VY® JPMorgan Small Cap Core Equity Portfolio

mutual fund
IJSAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.46 -0.12 -0.95%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
S (IJSSX) Primary S (IJSTX) Inst (IJSIX) Adv (IJSAX) Retirement (VPRSX)
IJSAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VY® JPMorgan Small Cap Core Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Aug 12, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Don San Jose

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small-capitalization companies. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy. For this Portfolio, the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) defines small-capitalization companies as companies with a market capitalization equal to those within a universe of Russell 2000® Index (“Index”) stocks at the time of purchase. The market capitalization of companies in the Index will change with market conditions. The market capitalization of companies in the Index as of December 31, 2021 ranged from $31.6 million to $14.0 billion. Market capitalization is the total market value of a company's shares.The Portfolio may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities. These investments may take the form of depositary receipts. Depositary receipts are receipts issued by a bank or a trust company reflecting ownership of underlying securities issued by foreign companies. The Portfolio may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in convertible securities which generally pay interest or dividends and which can be converted into common or preferred stock.Although the Portfolio intends to invest primarily in equity securities, under normal market conditions, it may invest up to 20% of its total assets in high-quality money market instruments and repurchase agreements.The Portfolio's equity holdings may include real estate-related securities including real estate investment trusts, which are pools of investments consisting primarily of income-producing real estate or loans related to real estate.Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Portfolio can invest. The Portfolio may use derivatives, including but not limited to, futures contracts, options, and swaps, to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions, to hedge various investments, for risk management, and to increase the Portfolio's return.The Portfolio may also invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).The Sub-Adviser uses a multi-style approach, under which two separate teams of portfolio managers select assets for the Portfolio in complementary styles. One team employs a fundamental bottom-up investment process. The second team employs a process that combines a proprietary stock ranking system with a fundamental overlay. The sector and stock weightings of the investments selected will vary from weightings of the Index only within limits established by the investment team.The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
IJSAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IJSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -14.5% 140.9% 97.44%
1 Yr 2.7% -34.7% 196.6% 78.50%
3 Yr -1.5%* -21.8% 37.4% 89.16%
5 Yr -8.4%* -23.7% 9.2% 87.66%
10 Yr -3.5%* -11.7% 15.3% 86.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IJSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.4% -59.3% 118.2% 96.05%
2021 5.7% -17.3% 18.6% 42.23%
2020 5.0% -21.2% 28.2% 23.16%
2019 -1.4% -17.9% 8.4% 99.81%
2018 -4.7% -20.0% 0.2% 53.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IJSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -17.6% 140.9% 90.61%
1 Yr 2.7% -34.7% 196.6% 71.50%
3 Yr -1.5%* -21.8% 37.4% 89.01%
5 Yr -8.4%* -23.7% 10.7% 91.06%
10 Yr 1.4%* -9.0% 15.3% 70.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IJSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.4% -59.3% 118.2% 96.05%
2021 5.7% -17.3% 18.6% 42.23%
2020 5.0% -21.2% 28.2% 23.16%
2019 -1.4% -17.9% 8.4% 99.81%
2018 -2.3% -19.9% 0.2% 17.14%

NAV & Total Return History

IJSAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IJSAX Category Low Category High IJSAX % Rank
Net Assets 558 M 1.48 M 120 B 44.14%
Number of Holdings 597 2 2519 22.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 60.9 M 213 K 4.6 B 52.89%
Weighting of Top 10 10.85% 2.8% 101.7% 69.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Liquidity FedFund Instl 2.24%
  2. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 1.57%
  3. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 1.57%
  4. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 1.57%
  5. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 1.57%
  6. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 1.57%
  7. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 1.57%
  8. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 1.57%
  9. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 1.57%
  10. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 1.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IJSAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.19% 25.32% 100.32% 27.38%
Cash 		0.80% -79.10% 74.68% 72.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 57.14%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 56.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 56.46%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 56.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IJSAX % Rank
Industrials 		21.20% 2.46% 37.42% 21.82%
Healthcare 		15.68% 0.00% 26.53% 29.90%
Financial Services 		15.27% 0.00% 35.52% 53.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.86% 0.99% 47.79% 36.08%
Technology 		11.71% 0.00% 54.70% 81.79%
Real Estate 		8.09% 0.00% 29.43% 37.46%
Consumer Defense 		4.68% 0.00% 18.87% 36.08%
Energy 		4.09% 0.00% 37.72% 74.74%
Basic Materials 		2.92% 0.00% 18.66% 89.35%
Utilities 		2.43% 0.00% 18.58% 53.09%
Communication Services 		2.07% 0.00% 14.85% 67.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IJSAX % Rank
US 		96.91% 24.89% 100.00% 38.10%
Non US 		2.28% 0.00% 36.31% 37.07%

IJSAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IJSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.46% 0.01% 13.16% 22.41%
Management Fee 0.87% 0.00% 1.50% 82.11%
12b-1 Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.00% 79.14%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 49.30%

Sales Fees

IJSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IJSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IJSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 1.00% 314.00% 53.19%

IJSAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IJSAX Category Low Category High IJSAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.98% 67.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IJSAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IJSAX Category Low Category High IJSAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.44% -2.40% 2.49% 84.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IJSAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

IJSAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Don San Jose

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2011

10.51

10.5%

Don San Jose, CFA, Managing Director, has been an analyst with the U.S. small cap equity group since 2004 and a portfolio manager since 2007. An employee since 2000, Don was an analyst in JPMorgan Securities' equity research department covering capital goods companies before joining the small cap group. Prior to joining the firm, he was an equity research associate at ING Baring Furman Selz. Don holds a B.S. in finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and is a member of both the New York Society of Security Analysts and The CFA Institute. He is a CFA charterholder.

Phillip Hart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2011

10.51

10.5%

Mr. Hart, managing director, is a portfolio manager and is head of the U.S. Behavioral Finance Small Cap Equity Group at JPMorgan . He joined JPMorgan in 2003. Phillip obtained a BA in economics from Cornell University and is a CFA charterholder.

Daniel Percella

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Daniel J. Percella, CFA, Managing Director, and Portfolio Manager, joined JPMorgan in 2008. Prior to that, Daniel Percella was executive director and analyst and co-portfolio manager on the Small Cap Active Core Team. Dan was previously a member of Institutional Investor-ranked equity research teams covering the transportation sector at Bear Stearns, Bank of America and Citigroup.  Dan holds a B.S. in economics from Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service and is a member of both the New York Society of Security Analysts and The CFA Institute.  He is also a CFA charterholder.

Jonathan Tse

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Mr. Tse is a Executive Director of J.P. Morgan Investment Management and a CFA charterholder. He has been an employee of J.P. Morgan Investment Management since 2004.

Wonseok Choi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Mr. Choi, Managing Director and head of the team since 2006, is responsible for Strategic Quantitative Research.

Akash Gupta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Mr. Gupta, Executive Director, is a research analyst and portfolio manager on the U.S. Behavioral Finance Equity team. An employee since 2004, Mr. Gupta previously spent over three years in the sell-side Equity Research Group, focusing on the electronics manufacturing supply chain sector. He is also a CFA charterholder and a certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

