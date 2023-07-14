Home
Trending ETFs

ILGDX (Mutual Fund)

ILGDX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

27.4%

1 yr return

-9.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$245 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ILGDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 27.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Integrated Large Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Jan 26, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Hans

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large capitalization companies. These companies have market capitalizations in the range of companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index (the Index) at the time of purchase (between $619 million and $2.5 trillion as of October 31, 2021). The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change.
The Fund invests substantially in securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund generally invests in common stocks. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the information technology sector.
The Fund invests substantially in “growth” stocks, which are stocks of companies that the portfolio managers believe are undervalued relative to their fundamentals and exhibit improving investor interest, such as positive price momentum. The Fund’s portfolio managers seek to invest in growth companies with long-term earnings growth potential available at reasonable prices, believing that such investments can outperform the equity market over a full market cycle, which can be measured from market peak to peak or from market trough to trough.
Read More

ILGDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ILGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.4% -41.7% 64.0% 53.57%
1 Yr -9.1% -46.2% 77.9% 97.70%
3 Yr N/A* -41.7% 28.4% 45.15%
5 Yr N/A* -30.3% 23.8% 58.98%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 42.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ILGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -85.9% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -31.0% 26.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ILGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.4% -41.7% 64.0% 51.44%
1 Yr -9.1% -46.2% 77.9% 95.48%
3 Yr N/A* -41.7% 28.4% 42.54%
5 Yr N/A* -30.3% 23.8% 55.76%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 40.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ILGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -85.9% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -31.0% 26.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ILGDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ILGDX Category Low Category High ILGDX % Rank
Net Assets 245 M 189 K 222 B 74.12%
Number of Holdings 70 2 3509 43.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 215 M -1.37 M 104 B 66.86%
Weighting of Top 10 45.11% 11.4% 116.5% 61.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 9.18%
  2. Microsoft Corp 8.37%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.21%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 4.30%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 3.71%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.55%
  7. Broadcom Inc 3.25%
  8. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.05%
  9. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 2.33%
  10. Adobe Inc 2.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ILGDX % Rank
Stocks 		98.96% 50.26% 104.50% 40.97%
Cash 		1.04% -10.83% 49.73% 54.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 55.23%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 58.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 52.68%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 51.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ILGDX % Rank
Technology 		43.26% 0.00% 65.70% 13.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.00% 0.00% 62.57% 62.24%
Communication Services 		12.34% 0.00% 66.40% 30.42%
Healthcare 		9.92% 0.00% 39.76% 77.25%
Industrials 		7.15% 0.00% 30.65% 39.90%
Financial Services 		6.38% 0.00% 43.06% 76.42%
Consumer Defense 		5.30% 0.00% 25.50% 25.23%
Real Estate 		1.66% 0.00% 16.05% 37.68%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 66.20%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 77.82%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 87.06%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ILGDX % Rank
US 		98.96% 34.69% 100.00% 13.11%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 93.16%

ILGDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ILGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 20.29% 12.45%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 82.31%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 90.92%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

ILGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 56.30%

Trading Fees

ILGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ILGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

ILGDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ILGDX Category Low Category High ILGDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 57.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ILGDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ILGDX Category Low Category High ILGDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 1.75% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ILGDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ILGDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Hans

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 17, 2012

10.29

10.3%

Jason joined BMO Asset Management Inc in 2008 and is responsible for equity portfolio management and research. Jason began his experience in the investment industry in 1998, and was the Managing Director, Head of Research for Quantitative Services Group. Jason holds an MBA in Finance from Notre Dame and a BS in Business, with a major in Finance and a minor in Physics from Miami University. In addition, Jason holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation, is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Chicago and the Chicago Quantitative Alliance

J.P. Gurnee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Mr. Gurnee joined BMO Asset Management Corp. in 2018 where he currently serves as a Vice President and Portfolio Manager. Previously, Mr. Gurnee was an analyst at Northern Trust from 2016-2018 and at Calamos Investments from 2014-2016. He is a CFA Charterholder.

Ernesto Ramos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2021

0.99

1.0%

Ernesto is the managing director of active equities and a portfolio manager at BMO Global Asset Management. He joined the company in 2005. Ernesto began his investment management career in 1992 with Batterymarch Financial Management. He holds a Ph.D. and an M.S. in statistics from Harvard University and a B.S. in mathematics from MIT.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

