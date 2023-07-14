The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in short-term U.S. corporate bonds issued by companies, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), whose executives are purchasing shares of the company’s common stock. The Fund may invest in corporate bonds, including convertible bonds, of any credit quality (including “junk” bonds), effective maturity or average modified duration, but intends to hold a majority of the portfolio in investment grade corporate bonds (rated BBB or higher by S&P Global Ratings or the equivalent by another nationally recognized statistical ratings organization) with an average effective maturity of less than four years and an average duration of less than three and a half years.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC (the “Advisor”) uses public information that is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on corporate insider buying activity for its investment decisions. The Advisor’s research and quantitative back-testing of insider trading data over long periods of time has resulted in the development of a proprietary method of analyzing insider trading activity that it believes can substantially reduce the likelihood of bankruptcy. The underlying thesis is that corporate insiders know more about the prospects of the company than anybody else and would not take a stake in the equity of their company if the company were in jeopardy of declaring bankruptcy.

The Advisor’s investment process focuses on insider identities (position in the company), motivations, insider trading trends, trading volumes, firm size and other factors to select what the Advisor believes to be the most significant insider buying signals – the signals that are historically associated with companies that have avoided bankruptcy. Corporate bonds meeting the insider activity screen criterion are analyzed and selected in an attempt to establish a portfolio with the target credit quality, duration, maturity and SEC yield. The Advisor generally intends to hold bonds to maturity but positions may be sold if insider trading trends reverse in a manner the Advisor believes to be significant or if the Advisor believes the bonds no longer offer favorable risk-adjusted return potential.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be

invested in the securities of a limited number of companies that could be in the same or related economic sectors.