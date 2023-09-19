Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
To pursue its objective, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in dividend-paying equity securities, including common stock and preferred stock. For the purpose of this policy, the Fund considers dividend-paying equity securities to be the common or preferred stock of a company that has paid a dividend in the current or preceding calendar year or for which the company has announced a dividend in the current calendar year. In addition, under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 65% of its net assets in equity securities that pay current dividends at a rate (yield) at least double that of the current yield of S&P 500.
Although the investment process results in the Fund holding primarily large-cap companies, the Fund may invest in companies of any size. In selecting securities, the Team considers a combination of factors, including, but not limited to, dividend yield, dividend growth rate, earnings growth, price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples, valuation, credit rating, balance sheet strength, and volatility. The Team emphasizes dividend yield in selecting stocks for the Fund because the Team believes that, over time, dividend income can contribute significantly to total return and is a more consistent source of investment return than capital appreciation. In determining whether to invest in common or preferred stock, the Team will consider a number of factors including its macroeconomic and market outlook.
While the Fund does not concentrate in any one industry, from time to time, it may make significant investments in certain economic sectors as a result of the investment process. The Team’s macroeconomic and market outlook will drive sector selection.
The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in foreign securities. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities are typically in the form of sponsored or unsponsored depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Team’s macroeconomic and market outlook, along with geographic location and other factors, will drive the Adviser’s selection of and allocation among foreign securities.
The Team may consider selling a security if, among other considerations, its business fundamentals have deteriorated.
The Fund is non-diversified, meaning that it can concentrate its investments in a more limited number of issuers than a diversified fund.
|Period
|IPAYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IPAYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|IPAYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IPAYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IPAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IPAYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|651 K
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPAYX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IPAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.50%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IPAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IPAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IPAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IPAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IPAYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IPAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|IPAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IPAYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IPAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
