The Mid Cap Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of mid‑capitalization companies. The Fund invests primarily in publicly traded stocks of U.S. companies which Congress Asset Management Company, LLP (the “Advisor”) considers to have a mid‑size market capitalization. The Mid Cap Fund defines mid‑capitalization companies as those whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, are consistent with the market capitalizations of companies in the Russell Midcap Growth ® Index. As of the last reconstitution date, January 31, 2022, the market capitalization of companies in the Russell Midcap Growth ® Index ranged from $3.6 billion to $46.4 billion. The Fund may invest any portion of the remaining 20% of its net assets in equity securities of small‑capitalization and large‑capitalization companies. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign equity securities, including through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) issued by U.S. depository banks, which are traded on U.S. exchanges. The Fund invests in companies that the Advisor believes are experiencing or will experience earnings growth. The Advisor employs a “bottom‑up” approach to research and stock selection, which means that the Advisor bases its investments on a company’s future prospects and not on any significant economic or market cycle. The Advisor also uses a growth‑style approach to selecting securities with a focus on high quality companies. The Advisor’s fundamental approach emphasizes earnings growth and free cash flow. The Advisor may sell a security for a number of reasons including, but not limited to, if a determination is made that the security no longer meets its investment criteria or if a new security is judged more attractive than a current holding. The Mid Cap Fund may, from time to time, have significant exposure to one or more sectors of the market. As of October 31, 2021, 32.3% of the Fund’s net assets were invested in securities within the information technology sector.