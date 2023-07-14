Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
19.6%
1 yr return
16.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-18.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-15.9%
Net Assets
$84.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.2%
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 439.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund seeks investment results that exceed the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000® Index (the "Index"). Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of small capitalization companies domiciled or headquartered within the United States, or whose primary business activities or principal trading markets are located within the United States ("Entrepreneurial Companies"). The Fund defines small capitalization companies as those with market capitalizations below that of the largest member of the Russell 2000 Index at the time of initial purchase. Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options and American depositary receipts ("ADRs"). If the Fund's advisor deems market conditions and/or company valuations to be less favorable to either small, mid or large capitalization companies, the Fund may invest at its discretion, outside of the above stated general parameters. The Fund may invest in a broad range of securities with discretion to invest across different industry sectors. Some of the companies that the portfolio manager identifies as exhibiting entrepreneurial characteristics may be investment companies or other financial service companies.
The Fund's investment strategy is unique, in part, due to the portfolio manager's proprietary process of identifying a universe of companies, including technology companies, that the manager believes possess entrepreneurial characteristics. The Fund's advisor then uses fundamental analysis to identify from this list the Entrepreneurial Companies that it believes have the potential for long- term capital appreciation. By way of example, in conducting the fundamental analysis, the Fund's advisor looks for companies with a good business, and shareholder-oriented management. The portfolio manager generally will sell a portfolio security when he believes the security has achieved its value potential, changing fundamentals signal a deteriorating value potential, or other securities with entrepreneurial characteristics have better performance potential.
The Fund may engage in securities lending. The Fund may engage in frequent trading of the portfolio, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.
|Period
|IMPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.6%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|7.09%
|1 Yr
|16.5%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|17.57%
|3 Yr
|-18.6%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|97.03%
|5 Yr
|-15.9%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|96.46%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IMPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.7%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|35.51%
|2021
|-28.9%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|98.96%
|2020
|8.5%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|52.79%
|2019
|2.8%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|88.15%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|41.87%
|Period
|IMPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.6%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|6.93%
|1 Yr
|16.5%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|16.72%
|3 Yr
|-18.6%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|97.03%
|5 Yr
|-12.6%*
|-42.6%
|14.6%
|94.22%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IMPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.7%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|35.51%
|2021
|-28.9%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|98.96%
|2020
|8.5%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|52.79%
|2019
|2.8%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|88.15%
|2018
|0.5%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|3.44%
|IMPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IMPAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|84.7 M
|183 K
|28 B
|86.36%
|Number of Holdings
|128
|6
|1336
|26.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|17.3 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|88.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.21%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|76.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMPAX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.70%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|84.34%
|Cash
|5.30%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|10.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|55.56%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|62.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|54.55%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|53.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMPAX % Rank
|Healthcare
|31.64%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|4.04%
|Technology
|23.73%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|59.26%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.86%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|55.05%
|Industrials
|11.60%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|88.05%
|Financial Services
|9.06%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|26.60%
|Communication Services
|4.18%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|19.02%
|Consumer Defense
|3.02%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|65.99%
|Real Estate
|2.41%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|43.27%
|Energy
|1.43%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|63.80%
|Basic Materials
|1.07%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|78.45%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|67.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMPAX % Rank
|US
|92.03%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|65.32%
|Non US
|2.67%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|60.94%
|IMPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|81.23%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|39.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|48.73%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|28.05%
|IMPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IMPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|33.33%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IMPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|439.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|100.00%
|IMPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IMPAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|57.07%
|IMPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|IMPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IMPAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.41%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|21.33%
|IMPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.804
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2016
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 17, 2013
8.46
8.5%
Dr. Joel M. Shulman is the founder, managing director, and CIO of ERShares. His 25+ years of research at Babson College (ranked #1 in Entrepreneurship) and author of a best-selling book developed while at Harvard University, led to the formation of a proprietary investment model and the Entrepreneur Factor. Dr. Shulman previously founded and sold The Shulman Review, a CFA test-prep company that trained over 12,000+ investment professionals in 110+ countries around the world. He has provided consulting services to the World Bank and helped facilitate capital market development in Central Asian states. Dr. Shulman appears frequently in the media on Fox Business, CNBC, Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, WSJ, Barrons, and Forbes (among others). He holds a Ph.D. in Finance, CFA charter holder, and an MPA from Harvard University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
