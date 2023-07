Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in fixed-income and floating rate debt instruments of corporate issuers in emerging market countries. The Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior written notice of any changes in this investment policy. The Fund may invest in all types of foreign and emerging market fixed-income and floating rate debt instruments and will invest primarily in fixed-income and floating rate debt instruments of corporations. The Fund's holdings may be denominated in U.S. dollars and foreign currencies. The Fund's investments in derivatives and other synthetic instruments that have economic characteristics similar to these investments will be counted toward satisfaction of the 80% policy. The Fund may also invest in other types of securities including, but not limited to, fixed-income and floating rate debt instruments of non-emerging market foreign issuers. The Fund may concentrate its portfolio investments in any one industry or group of industries under certain circumstances. Generally, the Fund will not invest in a security if, after the investment, more than 25% of its total assets would be invested in any one industry or group of industries, provided that the Fund may invest between 25% and 35% of its total assets in the securities of any one industry group or group of industries, if at the time of investment, that industry or group of industries represents 20% or more of its index. The Fund's index is the J.P. Morgan Corporate EMBI Diversified Index. As of June 30, 2022, the banking industry represented 20% or more of the primary benchmark index. Fixed-income and floating rate debt instruments include bonds, debt securities, and other similar instruments. Debt securities may include, without limitation, bonds, debentures, notes, convertible securities, commercial paper, loans and related assignments and participations, corporate debt, asset-backed securities, bank certificates of deposit, fixed time deposits, bankers' acceptances, and money market instruments including money market funds denominated in U.S. dollars or other currencies. In addition, the Fund may invest in dividend-paying convertible stocks and convertible bonds, and preferred stocks. Emerging market countries include all countries in the world except Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Japan, Malta, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. An emerging market issuer is one: (i) that is organized under the laws of, or has a principal place of business in an emerging market country; (ii) where the principal securities market is in an emerging market country; (iii) that derives at least 50% of its total revenues or profits from goods that are produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in emerging market countries; or (iv) at least 50% of the assets of which are located in emerging market countries. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The Fund may engage in leverage by borrowing money and investing the proceeds of such loans in portfolio securities to the extent permitted under the 1940 Act. The Fund may invest in obligations of any credit quality and may invest without limit in debt securities that are below investment-grade (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”) that at the time of purchase are rated below BBB- by S&P Global Ratings or Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., or are comparably rated by another Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”) or, if unrated, determined by the Fund’s sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) to be of comparable quality. The Fund expects to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of between 0 and 10 years. Duration is the most commonly used measure of risk in a fixed-income investment as it incorporates multiple features of the fixed-income instrument (i.e., yield, coupon, maturity, etc.) into one number. Duration is a measure of sensitivity of the price of a fixed-income instrument to a change in interest rates. Duration is a weighted average of the times that interest payments and the final return of principal are received. The weights are the amounts of the payments discounted by the yield-to-maturity of the fixed-income instrument. Duration is expressed as a number of years. The bigger the duration number, the greater the interest rate risk or reward for the fixed-income instrument prices. For example, the price of a bond fund with an average duration of five years would be expected to fall approximately 5% if interest rates rose by 1%. Conversely, the price of a bond fund with an average duration of five years would be expected to rise approximately 5% if interest rates drop by 1%. The Fund may utilize various derivative instruments and related strategies for various purposes, including, to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security; to increase or decrease interest rate or currency exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. The Fund may utilize derivatives of all types and may invest in, without limitation, call and put options (including options on futures contracts); futures and forward contracts, and swap agreements (including total return, interest rate, credit default, and currency swaps); credit linked notes, structured notes and other related instruments with respect to individual bonds and other securities; indices and baskets of securities; interest rates; and currencies as part of its principal investment strategies. Currency hedging to the U.S. dollar is permitted, but not required. The Fund may also invest a large percentage of its assets in a small number of countries or in a particular region. The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its net assets in any one emerging market country as measured at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest in securities of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the 1940 Act. In making investments in emerging market debt, the Sub-Adviser focuses on countries that historically have displayed high levels of economic growth and low inflation rates, and in the Sub-Adviser's opinion, follow economic policies favorable to achieve high growth and low inflation rates, reduce indebtedness levels, and lower external vulnerabilities. In managing the Fund, the Sub-Adviser employs a largely bottom-up, active, and value-driven investment approach in analyzing emerging markets companies. The Sub-Adviser allocates the Fund's assets across countries and selects investments primarily based on corporate fundamentals, financial analysis, and relative value. The Sub-Adviser seeks opportunities in selected emerging markets that it believes may benefit from significant positive changes, such as political and economic reforms, increases in capital inflows, economic growth, and investor confidence. The Sub-Adviser's process incorporates global and emerging markets fundamentals and considers factors such as liquidity and risk management at the macro level. This approach utilizes the Sub-Adviser's broad and current knowledge of important investment areas in various emerging market countries. In evaluating investments for the Fund, the Sub-Adviser normally expects to take into account environmental, social, or governance (“ESG”) factors, to determine whether any or all of those factors might have a significant effect on the performance, risks, or prospects of a company or issuer. The Sub-Adviser intends to rely primarily on third-party evaluations of a company’s ESG standing and/or on factors identified through its proprietary research as material to a particular company or the industry in which it operates. The Sub-Adviser may give ESG factors equal consideration or may focus on one or more of those factors as it considers appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may consider specific ESG metrics or a company’s progress or lack of progress toward meeting ESG targets. ESG factors will be only one consideration in the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of any potential investment, and the effect, if any, of ESG factors on the Sub-Adviser’s decision whether to invest in any case will vary depending on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others. The Fund may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 1 ∕ 3 % of its total assets.