Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Voya Global Perspectives Portfolio

mutual fund
IPARX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.18 -0.03 -0.37%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (IPIRX) Primary Adv (IPARX) S (IPSRX)
IPARX (Mutual Fund)

Voya Global Perspectives Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.18 -0.03 -0.37%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (IPIRX) Primary Adv (IPARX) S (IPSRX)
IPARX (Mutual Fund)

Voya Global Perspectives Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.18 -0.03 -0.37%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (IPIRX) Primary Adv (IPARX) S (IPSRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Global Perspectives Portfolio

IPARX | Fund

$8.18

$80.5 M

7.09%

$0.58

0.87%

Vitals

YTD Return

-6.8%

1 yr return

-6.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.8%

Net Assets

$80.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Global Perspectives Portfolio

IPARX | Fund

$8.18

$80.5 M

7.09%

$0.58

0.87%

IPARX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Global Perspectives Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Douglas Coté

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) invests the assets of the Portfolio in a combination of other funds (“Underlying Funds”) that, in turn, invest directly in securities (such as stocks and bonds). The Underlying Funds may or may not be affiliated with the investment adviser. The Underlying Funds will invest in the securities of issuers in a number of different countries, one of which may be the United States. Under normal market conditions, approximately 60% of the Portfolio's net assets will be allocated to Underlying Funds that predominantly invest in equity securities, and approximately 40% of the Portfolio's net assets will be allocated to Underlying Funds that predominantly invest in debt instruments, including U.S. government securities and money market instruments (“Target Allocation”). The percentage weight of the Portfolio's assets invested in Underlying Funds that predominantly invest in equity securities may change to approximately 30% and the percentage weight of the Portfolio's assets invested in Underlying Funds that predominantly invest in debt instruments may change to approximately 70% (“Defensive Allocation”) depending upon the rules-based investment strategy described below.The Target Allocation and Defensive Allocation are measured with reference to the primary investment strategies of the Underlying Funds; actual exposure to these asset classes may vary to the extent an Underlying Fund is not substantially invested in accordance with its primary investment strategies.The Underlying Funds provide exposure to a wide range of traditional asset classes which include stocks, bonds, and cash, and non-traditional asset classes (also known as alternative strategies) which include real estate-related securities, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).The equity securities in which the Underlying Funds may invest include, but are not limited to: domestic and international stocks of companies of any market capitalization; emerging market securities; and domestic and international real estate securities, including REITs.The debt instruments in which the Underlying Funds may invest include, but are not limited to: domestic and international short-, intermediate- and long-term bonds; high-yield debt instruments rated below investment-grade commonly referred to as “junk bonds;” and debt instruments without limitations on maturity.The Portfolio may invest in exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).The Sub-Adviser uses a rules-based investment strategy to determine the allocation among Underlying Funds that invest in equity securities and debt instruments. The proportion of assets allocated to Underlying Funds that are predominantly invested in equity securities and those that are predominantly invested in debt instruments is determined as of each calendar quarter. Within the broad equity and debt asset classes, the Portfolio will seek to maintain approximately equal weights across its investment in the Underlying Funds. No adjustments to the Target Allocation or Defensive Allocation will be made between quarterly allocation dates. As soon as practicable following the end of each calendar quarter, the Sub-Adviser will compare the aggregate earnings of the companies in the S&P 500® Index (“Index”) for the most recent calendar quarter to the aggregate earnings of the companies in the Index for the previous year's corresponding calendar quarter. If the aggregate earnings for the most recent calendar quarter are higher than the aggregate earnings of the companies in the Index for the previous year's corresponding calendar quarter, the Portfolio will take steps to ensure it is invested in accordance with the Target Allocation described above as soon as practicable. If the aggregate earnings for the most recently completed calendar quarter are lower than the reported aggregate earnings for the previous year's corresponding calendar quarter, the Portfolio will take steps to ensure it is invested in accordance with the Defensive Allocation described above as soon as practicable. When investing in underlying funds, the Sub-Adviser will typically consider environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of its investment analysis and decision-making processes for the Portfolio.The Sub-Adviser intends to rebalance the Portfolio's asset allocations on at least a quarterly basis, but it may rebalance more frequently as deemed appropriate to attain the Target Allocation or Defensive Allocation for the Portfolio. These allocations, however, are targets, and the Portfolio's asset allocations could change substantially as the value of the Underlying Funds change.
Read More

