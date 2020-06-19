Home
Trending ETFs

Ivy ProShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

mutual fund
IMCRX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.87 -0.04 -0.34%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(IMCRX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ivy ProShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

IMCRX | Fund

$11.87

$18.5 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

Net Assets

$18.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

IMCRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ivy ProShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Apr 20, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy ProShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in a combination of securities and derivatives that should track the performance of the Index or in financial instruments that provide similar exposure.

The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the combined performance of equity securities of large- and mid-capitalization companies located in developed and emerging market countries around the world. As of November 30, 2020, the Index consisted of approximately 3,000 securities of companies located in the following 50 countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. As of November 30, 2020, the securities in the Index were issued by companies with capitalizations between approximately $108.59 million and $2.06 trillion, and the average capitalization of companies comprising the Index was approximately $18.80 billion. The Index is reviewed quarterly each February, May, August and November, with rebalances occurring during the May and November reviews. The Index is published under the Bloomberg ticker symbol “MXWD.”

In seeking to track the Index, the Fund also may invest in derivatives, which are financial instruments whose value is derived from the value of an underlying asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, funds (including exchange-traded funds (ETFs)), interest rates or indexes. When utilized, the Fund will invest in derivatives as a substitute for investing directly in the equity securities comprising the Index.

The Fund invests in a combination of securities and derivatives that ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors), the Fund’s investment subadviser, believes should track the performance of the Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in investments connoted by the Index (i.e., component securities of the Index and comparable securities that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the securities of the Index, including in depositary receipts of foreign issuers).

ProShare Advisors follows a passive approach to investing that is designed to track the performance of the Index. ProShare Advisors does not invest the assets of the Fund in securities based on ProShare Advisors’ view of the investment merit of a particular security or company, nor does it conduct conventional investment research or analysis or forecast market movement or trends, in managing the assets of the Fund.

The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in securities that, in combination, provide exposure to the Index without regard to market conditions, trends or direction. The Fund attempts to track the performance of the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the types of securities that make up the Index. At times, the Fund may gain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Index, which exposure is intended to have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index, and may invest in securities not contained in the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated. As of the close of business on November 30, 2020, the Index was not concentrated in any industry group.

“ProShares” is a registered mark of ProShare Advisors and has been licensed by the Manager solely for use in connection with the Fund.

IMCRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IMCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -35.7% 66.5% 86.10%
1 Yr N/A -22.0% 98.7% 77.03%
3 Yr N/A* -42.7% 31.6% 34.04%
5 Yr 0.4%* -25.8% 27.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.6% 15.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IMCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -14.9% 45.5% 38.73%
2021 N/A -73.8% 5.4% 22.50%
2020 -2.2% -76.0% 54.2% N/A
2019 5.5% -22.2% 28.3% N/A
2018 -2.3% -36.4% 17.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IMCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -35.7% 66.5% 86.10%
1 Yr N/A -22.0% 98.7% 77.03%
3 Yr N/A* -32.6% 31.6% 43.71%
5 Yr 0.6%* -20.9% 27.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.6% 18.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IMCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -14.9% 45.5% 38.73%
2021 N/A -73.8% 5.4% 38.08%
2020 -2.2% 1.4% 54.2% N/A
2019 5.5% -22.2% 29.2% N/A
2018 -2.1% -36.4% 18.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

IMCRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IMCRX Category Low Category High IMCRX % Rank
Net Assets 18.5 M 174 K 117 B 71.70%
Number of Holdings 934 24 9700 3.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.85 M -252 M 25.1 B 78.91%
Weighting of Top 10 15.42% 9.8% 65.6% 98.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.05%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.23%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 1.73%
  4. Alphabet Inc 1.13%
  5. Alphabet Inc 1.08%
  6. Tesla Inc 0.99%
  7. DREYFUS INST PREF GOVT PLUS MMF - SL #4134 0.98%
  8. Johnson Johnson 0.79%
  9. UnitedHealth Group Inc 0.77%
  10. TSMC 0.68%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IMCRX % Rank
Stocks 		100.79% 2.12% 100.24% 21.44%
Cash 		0.98% -5.94% 89.42% 73.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.51% 0.00% 6.74% 46.40%
Other 		0.00% -0.30% 20.43% 43.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.81% 37.79%
Bonds 		0.00% -11.97% 19.00% 42.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IMCRX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% -0.68% 10.51% 18.28%
Technology 		0.00% 3.47% 44.50% 73.46%
Real Estate 		0.00% -1.40% 8.72% 24.78%
Industrials 		0.00% -5.03% 23.74% 42.71%
Healthcare 		0.00% -4.43% 26.41% 58.52%
Financial Services 		0.00% -3.32% 32.66% 30.76%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 11.01% 14.94%
Communication Services 		0.00% -0.46% 31.40% 60.63%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% -1.09% 26.14% 31.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.57% 39.63% 69.77%
Basic Materials 		0.00% -0.64% 10.19% 31.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IMCRX % Rank
US 		62.29% -5.21% 79.29% 53.95%
Non US 		38.51% -0.77% 86.53% 34.97%

IMCRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IMCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.08% 44.68% 29.34%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.75% 18.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 61.54%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

IMCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.10% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IMCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.10% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IMCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 995.00% 40.58%

IMCRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IMCRX Category Low Category High IMCRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.81% 35.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IMCRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IMCRX Category Low Category High IMCRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.05% 6.21% 40.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IMCRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

IMCRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 52.7 7.45 14.76

