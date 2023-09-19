Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Integrity Dividend Summit Fund

mutual fund
IPAYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.89 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
IPAYX (Mutual Fund)

Integrity Dividend Summit Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.89 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
IPAYX (Mutual Fund)

Integrity Dividend Summit Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.89 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class

Name

As of 09/19/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Integrity Dividend Summit Fund

IPAYX | Fund

$9.89

$651 K

-

1.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$651 K

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 09/19/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Integrity Dividend Summit Fund

IPAYX | Fund

$9.89

$651 K

-

1.50%

IPAYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Integrity Dividend Summit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Integrity Viking Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 03, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

To pursue its objective, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in dividend-paying equity securities, including common stock and preferred stock. For the purpose of this policy, the Fund considers dividend-paying equity securities to be the common or preferred stock of a company that has paid a dividend in the current or preceding calendar year or for which the company has announced a dividend in the current calendar year. In addition, under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 65% of its net assets in equity securities that pay current dividends at a rate (yield) at least double that of the current yield of S&P 500.

Although the investment process results in the Fund holding primarily large-cap companies, the Fund may invest in companies of any size. In selecting securities, the Team considers a combination of factors, including, but not limited to, dividend yield, dividend growth rate, earnings growth, price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples, valuation, credit rating, balance sheet strength, and volatility. The Team emphasizes dividend yield in selecting stocks for the Fund because the Team believes that, over time, dividend income can contribute significantly to total return and is a more consistent source of investment return than capital appreciation. In determining whether to invest in common or preferred stock, the Team will consider a number of factors including its macroeconomic and market outlook.

While the Fund does not concentrate in any one industry, from time to time, it may make significant investments in certain economic sectors as a result of the investment process. The Team’s macroeconomic and market outlook will drive sector selection.

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in foreign securities. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities are typically in the form of sponsored or unsponsored depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Team’s macroeconomic and market outlook, along with geographic location and other factors, will drive the Adviser’s selection of and allocation among foreign securities.

The Team may consider selling a security if, among other considerations, its business fundamentals have deteriorated.

The Fund is non-diversified, meaning that it can concentrate its investments in a more limited number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Read More

IPAYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IPAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IPAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IPAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IPAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

IPAYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IPAYX Category Low Category High IPAYX % Rank
Net Assets 651 K N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IPAYX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

IPAYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IPAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.50% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

IPAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

IPAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IPAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

IPAYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IPAYX Category Low Category High IPAYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IPAYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IPAYX Category Low Category High IPAYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IPAYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

IPAYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×