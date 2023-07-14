Home
FundX Flexible Income Fund

mutual fund
INCMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.39 -0.09 -0.37%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
No Load (INCMX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

-3.4%

1 yr return

-5.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

Net Assets

$76.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 73.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

INCMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FundX Flexible Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fund X
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    2892333
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Martin DeVault

Fund Description

The Flexible Income Fund is a fund-of-funds and as such invests primarily in no-load and load-waived mutual funds, including ETFs (“Underlying Funds”). The Underlying Funds, in turn, invest primarily in individual securities such as common stocks and corporate or government bonds.
Because markets change, the Advisor actively manages the Fund’s portfolio using a proprietary investment strategy called Upgrading, which seeks to capture global market trends. The Advisor invests in the Underlying Funds that it considers to be in sync with current market leadership. The Advisor sells an Underlying Fund when it believes that the Underlying Fund is no longer performing in sync with current market leadership or if a new Underlying Fund is judged more attractive than a current holding.
Upgrading
When a fund begins to lag its peers, the Advisor redeems the shares and directs the proceeds to a better performing alternative. The Advisor classifies the pool of Underlying Funds into five risk/return categories:
1Sector Equity Underlying Funds
2Aggressive Equity Underlying Funds
3Core Equity Underlying Funds
4Total Return Underlying Funds
5Bond Underlying Funds
Under normal market conditions, the Flexible Income Fund will invest predominately in Bond Underlying Funds of varying maturity, credit
quality (including high-yield securities, or “junk bonds”) and regional exposure. The Fund attempts to take advantage of bond market leadership trends by targeting those areas of the bond market that are excelling in the current market environment. The Fund aims to control downside risk by limiting exposure to more volatile areas of the bond market. The Flexible Income Fund may purchase, without limit, shares of Underlying Funds that invest in domestic and international corporate or government bonds.
To a lesser extent the Flexible Income Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in Total Return Underlying Funds, which may employ a wide variety of investment strategies, including blending equity securities with fixed income instruments, and techniques designed to provide steady returns with dampened volatility, such as market neutral, long/short, and arbitrage strategies. Because Total Return Underlying Funds are not fully invested in bonds, these funds typically have less credit and interest rate risk.
Flexible Income
Depending on the Advisor’s perception of the bond market, the Fund will shift among bond funds of varying maturity, credit quality and regional exposure.
 See “More about the Funds’ Investment Objectives, Strategies and Risks – The Advisor’s Process for Classifying the Underlying Funds” for more information on this system.
Read More

INCMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.4% -7.2% 18.1% 96.77%
1 Yr -5.3% -18.7% 21.2% 88.45%
3 Yr -3.2%* -23.6% 52.8% 48.66%
5 Yr -2.9%* -29.7% 29.3% 71.35%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% 64.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -31.8% 18.4% 46.69%
2021 1.4% -14.3% 15.8% 4.46%
2020 -0.2% -20.2% 60.6% 69.82%
2019 0.7% -10.2% 3.6% 73.48%
2018 -1.3% -12.3% 0.7% 65.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -11.7% 18.1% 52.46%
1 Yr -5.3% -18.7% 38.5% 87.76%
3 Yr -3.2%* -23.6% 52.8% 48.90%
5 Yr -2.0%* -29.7% 30.1% 46.82%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% 62.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.9% -31.8% 18.4% 69.16%
2021 0.2% -14.3% 15.8% 17.56%
2020 -0.2% -20.2% 60.6% 69.82%
2019 1.9% -10.2% 3.6% 13.17%
2018 -0.6% -12.3% 1.5% 41.68%

NAV & Total Return History

INCMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

INCMX Category Low Category High INCMX % Rank
Net Assets 76.5 M 100 124 B 86.81%
Number of Holdings 12 2 8175 94.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 76.4 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 55.67%
Weighting of Top 10 99.82% 4.3% 105.0% 1.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Real Estate Income 11.32%
  2. American Century Short Dur Infl ProBd I 10.78%
  3. Osterweis Strategic Income 10.70%
  4. American Beacon Sound Point FlRtIn Y 10.70%
  5. Thompson Bond 10.36%
  6. Gateway Y 10.03%
  7. Vanguard Market Neutral Inv 4.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High INCMX % Rank
Bonds 		71.64% -150.81% 180.51% 77.03%
Stocks 		13.12% -38.22% 261.12% 2.91%
Cash 		10.59% -261.12% 258.91% 36.05%
Preferred Stocks 		2.82% 0.00% 13.21% 7.56%
Convertible Bonds 		1.63% 0.00% 33.50% 43.90%
Other 		0.21% -25.82% 276.99% 17.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INCMX % Rank
Real Estate 		21.03% 0.00% 100.00% 11.57%
Technology 		18.38% 0.00% 29.61% 9.77%
Financial Services 		10.89% 0.00% 100.00% 35.48%
Healthcare 		10.12% 0.00% 100.00% 10.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.06% 0.00% 89.95% 14.40%
Industrials 		8.68% 0.00% 100.00% 23.91%
Consumer Defense 		6.70% 0.00% 99.97% 16.45%
Communication Services 		5.66% 0.00% 100.00% 27.76%
Energy 		4.20% 0.00% 100.00% 60.93%
Basic Materials 		2.77% 0.00% 100.00% 24.42%
Utilities 		2.52% 0.00% 100.00% 28.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INCMX % Rank
US 		12.92% -40.06% 261.12% 2.18%
Non US 		0.20% -0.10% 18.33% 20.06%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INCMX % Rank
Government 		37.05% 0.00% 99.43% 10.07%
Corporate 		32.58% 0.00% 97.25% 54.89%
Securitized 		18.10% 0.00% 99.65% 44.67%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.24% 0.00% 100.00% 35.71%
Derivative 		0.02% -0.52% 72.98% 58.31%
Municipal 		0.02% 0.00% 54.26% 37.66%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INCMX % Rank
US 		61.52% -151.11% 194.51% 58.72%
Non US 		10.12% -136.75% 104.82% 70.35%

INCMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

INCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.01% 26.65% 60.30%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 2.29% 67.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% 63.43%

Sales Fees

INCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

INCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

INCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 73.00% 0.00% 632.00% 45.90%

INCMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

INCMX Category Low Category High INCMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.69% 0.00% 15.93% 99.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

INCMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

INCMX Category Low Category High INCMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.11% -1.55% 11.51% 75.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

INCMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

INCMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Martin DeVault

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2002

19.93

19.9%

Martin DeVault is Principal and Portfolio Manager with FundX Investment Group, LLC since 1992.

Janet Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2002

19.93

19.9%

Janet Brown is a president and portfolio manager with FundX Investment Group, LLC since 1978.

Sean McKeon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2002

19.93

19.9%

McKeon is principal and portfolio manager with FundX Investment Group, LLC since 1990.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

