust analyzing and investing in a broad range of industries in both public and private equity markets. He received a BA in economics from Bates College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Gregory . Wachsman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2021

1.0

1.0%

Gregory Wachsman is a Portfolio Manager, and equity analyst on the value team at Voya Investment Management, covering the financials sector. Prior to joining Voya in March 2017, Greg was an equity analyst at Lord Abbett & Co from 2010-2017., where he covered U.S. banks, brokers, specialty finance and exchanges. Prior to that, he worked at UBS Global Asset Management, covering U.S. regional banks and specialty finance. Gregory earned an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BA from Northwestern University. He is a CFA® Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×