Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.8%
1 yr return
7.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.5%
Net Assets
$1.33 B
Holdings in Top 10
29.7%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|IMIDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.8%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|73.58%
|1 Yr
|7.1%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|80.85%
|3 Yr
|3.9%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|20.63%
|5 Yr
|5.5%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|15.10%
|10 Yr
|7.8%*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|12.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|IMIDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.8%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|50.18%
|2021
|7.2%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|11.58%
|2020
|8.5%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|47.81%
|2019
|6.2%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|40.12%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|17.79%
|IMIDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IMIDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.33 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|43.79%
|Number of Holdings
|41
|20
|3702
|88.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|395 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|43.97%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.68%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|34.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMIDX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.52%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|41.49%
|Cash
|1.48%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|56.91%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|24.65%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|29.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|18.44%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|21.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMIDX % Rank
|Technology
|31.95%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|51.60%
|Healthcare
|22.80%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|14.54%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.71%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|26.06%
|Industrials
|13.07%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|64.72%
|Financial Services
|5.66%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|59.22%
|Consumer Defense
|5.40%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|7.45%
|Real Estate
|2.50%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|47.16%
|Communication Services
|1.90%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|64.18%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|40.43%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|68.79%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|80.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMIDX % Rank
|US
|98.52%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|11.17%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|93.09%
|IMIDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|77.66%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|20.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|8.22%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|IMIDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IMIDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|79.31%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IMIDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|14.23%
|IMIDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IMIDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|26.60%
|IMIDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|IMIDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IMIDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.38%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|29.14%
|IMIDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2012
9.59
9.6%
Mr. Todd Solomon is a Chartered Financial Analyst charter holder. Since April 2001, Mr. Solomon has served as Senior Vice President and as a Portfolio Manager for Congress Asset Management Company, LLP. From May 2003 to June 2009, Mr. Solomon was Vice President and Trust Officer of Congress Trust National Association. Mr. Solomon holds a dual Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Science degree in Management from Georgetown University and a Masters of Business Administration degree with specializations in Finance and Economics from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2014
8.17
8.2%
Mr. O’Keefe is a Chartered Financial Analyst charter holder, serves as Executive Vice President of and as a Portfolio Manager for Congress Asset Management Company, LLP. Prior to joining Congress in 1986, Mr. O’Keefe served as an Analyst for Trustee & Investors Co., Inc. Mr. O’Keefe holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Accounting from Boston University and a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from Boston College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
