Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.8%
1 yr return
3.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.0%
Net Assets
$558 M
Holdings in Top 10
10.9%
Expense Ratio 0.86%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 52.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|IJSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|96.59%
|1 Yr
|3.9%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|76.62%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|82.52%
|5 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|82.14%
|10 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|77.44%
* Annualized
|IJSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IJSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|558 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|44.31%
|Number of Holdings
|597
|2
|2519
|22.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|60.9 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|53.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.85%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|69.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IJSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.19%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|27.55%
|Cash
|0.80%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|72.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|97.28%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|95.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|97.28%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|97.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IJSIX % Rank
|Industrials
|21.20%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|21.99%
|Healthcare
|15.68%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|30.07%
|Financial Services
|15.27%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|54.47%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.86%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|36.25%
|Technology
|11.71%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|81.96%
|Real Estate
|8.09%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|37.63%
|Consumer Defense
|4.68%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|36.25%
|Energy
|4.09%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|74.91%
|Basic Materials
|2.92%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|89.52%
|Utilities
|2.43%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|53.26%
|Communication Services
|2.07%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|67.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IJSIX % Rank
|US
|96.91%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|38.61%
|Non US
|2.28%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|37.24%
|IJSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.86%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|71.38%
|Management Fee
|0.87%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|82.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|49.03%
|IJSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IJSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IJSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|52.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|53.59%
|IJSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IJSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.37%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|98.30%
|IJSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|IJSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IJSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.18%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|48.20%
|IJSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 10, 2019
|$2.936
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2019
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2018
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2017
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2015
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2014
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2013
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2012
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2011
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2010
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2009
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2011
10.51
10.5%
Don San Jose, CFA, Managing Director, has been an analyst with the U.S. small cap equity group since 2004 and a portfolio manager since 2007. An employee since 2000, Don was an analyst in JPMorgan Securities' equity research department covering capital goods companies before joining the small cap group. Prior to joining the firm, he was an equity research associate at ING Baring Furman Selz. Don holds a B.S. in finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and is a member of both the New York Society of Security Analysts and The CFA Institute. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2011
10.51
10.5%
Mr. Hart, managing director, is a portfolio manager and is head of the U.S. Behavioral Finance Small Cap Equity Group at JPMorgan . He joined JPMorgan in 2003. Phillip obtained a BA in economics from Cornell University and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Daniel J. Percella, CFA, Managing Director, and Portfolio Manager, joined JPMorgan in 2008. Prior to that, Daniel Percella was executive director and analyst and co-portfolio manager on the Small Cap Active Core Team. Dan was previously a member of Institutional Investor-ranked equity research teams covering the transportation sector at Bear Stearns, Bank of America and Citigroup. Dan holds a B.S. in economics from Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service and is a member of both the New York Society of Security Analysts and The CFA Institute. He is also a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2019
2.58
2.6%
Mr. Tse is a Executive Director of J.P. Morgan Investment Management and a CFA charterholder. He has been an employee of J.P. Morgan Investment Management since 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2019
2.58
2.6%
Mr. Gupta, Executive Director, is a research analyst and portfolio manager on the U.S. Behavioral Finance Equity team. An employee since 2004, Mr. Gupta previously spent over three years in the sell-side Equity Research Group, focusing on the electronics manufacturing supply chain sector. He is also a CFA charterholder and a certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2019
2.58
2.6%
Mr. Choi, Managing Director and head of the team since 2006, is responsible for Strategic Quantitative Research.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
