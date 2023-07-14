The Fund seeks investment results that exceed the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000® Index (the "Index"). Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of small capitalization companies domiciled or headquartered within the United States, or whose primary business activities or principal trading markets are located within the United States ("Entrepreneurial Companies"). The Fund defines small capitalization companies as those with market capitalizations below that of the largest member of the Russell 2000 Index at the time of initial purchase. Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options and American depositary receipts ("ADRs"). If the Fund's advisor deems market conditions and/or company valuations to be less favorable to either small, mid or large capitalization companies, the Fund may invest at its discretion, outside of the above stated general parameters. The Fund may invest in a broad range of securities with discretion to invest across different industry sectors. Some of the companies that the portfolio manager identifies as exhibiting entrepreneurial characteristics may be investment companies or other financial service companies.

The Fund's investment strategy is unique, in part, due to the portfolio manager's proprietary process of identifying a universe of companies, including technology companies, that the manager believes possess entrepreneurial characteristics. The Fund's advisor then uses fundamental analysis to identify from this list the Entrepreneurial Companies that it believes have the potential for long- term capital appreciation. By way of example, in conducting the fundamental analysis, the Fund's advisor looks for companies with a good business, and shareholder-oriented management. The portfolio manager generally will sell a portfolio security when he believes the security has achieved its value potential, changing fundamentals signal a deteriorating value potential, or other securities with entrepreneurial characteristics have better performance potential.

The Fund may engage in securities lending. The Fund may engage in frequent trading of the portfolio, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.