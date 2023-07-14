Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Delaware Ivy Multi-Asset Income Fund seeks to achieve its objective by primarily investing its assets among a diversified portfolio of global equity and equity-income generating securities, including but not limited to infrastructure securities, natural resource securities, Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) and global real estate securities which are primarily in equity and equity-related securities issued by “Global Real Estate Companies. The Fund may also invest in high-yield, high-risk, fixed-income securities of US and foreign issuers, as well as investment grade debt and inflation-linked bonds.
The portfolio targets approximately 30% high yield, high income securities; 40% in global equity and income generating equity securities and approximately 10% in global real estate securities. Together, these allocations determine the 80% policy.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 30% of its net assets in foreign securities, including emerging markets issuers. The Fund may purchase both equity and fixed income securities. The Fund may invest in securities of companies or issuers of any size market capitalization.
Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), the Fund's sub-advisor that is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the portfolio, uses an active allocation approach when selecting investments for the Fund. The Fund has flexibility in the relative weightings given to each of these categories. In addition, the Fund may, in the future, invest in additional investment categories other than those listed herein, to the extent consistent with the Fund's investment objective.
The high yield portion of the portfolio is a diversified portfolio of high-yield, high-risk, fixed-income securities, including secured and unsecured loan assignments, loan participations and other loan instruments (loans), of US and foreign issuers, the risks of which are, in the Manager’s judgment, consistent with the Fund’s objectives. The Manager invests the assets allocated to this sleeve primarily in lower-quality debt securities, which include debt securities rated BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. (S&P), or comparably rated by another NRSRO or, if unrated, determined by the Manager to be of comparable quality. The Manager may invest an unlimited amount of the assets allocated to this sleeve in junk bonds. The Manager may invest assets allocated to the high income strategy in fixed-income securities of any maturity. The Manager may invest up to 100% of the sleeve’s assets in foreign securities that are denominated in US dollars or foreign currencies.
The Fund may also invest in other fixed-income securities, including investment grade debt, which include debt securities rated BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. (S&P), or comparably rated by another NRSRO or, if unrated, determined by the Manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in Inflation-linked securities including US and Global TIPS securities (generally sovereign debt with inflation-linked coupon step-ups). The Manager may invest in fixed-income securities of any maturity. The Manager may invest in foreign securities that are denominated in US dollars or foreign currencies.
The Fund may use a wide range of derivative instruments, typically including forward foreign currency contracts, options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and credit default swaps. The Fund will use derivatives for both hedging and non-hedging purposes; as a substitute for purchasing or selling securities; and to manage the Fund's portfolio characteristics. For example, the Fund may invest in: futures and options to manage duration and for defensive purposes, such as to protect gains or hedge against potential losses in the portfolio without actually selling a security, or to stay fully invested; forward foreign currency contracts to manage foreign currency exposure; and credit default swaps to hedge against a credit event, to gain exposure to certain securities or markets, or to enhance total return.
Within the global equity portion, under normal circumstances, the Manager invests primarily in equity securities, including dividend-paying common stocks, from across the globe. Although this sleeve invests primarily in large capitalization companies (typically companies with market capitalizations of at least $10 billion at the time of acquisition), it may invest in companies of any size. This portion of the portfolio might also invest in infrastructure securities that derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits directly or indirectly from infrastructure assets, or commit at least 50% of its assets to activities related to infrastructure. Infrastructure securities can include master limited partnerships (MLPs). The equity portion of the portfolio can also invest in natural resources companies that (i) derives at least 50% of its revenues, profits or value, either directly or indirectly, from natural resources assets including, but not limited to: (a) timber and agriculture assets and securities; (b) commodities and commodity-linked assets and securities, including, but not limited to, precious metals, such as gold, silver and platinum, ferrous and nonferrous metals, such as iron, aluminum and copper, metals such as uranium and titanium, hydrocarbons such as coal, oil and natural gas, timberland, undeveloped real property and agricultural commodities; and (c) energy, including the exploration, production, processing and manufacturing of hydrocarbon-related and chemical-related products; or (ii) provides supporting services to such natural resources companies.
“Global Real Estate Companies” are companies that meet one of the following criteria: companies qualifying for US Federal income tax purposes as real estate investment trusts (REITs);entities similar to REITs formed under the laws of a country other than the US; companies located in any country that, at the time of initial purchase by the sleeve, derive at least 50% of their revenues from the ownership, construction, financing, management or sale of commercial, industrial or residential real estate, or that have at least 50% of their assets invested in such real estate; or companies located in any country that are primarily engaged in businesses that sell or offer products or services that are closely related to the real estate industry. The equity and equity-related securities in which this sleeve invests include common stocks, rights or warrants to purchase common stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, and preferred stocks. The sleeve does not directly invest in real estate.
