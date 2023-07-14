The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in asset-backed fixed income securities, such as securities backed by credit card receivables, automobiles, aircraft, student loans, equipment leases, and agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. Asset-backed securities in which the Fund may invest also include collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”) and privately-offered collateralized loans. The allocation of the Fund’s investments in these various asset classes depends on the view of the Fund’s investment sub-advisor, Garrison Point Capital, LLC (“Sub-Advisor”), as to which asset classes offer the best risk-adjusted values in the marketplace at a given time. However, the Fund expects to focus its investments in non-agency residential mortgage backed securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests over 25% of its assets in residential mortgage-backed securities (agency and non-agency) and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The Fund may be 100% invested in debt securities.

The Fund may also invest in corporate debt securities; U.S. Treasury and agency securities; structured notes; real estate investment trusts (“REITs”); preferred stock; repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements; investment companies that invest in fixed income securities (including affiliated and unaffiliated funds); and over-the-counter and exchange-traded derivative instruments. The Fund uses derivatives for hedging purposes. The Fund may hedge against rising interest rates through interest rate swaps, interest rate-linked futures and options. The Fund may hedge against rising default rates through credit default swaps, total return swaps linked to an asset or asset class that is representative of the default risks faced by the Fund, and credit spread options. The Fund may also use one or more of these derivatives as a substitute for a security or asset class, in what is commonly known as a substitution hedge. In addition, the Fund may take short positions in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) including inverse and leveraged ETFs to hedge interest rate and general market risks as well as to capitalize on an expected decline in security prices.

The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity or duration. The Fund does not limit its investments to a particular credit quality and may invest in distressed asset backed securities and other below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as “junk”) without limitation. Below investment grade securities are those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investor Services or equivalently by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization as well as non-rated securities. The Fund may invest in securities backed by sub-prime mortgages. The Fund may hold up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid securities.

In selecting securities for investment, the Sub-Advisor favors investments it believes are undervalued and have the potential to produce consistent returns in most interest rate environments. The Sub-Advisor selects those securities for investment that it believes offer the best risk/return opportunity based on its analyses of a variety of factors including collateral quality, duration, structure, excess interest, credit support, potential for greater upside and less downside capture, liquidity, and market conditions. The Sub-Advisor attempts to diversify geographically and, with respect to asset backed securities, among servicing institutions. The Fund intends to hold the securities in its portfolio until maturity but may sell the securities held in its portfolio when the opportunity to capture outsized returns exists, or when necessitated by asset flows into or out of the Fund.

The Fund’s distribution policy is to make twelve monthly distributions to shareholders. The level of monthly distributions (including any return of capital) is not fixed and is not designed to generate, and is not expected to result in, distributions that equal a fixed percentage of the Fund’s current net asset value per share. Shareholders receiving periodic payments from the Fund may be under the impression that they are receiving net profits. However, all or a portion of a distribution may consist of a return of capital. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. For more information about the Fund’s distribution policy, please turn to “Additional Information About the Funds’ Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks – Principal Investment Strategies – AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund – Distribution Policy and Goals” section in this Prospectus.