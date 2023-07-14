Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large capitalization companies. These companies have market capitalizations in the range of companies in the Russell 1000® Value Index (the Index) at the time of purchase (between $619 million and $942.2 billion as of October 31, 2021). The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change.

The Fund invests substantially in securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund generally invests in common stocks. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the financial services sector.

The Fund invests substantially in “value” stocks, which are stocks of companies that the portfolio managers believe are undervalued relative to their fundamentals and exhibit improving investor interest, such as positive price momentum. The Fund’s portfolio managers seek to invest in value companies with long-term capital appreciation potential available at reasonable prices, believing that such investments can outperform the equity market over a full market cycle, which can be measured from market peak to peak or from market trough to trough.