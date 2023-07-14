Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.8%
1 yr return
-1.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$4.98 B
Holdings in Top 10
11.8%
Expense Ratio 0.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 17.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|IORUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.8%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|0.52%
|1 Yr
|-1.0%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|38.49%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|46.76%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|0.55%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|4.89%
* Annualized
|Period
|IORUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|93.57%
|2021
|1.7%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|6.08%
|2020
|0.8%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|20.11%
|2019
|N/A
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|Period
|IORUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.8%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|0.52%
|1 Yr
|-1.0%
|-45.4%
|15.1%
|34.55%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|47.51%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|0.47%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|4.11%
* Annualized
|Period
|IORUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|93.57%
|2021
|1.7%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|6.20%
|2020
|0.8%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|20.17%
|2019
|N/A
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|IORUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IORUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.98 B
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|7.06%
|Number of Holdings
|825
|1
|14000
|13.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|573 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|4.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.75%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|75.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IORUX % Rank
|Bonds
|100.67%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|5.80%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|31.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|28.65%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|29.52%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|28.76%
|Cash
|-0.67%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|93.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IORUX % Rank
|Municipal
|99.92%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|22.55%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.08%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|75.65%
|Government
|0.01%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|5.52%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|28.53%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|29.75%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|39.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IORUX % Rank
|US
|91.82%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|82.10%
|Non US
|8.85%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|3.89%
|IORUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.56%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|65.74%
|Management Fee
|0.44%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|51.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|IORUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IORUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IORUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|49.11%
|IORUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IORUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.13%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|2.83%
|IORUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|IORUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IORUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.72%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|11.92%
|IORUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2020
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 23, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2019
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 21, 2019
2.95
3.0%
Mark Paris is Chief Investment Officer and Head of Municipal Strategies for Invesco Fixed Income. In this capacity, he is responsible for the oversight and implementationof all municipal bond strategies. Mr. Paris entered the financial industry in 1990 and joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen investments. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Paris was a trader and then a portfolio manager on the muncipal fixed income team at Morgan Stanley/Van Kampen, which he joing in 2002. He also was previously a trader and portfolio manager at Oppenheimer Funds, head underwriter at Chase Manhattan Bank, and a trader and underwriter at NatWest Bank. Mr. Paris earned a BBA in finance from Baruch College of the City University of New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Mr. Cottier has been a Senior Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. since January 2017 and a Senior Portfolio Manager of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. since September 2002. He was Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. from September 2002 to December 2016. Mr. Cottier is a co-team leader, a portfolio manager, an officer, and a trader for the Fund and other Oppenheimer funds. Cottier has been a vice president and a senior portfolio manager with OppenheimerFunds, Inc. He has been a vice president of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. since 2002. Prior to joining it in 2002, Cottier was a portfolio manager and trader at Victory Capital Management from 1999 to 2002.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Mr. DeMitry has been a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of OppenheimerFunds Inc since July 2009. He was an Associate Portfolio Manager with OppenheimerFunds Inc from September 2006 to June 2009. DeMitry has been an associate portfolio manager with OppenheimerFunds since September 2006 and has been a research analyst of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. since June 2003; a credit analyst of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. from July 2001 to May 2003; an associate regional sales representative of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. from December 2000 to June 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Mr. O'Reilly joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen, where he served as a senior unit trust fixed income portfolio manager, with responsibilities that included fixed income trading, risk management and credit analysis. He has a diverse knowledge base, with trading experience in municipals, corporates and equities. He joined Van Kampen in 2001. Mr. O'Reilly earned a BS degree in finance from Eastern Illinois University and an MBA in finance from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He holds the Series 7, 63 and 79 registrations."
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Mr. Camarella has been a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of the OppenheimerFunds Inc since January 2011. He was an Assistant Vice President of OppenheimerFunds Inc from July 2009 to December 2010 and an Associate Portfolio Manager with OppenheimerFunds Inc from January 2008 to December 2010. Camarella has been a research analyst of OppenheimerFunds since February 2006. Camarella was a credit analyst of the manager from June 2003 to January 2006. Prior to joining the firm, he was employed as an investment banking analyst for Wachovia Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Julius Williams is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco municipal strategies. Mr. Williams entered the industry in 2000. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a portfolio manager and trader for municipal funds at Van Kampen. He joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen. Mr. Williams earned a BA degree in economics and sociology, and a Master of Education degree in educational psychology from the University of Virginia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...