IPARX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IPARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.8% -20.9% 14.9% 94.33%
1 Yr -6.7% -3.7% 45.2% 92.62%
3 Yr -9.5%* -4.1% 21.0% 35.59%
5 Yr -5.8%* 0.1% 17.1% 29.08%
10 Yr -2.0%* 2.5% 9.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IPARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.3% -43.0% 18.1% 76.02%
2021 -0.2% -20.9% 40.7% 13.86%
2020 2.8% -9.5% 22.1% 66.44%
2019 2.3% -21.7% -3.5% 72.14%
2018 -2.3% -7.3% 13.7% 2.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IPARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.8% -26.9% 14.9% 94.15%
1 Yr -6.7% -7.4% 51.9% 82.81%
3 Yr -9.5%* -4.2% 21.0% 34.99%
5 Yr -5.8%* 0.1% 17.1% 32.87%
10 Yr -0.5%* 2.5% 9.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IPARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.3% -43.0% 18.1% 76.02%
2021 -0.2% -20.9% 40.7% 13.86%
2020 2.8% -9.5% 22.1% 68.52%
2019 2.3% -21.7% -2.0% 65.48%
2018 -1.5% -5.9% 16.6% 4.48%

NAV & Total Return History

IPARX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IPARX Category Low Category High IPARX % Rank
Net Assets 80.5 M 2.75 M 76 B 85.19%
Number of Holdings 11 2 24891 85.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 74.1 M 2.59 K 11.9 B 61.30%
Weighting of Top 10 99.99% 9.8% 100.0% 3.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Voya GNMA Income R6 11.51%
  2. Voya US Bond Index Port I 11.41%
  3. VYÂ® CBRE Global Real Estate I 11.30%
  4. Voya Emerging Markets Index Port I 11.17%
  5. Voya Global Bond R6 11.16%
  6. Voya International Index Port I 11.08%
  7. Voya Small Company Port R6 10.88%
  8. Voya Index Plus LargeCap Port I 10.83%
  9. Voya MidCap Opportunities Port R6 10.66%
  10. Voya High Yield Port I 0.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IPARX % Rank
Stocks 		64.99% 0.03% 81.89% 2.27%
Bonds 		30.66% 0.00% 93.76% 90.26%
Cash 		4.06% -31.26% 81.03% 51.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.18% 0.00% 70.84% 86.99%
Other 		0.09% -9.78% 25.86% 43.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% -0.97% 21.95% 74.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPARX % Rank
Real Estate 		19.92% 0.00% 42.36% 5.41%
Technology 		18.50% 0.00% 45.59% 39.34%
Financial Services 		12.41% 0.00% 83.50% 81.64%
Healthcare 		10.50% 0.00% 34.71% 84.43%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.07% 0.00% 33.09% 36.56%
Industrials 		9.92% 0.00% 32.22% 58.36%
Communication Services 		4.66% 0.00% 22.07% 88.52%
Basic Materials 		4.32% 0.00% 25.42% 38.03%
Consumer Defense 		4.18% 0.00% 23.24% 90.16%
Energy 		3.71% 0.00% 61.46% 67.05%
Utilities 		1.81% 0.00% 46.17% 91.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPARX % Rank
US 		38.13% 0.03% 75.58% 27.32%
Non US 		26.86% -1.93% 27.31% 2.60%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPARX % Rank
Securitized 		46.30% 0.00% 50.41% 3.74%
Government 		25.34% 0.00% 63.94% 54.47%
Corporate 		15.82% 0.00% 98.65% 53.98%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.27% 0.01% 81.28% 44.07%
Municipal 		0.27% 0.00% 99.85% 59.51%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.70% 77.89%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPARX % Rank
US 		24.18% 0.00% 77.86% 85.37%
Non US 		6.48% -0.63% 31.27% 60.49%

IPARX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IPARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.09% 3.70% 42.03%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.25% 45.15%
12b-1 Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.00% 71.07%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% 47.42%

Sales Fees

IPARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

IPARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IPARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 2.00% 380.00% 57.40%

IPARX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IPARX Category Low Category High IPARX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.09% 0.00% 5.64% 61.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IPARX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IPARX Category Low Category High IPARX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.27% -1.22% 5.96% 71.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IPARX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IPARX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Douglas Coté

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2013

9.09

9.1%

Douglas (“Doug”) Coté, leads the Global Perspectives team and is a senior portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. He is the founder and portfolio manager of the Voya Global Perspectives Funds and model portfolios, a group of global systematic asset allocation strategies with over $1 billion of assets under management (AUM). Drawing upon more than 30 years of active money management experience as a portfolio manager and hedge fund chief investment officer, Doug delivers hands-on interpretations of the forces driving capital markets and effective ways to respond. Prior to founding Global Perspectives, Doug was a portfolio manager with Voya’s predecessor firm and managed over $14 billion in equity assets. Doug has been featured on Bloomberg TV, CNBC and quoted in The Wall Street Journal and Reuters. In addition, he has been published in the International Journal of Managerial Finance, coining the term “Honest EPS” as a way of identifying high quality stocks. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.56 6.49 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×