In addition, the Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations relating to fixed income securities from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL). The Manager may also permit MIMGL and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited (MFMHKL) to execute Fund equity security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also permit MIMEL and MIMGL to exercise investment discretion and perform trading for fixed income securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize MIMEL’s or MIMGL’s specialized market knowledge, and the Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL. MIMGL is also responsible for managing real estate investment trust securities and other equity asset classes to which the portfolio managers may allocate assets from time to time.
|Period
|IMACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.4%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|43.13%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|66.52%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|87.08%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|85.75%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IMACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|31.04%
|2021
|3.4%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|68.11%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|76.17%
|2019
|2.3%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|52.49%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|80.38%
|Period
|IMACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.4%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|42.70%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|66.74%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|83.41%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|82.38%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IMACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|31.04%
|2021
|3.4%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|68.11%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|77.57%
|2019
|2.3%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|6.95%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|77.11%
|IMACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IMACX % Rank
|Net Assets
|221 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|62.42%
|Number of Holdings
|619
|2
|10961
|31.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|30.1 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|68.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.41%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|87.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMACX % Rank
|Stocks
|59.15%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|73.28%
|Bonds
|38.18%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|14.20%
|Cash
|1.69%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|74.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.57%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|24.43%
|Other
|0.29%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|43.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.12%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|57.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMACX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|18.63%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|1.91%
|Real Estate
|18.60%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|16.56%
|Industrials
|11.96%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|78.34%
|Healthcare
|11.92%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|2.12%
|Basic Materials
|9.92%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|79.62%
|Energy
|8.64%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|96.60%
|Utilities
|7.80%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|88.32%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.85%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|57.32%
|Communication Services
|1.93%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|78.56%
|Financial Services
|1.92%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|87.47%
|Technology
|1.84%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|80.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMACX % Rank
|Non US
|35.79%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|23.17%
|US
|23.36%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|82.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMACX % Rank
|Corporate
|86.68%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|5.01%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.11%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|88.73%
|Securitized
|3.98%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|55.32%
|Derivative
|3.39%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|64.30%
|Government
|1.84%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|83.72%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|16.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMACX % Rank
|US
|31.87%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|13.36%
|Non US
|6.31%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|36.33%
|IMACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.02%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|7.72%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|52.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|83.27%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|IMACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.50%
|50.00%
|IMACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IMACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|57.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|47.37%
|IMACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IMACX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.03%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|53.01%
|IMACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|IMACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IMACX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.61%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|21.13%
|IMACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2021
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2018
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2016
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Jürgen Wurzer rejoined Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK) in April 2018 as deputy head of portfolio management for the firm’s global multi asset team based in Vienna. Prior to that, he worked at Erste Asset Management as a senior fund manager on the multi asset management team, where he worked from September 2016 to March 2018. Wurzer previously worked at MIMAK from January 2007 to August 2016, leaving the firm as senior investment manager on the global multi asset team. He graduated from University of Applied Sciences Wiener Neustadt with a master’s degree. Wurzer is a lecturer for asset allocation, quantitative finance, portfolio, and risk management at several educational institutions.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Mr. Young is Vice President of IICO and WRIMCO and Vice President of the Trust. He joined IICO in 2005 as a fixed-income analyst with an emphasis in credit research and derivative securities. Mr. Young joined the Asset Strategy team as an investment analyst in 2007. He has served as an assistant portfolio manager of investment companies managed by IICO and WRIMCO since 2012. Mr. Young earned a BA in Philosophy from the University of Missouri and holds an MBA with an emphasis in Finance and Strategy from the Olin School of Business at Washington University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Stefan Löwenthal is the chief investment officer for Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), a role he assumed in February 2013. He heads the global multi asset team based in Vienna, which is responsible for all asset allocation and security selection decisions, the management of mutual funds, as well as the development of new investment strategies. In addition, Löwenthal oversees the investment policy committee, which is responsible for strategic investment decisions at MIMAK. He began his career with Macquarie in February 2008 as a portfolio manager. He holds a Master of Management Science from Vienna University of Economics and Business. Löwenthal is a lecturer for economics at the IMC University of applied sciences in Krems (Austria) and the Qiongzhou University in Sanya (China).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
