Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small-capitalization companies. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy. For this Portfolio, the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) defines small-capitalization companies as companies with a market capitalization equal to those within a universe of Russell 2000 ® Index (“Index”) stocks at the time of purchase. The market capitalization of companies in the Index will change with market conditions. The market capitalization of companies in the Index as of December 31, 2021 ranged from $31.6 million to $14.0 billion. Market capitalization is the total market value of a company's shares. The Portfolio may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities. These investments may take the form of depositary receipts. Depositary receipts are receipts issued by a bank or a trust company reflecting ownership of underlying securities issued by foreign companies. The Portfolio may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in convertible securities which generally pay interest or dividends and which can be converted into common or preferred stock. Although the Portfolio intends to invest primarily in equity securities, under normal market conditions, it may invest up to 20% of its total assets in high-quality money market instruments and repurchase agreements. The Portfolio's equity holdings may include real estate-related securities including real estate investment trusts, which are pools of investments consisting primarily of income-producing real estate or loans related to real estate. Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Portfolio can invest. The Portfolio may use derivatives, including but not limited to, futures contracts, options, and swaps, to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions, to hedge various investments, for risk management, and to increase the Portfolio's return. The Portfolio may also invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”). The Sub-Adviser uses a multi-style approach, under which two separate teams of portfolio managers select assets for the Portfolio in complementary styles. One team employs a fundamental bottom-up investment process. The second team employs a process that combines a proprietary stock ranking system with a fundamental overlay. The sector and stock weightings of the investments selected will vary from weightings of the Index only within limits established by the investment team. The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 1 ∕ 3 % of its total assets.