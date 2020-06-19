Delaware Ivy ProShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in a combination of securities and derivatives that should track the performance of the Index or in financial instruments that provide similar exposure.

The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the combined performance of equity securities of large- and mid-capitalization companies located in developed and emerging market countries around the world. As of November 30, 2020, the Index consisted of approximately 3,000 securities of companies located in the following 50 countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. As of November 30, 2020, the securities in the Index were issued by companies with capitalizations between approximately $108.59 million and $2.06 trillion, and the average capitalization of companies comprising the Index was approximately $18.80 billion. The Index is reviewed quarterly each February, May, August and November, with rebalances occurring during the May and November reviews. The Index is published under the Bloomberg ticker symbol “MXWD.”

In seeking to track the Index, the Fund also may invest in derivatives, which are financial instruments whose value is derived from the value of an underlying asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, funds (including exchange-traded funds (ETFs)), interest rates or indexes. When utilized, the Fund will invest in derivatives as a substitute for investing directly in the equity securities comprising the Index.

The Fund invests in a combination of securities and derivatives that ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors), the Fund’s investment subadviser, believes should track the performance of the Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in investments connoted by the Index (i.e., component securities of the Index and comparable securities that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the securities of the Index, including in depositary receipts of foreign issuers).

ProShare Advisors follows a passive approach to investing that is designed to track the performance of the Index. ProShare Advisors does not invest the assets of the Fund in securities based on ProShare Advisors’ view of the investment merit of a particular security or company, nor does it conduct conventional investment research or analysis or forecast market movement or trends, in managing the assets of the Fund.

The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in securities that, in combination, provide exposure to the Index without regard to market conditions, trends or direction. The Fund attempts to track the performance of the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the types of securities that make up the Index. At times, the Fund may gain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Index, which exposure is intended to have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index, and may invest in securities not contained in the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated. As of the close of business on November 30, 2020, the Index was not concentrated in any industry group.

“ProShares” is a registered mark of ProShare Advisors and has been licensed by the Manager solely for use in connection with the Fund.