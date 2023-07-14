Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-3.4%
1 yr return
-5.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.9%
Net Assets
$76.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.8%
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 73.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Because markets change, the Advisor actively manages the Fund’s portfolio using a proprietary investment strategy called Upgrading, which seeks to capture global market trends. The Advisor invests in the Underlying Funds that it considers to be in sync with current market leadership. The Advisor sells an Underlying Fund when it believes that the Underlying Fund is no longer performing in sync with current market leadership or if a new Underlying Fund is judged more attractive than a current holding.
|Upgrading
|
When a fund begins to lag its peers, the Advisor redeems the shares and directs the proceeds to a better performing alternative. The Advisor classifies the pool of Underlying Funds into five risk/return categories:
1Sector Equity Underlying Funds
2Aggressive Equity Underlying Funds
3Core Equity Underlying Funds
4Total Return Underlying Funds
5Bond Underlying Funds
|Under normal market conditions, the Flexible Income Fund will invest predominately in Bond Underlying Funds of varying maturity, credit
|quality (including high-yield securities, or “junk bonds”) and regional exposure. The Fund attempts to take advantage of bond market leadership trends by targeting those areas of the bond market that are excelling in the current market environment. The Fund aims to control downside risk by limiting exposure to more volatile areas of the bond market. The Flexible Income Fund may purchase, without limit, shares of Underlying Funds that invest in domestic and international corporate or government bonds.
|
Flexible Income
Depending on the Advisor’s perception of the bond market, the Fund will shift among bond funds of varying maturity, credit quality and regional exposure.
|See “More about the Funds’ Investment Objectives, Strategies and Risks – The Advisor’s Process for Classifying the Underlying Funds” for more information on this system.
|Period
|INCMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.4%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|96.77%
|1 Yr
|-5.3%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|88.45%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|48.66%
|5 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|71.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|64.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|INCMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.8%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|46.69%
|2021
|1.4%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|4.46%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|69.82%
|2019
|0.7%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|73.48%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|65.58%
|Period
|INCMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|52.46%
|1 Yr
|-5.3%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|87.76%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|48.90%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|46.82%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|62.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|INCMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.9%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|69.16%
|2021
|0.2%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|17.56%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|69.82%
|2019
|1.9%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|13.17%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|41.68%
|INCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|INCMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|76.5 M
|100
|124 B
|86.81%
|Number of Holdings
|12
|2
|8175
|94.04%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|76.4 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|55.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.82%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|1.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INCMX % Rank
|Bonds
|71.64%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|77.03%
|Stocks
|13.12%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|2.91%
|Cash
|10.59%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|36.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.82%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|7.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.63%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|43.90%
|Other
|0.21%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|17.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INCMX % Rank
|Real Estate
|21.03%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|11.57%
|Technology
|18.38%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|9.77%
|Financial Services
|10.89%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|35.48%
|Healthcare
|10.12%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.54%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.06%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|14.40%
|Industrials
|8.68%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|23.91%
|Consumer Defense
|6.70%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|16.45%
|Communication Services
|5.66%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|27.76%
|Energy
|4.20%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|60.93%
|Basic Materials
|2.77%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|24.42%
|Utilities
|2.52%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|28.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INCMX % Rank
|US
|12.92%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|2.18%
|Non US
|0.20%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|20.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INCMX % Rank
|Government
|37.05%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|10.07%
|Corporate
|32.58%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|54.89%
|Securitized
|18.10%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|44.67%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.24%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|35.71%
|Derivative
|0.02%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|58.31%
|Municipal
|0.02%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|37.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INCMX % Rank
|US
|61.52%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|58.72%
|Non US
|10.12%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|70.35%
|INCMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.00%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|60.30%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|67.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|63.43%
|INCMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|INCMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|INCMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|73.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|45.90%
|INCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|INCMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.69%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|99.30%
|INCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|INCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|INCMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.11%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|75.58%
|INCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.645
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.618
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.577
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$1.322
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$1.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.748
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2016
|$1.246
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2002
19.93
19.9%
Martin DeVault is Principal and Portfolio Manager with FundX Investment Group, LLC since 1992.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2002
19.93
19.9%
Janet Brown is a president and portfolio manager with FundX Investment Group, LLC since 1978.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2002
19.93
19.9%
McKeon is principal and portfolio manager with FundX Investment Group, LLC since 1990.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
