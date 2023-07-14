Delaware Ivy California Municipal High Income Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities with income payments that are exempt from Federal and California income taxes. These municipal securities primarily include obligations issued by the State of California and its subdivisions, authorities, instrumentalities and corporations. It is possible that up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets may be in securities that pay taxable income. A significant portion of the current income paid by the Fund may be a tax preference item for purposes of the Federal alternative minimum tax (AMT) (Tax Preference Item). (Under 2017 legislation commonly known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, corporations no longer are subject to the AMT for taxable years of the corporation beginning after December 31, 2017.)

The Fund typically invests at least 50% of its total assets in medium- and lower-quality municipal securities that include securities rated BBB+ by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) or similarly rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) or, if unrated, in the Manager’s opinion, that are equivalent in quality. Such investments include non-investment grade debt securities, commonly called “high yield” or “junk” bonds, which typically are rated BBB- or lower by S&P or comparably rated by another NRSRO or, if unrated, of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in non-investment grade bonds.

The Fund may invest in higher-quality municipal securities at times when yield spreads are narrow and the Manager believes that the higher yields do not justify the increased risk, and/or when, in the opinion of the Manager, there is a lack of medium and lower-quality securities in which to invest.

After conducting a top-down (assessing the market environment) analysis, the Manager uses a research-oriented, bottom-up (researching individual issuers) credit-by-credit investment approach. The Manager considers a number of factors in selecting individual securities for the Fund’s portfolio, including the security’s current coupon, the maturity, relative value and market yield of the security, the creditworthiness of the particular issuer or of the private company involved, the sector in which the security is identified, and the structure of the security, including whether it has a call feature.

The Fund primarily invests in revenue bonds: revenue bonds are payable only from specific sources, such as the revenue from a particular project, a special tax, lease payments and/or appropriated funds. Revenue bonds include certain private activity bonds (PABs), which finance privately operated facilities. Revenue bonds also include housing bonds that finance pools of single-family home mortgages and student loan bonds that finance pools of student loans, as well as bonds that finance charter schools. Revenue bonds also include tobacco bonds that are issued by state-created special purpose entities as a means to securitize a state’s share of annual tobacco settlement revenues.

The Fund may invest in PABs in general, in revenue bonds payable from revenues derived from similar projects, such as those in the health care, life care, education, transportation and special tax sectors, and in municipal securities of issuers located in the same geographical area.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses when buying securities to determine whether the security continues to be a desired investment for the Fund, including consideration of the security’s current credit quality. Additionally, the Manager may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.