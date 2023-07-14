Home
Trending ETFs

IMIDX (Mutual Fund)

IMIDX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Congress Mid Cap Growth Fund

IMIDX | Fund

$25.67

$1.33 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.8%

1 yr return

7.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

Net Assets

$1.33 B

Holdings in Top 10

29.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IMIDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Congress Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Congress
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    51057640
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Todd Solomon

Fund Description

The Mid Cap Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of mid‑capitalization companies. The Fund invests primarily in publicly traded stocks of U.S. companies which Congress Asset Management Company, LLP (the “Advisor”) considers to have a mid‑size market capitalization. The Mid Cap Fund defines mid‑capitalization companies as those whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, are consistent with the market capitalizations of companies in the Russell Midcap Growth® Index. As of the last reconstitution date, January 31, 2022, the market capitalization of companies in the Russell Midcap Growth® Index ranged from $3.6 billion to $46.4 billion. The Fund may invest any portion of the remaining 20% of its net assets in equity securities of small‑capitalization and large‑capitalization companies. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign equity securities, including through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) issued by U.S. depository banks, which are traded on U.S. exchanges. The Fund invests in companies that the Advisor believes are experiencing or will experience earnings growth. The Advisor employs a “bottom‑up” approach to research and stock selection, which means that the Advisor bases its investments on a company’s future prospects and not on any significant economic or market cycle. The Advisor also uses a growth‑style approach to selecting securities with a focus on high quality companies. The Advisor’s fundamental approach emphasizes earnings growth and free cash flow. The Advisor may sell a security for a number of reasons including, but not limited to, if a determination is made that the security no longer meets its investment criteria or if a new security is judged more attractive than a current holding. The Mid Cap Fund may, from time to time, have significant exposure to one or more sectors of the market. As of October 31, 2021, 32.3% of the Fund’s net assets were invested in securities within the information technology sector.
Read More

IMIDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IMIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -26.9% 59.5% 73.58%
1 Yr 7.1% -43.3% 860.3% 80.85%
3 Yr 3.9%* -41.5% 41.9% 20.63%
5 Yr 5.5%* -28.2% 82.7% 15.10%
10 Yr 7.8%* -18.2% 13.7% 12.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IMIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.8% -85.6% 1542.7% 50.18%
2021 7.2% -52.0% 83.9% 11.58%
2020 8.5% -17.6% 195.3% 47.81%
2019 6.2% -16.0% 9.5% 40.12%
2018 -1.6% -13.6% 24.1% 17.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IMIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -53.4% 55.3% 70.92%
1 Yr 7.1% -60.3% 860.3% 76.60%
3 Yr 3.9%* -41.5% 41.9% 20.67%
5 Yr 6.1%* -27.5% 82.7% 15.87%
10 Yr 8.9%* -17.0% 15.4% 17.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IMIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.8% -85.6% 1542.7% 50.18%
2021 7.2% -52.0% 83.9% 11.58%
2020 8.5% -17.6% 195.3% 47.81%
2019 6.2% -16.0% 9.5% 40.12%
2018 -1.0% -13.6% 24.1% 21.47%

NAV & Total Return History

IMIDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IMIDX Category Low Category High IMIDX % Rank
Net Assets 1.33 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 43.79%
Number of Holdings 41 20 3702 88.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 395 M 360 K 10.9 B 43.97%
Weighting of Top 10 29.68% 5.5% 92.1% 34.40%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Asbury Automotive Group Inc 3.74%
  2. Fortinet Inc 3.21%
  3. Etsy Inc 3.19%
  4. Paycom Software Inc 3.14%
  5. Zebra Technologies Corp Class A 3.08%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IMIDX % Rank
Stocks 		98.52% 23.99% 100.52% 41.49%
Cash 		1.48% -0.52% 26.94% 56.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 24.65%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 29.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 18.44%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 21.45%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IMIDX % Rank
Technology 		31.95% 0.04% 62.17% 51.60%
Healthcare 		22.80% 0.00% 43.77% 14.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.71% 0.00% 57.41% 26.06%
Industrials 		13.07% 0.00% 38.23% 64.72%
Financial Services 		5.66% 0.00% 43.01% 59.22%
Consumer Defense 		5.40% 0.00% 16.40% 7.45%
Real Estate 		2.50% 0.00% 19.28% 47.16%
Communication Services 		1.90% 0.00% 18.33% 64.18%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 40.43%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 68.79%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 80.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IMIDX % Rank
US 		98.52% 23.38% 100.52% 11.17%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 35.22% 93.09%

IMIDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IMIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.02% 19.28% 77.66%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 20.96%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 8.22%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

IMIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IMIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 79.31%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IMIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.00% 250.31% 14.23%

IMIDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IMIDX Category Low Category High IMIDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 26.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IMIDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IMIDX Category Low Category High IMIDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.38% -2.24% 2.75% 29.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IMIDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IMIDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Todd Solomon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2012

9.59

9.6%

Mr. Todd Solomon is a Chartered Financial Analyst charter holder. Since April 2001, Mr. Solomon has served as Senior Vice President and as a Portfolio Manager for Congress Asset Management Company, LLP. From May 2003 to June 2009, Mr. Solomon was Vice President and Trust Officer of Congress Trust National Association. Mr. Solomon holds a dual Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Science degree in Management from Georgetown University and a Masters of Business Administration degree with specializations in Finance and Economics from New York University.

Gregg O’Keefe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2014

8.17

8.2%

Mr. O’Keefe is a Chartered Financial Analyst charter holder, serves as Executive Vice President of and as a Portfolio Manager for Congress Asset Management Company, LLP. Prior to joining Congress in 1986, Mr. O’Keefe served as an Analyst for Trustee & Investors Co., Inc. Mr. O’Keefe holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Accounting from Boston University and a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from Boston College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

