ERShares US Small Cap™

mutual fund
IMPAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$6.65 -0.1 -1.48%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (IMPAX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ERShares US Small Cap™

IMPAX | Fund

$6.65

$84.7 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.87%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.6%

1 yr return

16.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-18.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-15.9%

Net Assets

$84.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 439.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IMPAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -18.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -12.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ERShares US Small Cap™
  • Fund Family Name
    EntrepreneurShares
  • Inception Date
    Dec 17, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joel Shulman

Fund Description

The Fund seeks investment results that exceed the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000® Index (the "Index"). Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of small capitalization companies domiciled or headquartered within the United States, or whose primary business activities or principal trading markets are located within the United States ("Entrepreneurial Companies"). The Fund defines small capitalization companies as those with market capitalizations below that of the largest member of the Russell 2000 Index at the time of initial purchase. Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options and American depositary receipts ("ADRs"). If the Fund's advisor deems market conditions and/or company valuations to be less favorable to either small, mid or large capitalization companies, the Fund may invest at its discretion, outside of the above stated general parameters. The Fund may invest in a broad range of securities with discretion to invest across different industry sectors. Some of the companies that the portfolio manager identifies as exhibiting entrepreneurial characteristics may be investment companies or other financial service companies.

The Fund's investment strategy is unique, in part, due to the portfolio manager's proprietary process of identifying a universe of companies, including technology companies, that the manager believes possess entrepreneurial characteristics. The Fund's advisor then uses fundamental analysis to identify from this list the Entrepreneurial Companies that it believes have the potential for long- term capital appreciation. By way of example, in conducting the fundamental analysis, the Fund's advisor looks for companies with a good business, and shareholder-oriented management. The portfolio manager generally will sell a portfolio security when he believes the security has achieved its value potential, changing fundamentals signal a deteriorating value potential, or other securities with entrepreneurial characteristics have better performance potential.

The Fund may engage in securities lending. The Fund may engage in frequent trading of the portfolio, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.

Read More

IMPAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IMPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.6% -21.9% 50.1% 7.09%
1 Yr 16.5% -72.8% 36.6% 17.57%
3 Yr -18.6%* -54.1% 47.5% 97.03%
5 Yr -15.9%* -42.6% 12.7% 96.46%
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IMPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.7% -82.1% 547.9% 35.51%
2021 -28.9% -69.3% 196.9% 98.96%
2020 8.5% -28.2% 32.1% 52.79%
2019 2.8% -3.2% 9.3% 88.15%
2018 -3.3% -14.5% 20.4% 41.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IMPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.6% -24.8% 50.1% 6.93%
1 Yr 16.5% -72.8% 36.6% 16.72%
3 Yr -18.6%* -54.1% 47.5% 97.03%
5 Yr -12.6%* -42.6% 14.6% 94.22%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IMPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.7% -82.1% 547.9% 35.51%
2021 -28.9% -69.3% 196.9% 98.96%
2020 8.5% -28.2% 32.1% 52.79%
2019 2.8% -3.2% 9.3% 88.15%
2018 0.5% -14.5% 20.4% 3.44%

NAV & Total Return History

IMPAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IMPAX Category Low Category High IMPAX % Rank
Net Assets 84.7 M 183 K 28 B 86.36%
Number of Holdings 128 6 1336 26.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.3 M 59 K 2.7 B 88.05%
Weighting of Top 10 17.21% 5.9% 100.0% 76.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Treasury Only I 5.30%
  2. Futu Holdings Ltd ADR 3.33%
  3. Sonic Automotive Inc Class A 3.01%
  4. PagerDuty Inc 2.93%
  5. Fiverr International Ltd 2.89%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IMPAX % Rank
Stocks 		94.70% 77.52% 101.30% 84.34%
Cash 		5.30% -1.30% 22.49% 10.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 55.56%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 62.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 54.55%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 53.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IMPAX % Rank
Healthcare 		31.64% 0.00% 47.90% 4.04%
Technology 		23.73% 2.91% 75.51% 59.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.86% 0.00% 40.68% 55.05%
Industrials 		11.60% 0.00% 36.64% 88.05%
Financial Services 		9.06% 0.00% 42.95% 26.60%
Communication Services 		4.18% 0.00% 15.31% 19.02%
Consumer Defense 		3.02% 0.00% 13.56% 65.99%
Real Estate 		2.41% 0.00% 15.31% 43.27%
Energy 		1.43% 0.00% 55.49% 63.80%
Basic Materials 		1.07% 0.00% 10.30% 78.45%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 67.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IMPAX % Rank
US 		92.03% 67.06% 99.56% 65.32%
Non US 		2.67% 0.00% 26.08% 60.94%

IMPAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IMPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.05% 27.56% 81.23%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.05% 4.05% 39.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 48.73%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 28.05%

Sales Fees

IMPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IMPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 33.33%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IMPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 439.00% 3.00% 439.00% 100.00%

IMPAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IMPAX Category Low Category High IMPAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 57.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IMPAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IMPAX Category Low Category High IMPAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.41% -4.08% 1.10% 21.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IMPAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IMPAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joel Shulman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2013

8.46

8.5%

Dr. Joel M. Shulman is the founder, managing director, and CIO of ERShares. His 25+ years of research at Babson College (ranked #1 in Entrepreneurship) and author of a best-selling book developed while at Harvard University, led to the formation of a proprietary investment model and the Entrepreneur Factor. Dr. Shulman previously founded and sold The Shulman Review, a CFA test-prep company that trained over 12,000+ investment professionals in 110+ countries around the world. He has provided consulting services to the World Bank and helped facilitate capital market development in Central Asian states. Dr. Shulman appears frequently in the media on Fox Business, CNBC, Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, WSJ, Barrons, and Forbes (among others). He holds a Ph.D. in Finance, CFA charter holder, and an MPA from Harvard University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

