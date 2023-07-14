Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy Limited-Term Bond Fund

ILMDX | Fund

$10.32

$886 M

3.19%

$0.33

0.53%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.2%

1 yr return

-1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$886 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 88.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy Limited-Term Bond Fund

ILMDX | Fund

$10.32

$886 M

3.19%

$0.33

0.53%

ILMDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy Limited-Term Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    J. Hillmeyer

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Delaware Ivy Limited-Term Bond Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in investment grade fixed income securities (80% policy), including, but not limited to, fixed income securities issued or guaranteed by the US government, its agencies or instrumentalities, and by US corporations. The Fund may also invest up to 30% of its net assets in foreign securities, including up to 10% of its net assets in securities of issuers located in emerging markets. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in below-investment-grade securities (also known as high yield or “junk” bonds). Additionally, the Fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the US government, its agencies or instrumentalities, government-sponsored corporations, and mortgage-backed securities issued by certain private, nongovernment entities. The Fund may also invest in securities that are backed by assets such as receivables on home equity and credit card loans, automobile, mobile home, recreational vehicle and other loans, wholesale dealer floor plans, and leases The Fund will maintain an average effective duration from one to three years.

Investmentgrade debt securities include those that are rated within the four highest ratings categories by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s) or Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) or that are unrated but determined by the Manager to be of equivalent quality.

The Fund may use a wide range of derivatives instruments, typically including options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, forward foreign currency contracts, and swaps. The Fund will use derivatives for both hedging and nonhedging purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in: futures and options to manage duration and for defensive purposes, such as to protect gains or hedge against potential losses in the portfolio without actually selling a security, or to stay fully invested; forward foreign currency contracts to manage foreign currency exposure; interest rate swaps to neutralize the impact of interest rate changes; credit default swaps to hedge against a credit event, to gain exposure to certain securities or markets, or to enhance total return; and index swaps to enhance return or to effect diversification. The Fund will not use derivatives for reasons inconsistent with its investment objective and will limit its investments in derivatives instruments to 20% of its net assets.

The Manager may look at a number of factors in selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, beginning with a top-down (assessing the market environment) review of the broad economic and financial trends in the US and world markets. This process aids in the determination of economic fundamentals, which leads to sector allocation. Within a sector, the Manager typically considers the maturity and perceived liquidity of the security, the relative value of the security based on historical yield information, the creditworthiness of the particular issuer (if not backed by the full faith and credit of the Treasury), and prepayment risks for mortgage-backed securities and other debt securities with call provisions.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities, including review of the security’s valuation and the issuer’s creditworthiness. The Manager also may sell a security to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities, to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security or to raise cash.

The Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited, Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG, and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor’s specialized market knowledge.

Read More

ILMDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ILMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -6.3% 3.8% 65.45%
1 Yr -1.1% -11.5% 2.9% 53.82%
3 Yr -2.4%* -6.1% 1.3% 40.04%
5 Yr -0.6%* -10.6% 3.2% 15.74%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.2% 62.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ILMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.8% -17.7% -2.5% 25.84%
2021 -0.8% -2.0% 2.2% 57.09%
2020 0.7% -2.8% 4.6% 37.76%
2019 0.5% -28.6% 3.0% 43.57%
2018 -0.2% -3.7% 0.4% 49.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ILMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -6.3% 3.8% 61.98%
1 Yr -1.1% -11.5% 1.9% 49.48%
3 Yr -2.4%* -6.1% 4.5% 40.26%
5 Yr -0.6%* -8.3% 1.7% 20.37%
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% 59.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ILMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.8% -17.7% -2.5% 25.84%
2021 -0.8% -2.0% 2.2% 56.91%
2020 0.7% -2.8% 4.6% 37.76%
2019 0.5% -28.6% 3.0% 47.22%
2018 -0.2% -1.0% 1.3% 58.42%

NAV & Total Return History

ILMDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ILMDX Category Low Category High ILMDX % Rank
Net Assets 886 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 55.29%
Number of Holdings 255 4 4919 73.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 208 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 52.08%
Weighting of Top 10 21.86% 1.7% 100.0% 51.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 11.09%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 1% 4.11%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 2.5% 2.99%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 2.98%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 2.91%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 2.81%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 2% 2.79%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 2.47%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 2.40%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 2.75% 2.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ILMDX % Rank
Bonds 		95.61% 49.71% 194.71% 25.17%
Cash 		3.12% -102.46% 39.20% 52.78%
Convertible Bonds 		1.27% 0.00% 27.71% 78.30%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 97.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 97.74%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 95.49%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ILMDX % Rank
Corporate 		58.35% 0.00% 100.00% 20.49%
Securitized 		24.80% 0.00% 97.27% 52.95%
Government 		13.72% 0.00% 73.63% 58.16%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.12% 0.00% 44.09% 63.37%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 97.05%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 99.65%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ILMDX % Rank
US 		82.52% 0.00% 165.96% 36.63%
Non US 		13.09% 0.00% 72.71% 47.92%

ILMDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ILMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.53% 0.01% 19.98% 64.68%
Management Fee 0.46% 0.00% 1.19% 84.40%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 16.51%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 3.04%

Sales Fees

ILMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ILMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ILMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 88.00% 2.00% 500.00% 59.76%

ILMDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ILMDX Category Low Category High ILMDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.19% 0.00% 11.01% 56.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ILMDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ILMDX Category Low Category High ILMDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.34% -1.27% 4.98% 38.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ILMDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ILMDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

J. Hillmeyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

J. David Hillmeyer is head of multisector/global fixed income in the Americas. He is co-portfolio manager for the fixed rate diversified multisector, core plus, and investment grade corporate bond strategies. Prior to joining Delaware Investments in August 2007 as a vice president and corporate bond trader, he worked for more than 11 years in various roles at Hartford Investment Management Company, including senior corporate bond trader, high yield portfolio manager / trader, and quantitative analyst. He began his career as an investment advisor in January 1989 at Shawmut Bank, leaving the firm as an investment officer in November 1995. Hillmeyer earned his bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University, and he is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Council for Business Economics.

Daniela Mardarovici

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Ms. Mardarovici joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in March 2019 as Senior Vice President and co-head of the firm’s multisector and core plus strategies. Prior to joining the firm, she spent more than 13 years at BMO Global Asset Management as a senior portfolio manager. Since 2014, she was a member of the management committee of TCH, BMO’s US fixed income group, and helped lead business strategy and development efforts. Mardarovici was also responsible for driving investment strategy and managing institutional portfolios and mutual funds across a wide spectrum of strategies,

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

