Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
12.7%
1 yr return
17.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
Net Assets
$470 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.3%
Expense Ratio 0.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
$250,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|IIGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.7%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|55.04%
|1 Yr
|17.3%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|52.06%
|3 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|96.39%
|5 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|96.12%
|10 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|93.61%
* Annualized
|IIGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IIGIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|470 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|59.77%
|Number of Holdings
|228
|1
|10801
|40.37%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|66 M
|0
|34.5 B
|69.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.25%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|82.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IIGIX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.76%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|78.77%
|Cash
|4.22%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|16.26%
|Bonds
|0.02%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|10.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|90.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|92.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|89.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IIGIX % Rank
|Industrials
|16.06%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|28.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.88%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|8.44%
|Financial Services
|15.31%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|77.87%
|Technology
|12.55%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|38.72%
|Healthcare
|10.58%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|67.69%
|Basic Materials
|9.03%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|33.04%
|Consumer Defense
|7.46%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|83.26%
|Communication Services
|6.28%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|46.00%
|Energy
|2.80%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|82.82%
|Real Estate
|2.41%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|38.72%
|Utilities
|1.63%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|69.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IIGIX % Rank
|Non US
|91.55%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|78.89%
|US
|4.21%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|24.39%
|IIGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.96%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|53.51%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|93.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|27.43%
|IIGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|IIGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IIGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|68.40%
|IIGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IIGIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.04%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|38.95%
|IIGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|IIGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IIGIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.87%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|79.91%
|IIGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 06, 2011
11.41
11.4%
Joe Faraday, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited in 2002. Mr. Faraday has worked as an investment manager on the European, North American, Developed Asia, and Emerging Markets Equity teams. He has been a member of the Portfolio Construction Group since 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 06, 2011
11.41
11.4%
Iain graduated BA in Modern History from Oxford University in 2000. He worked for Goldman Sachs and travelled in Asia, before joining Baillie Gifford in 2004. Most of Iain’s investment career has been focused on Emerging and Developed Asian markets and Iain is member of the Japanese specialist team. Iain is responsible for managing various specialist Developed Asia including Japan portfolios and is also a member of the International Focus Portfolio Construction Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2014
7.5
7.5%
Sophie Earnshaw, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited in 2010 and is an Investment Manager in the Emerging Markets Equity Team. Ms. Earnshaw joined the International Focus Portfolio Construction Group in 2014. Sophie graduated MA in English Literature from the University of Edinburgh in 2008 and an MPhil in Eighteenth Century and Romantic Literature from Cambridge University in 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2014
7.5
7.5%
Moritz Sitte, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited in 2010 and is an Investment Manager in the European Equity Team. Mr. Sitte joined the International Focus Portfolio Construction Group in 2014. Moritz graduated BSc in Business Administration from the University of Regensburg (Germany) in 2009 where he took part in the Honours Elite Degree Programme. He then went on to complete an MSc in Finance and Investment from the University of Edinburgh in 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 20, 2017
5.36
5.4%
Sumanta Biswas, CFA, serves as Polaris Capital Management, LLC’s Vice President and Assistant Portfolio Manager since 2012. Mr. Biswas has been a partner at the Polaris Capital Management since 2007. Mr. Biswas’ professional experience includes completion of an internship at Delta Partners of Boston in 2001 where he served as an equity research analyst. From 1996 through July of 2000, he was an officer of the Securities and Exchange Board of India. In 1995, Mr. Biswas participated in the initial public offering of Electro Steel Casting, Ltd. of India while interning at IFB Finance Ltd. of India. In 1993, he was an engineering project manager trainee with Bridge & Roof Company of Calcutta, India, one of the largest construction companies in India. Mr. Biswas received a master’s of science degree in finance from Boston College in 2001, and an MBA from Calcutta University in India in 1996. He earned his undergraduate degree in engineering from North Bengal University in 1993, and holds a diploma in business finance from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 20, 2017
5.36
5.4%
Bin Xiao has became an Analyst with Polaris since 2006. Mr. Bin was in internship at HSBC Global Investment Banking in 2005, and in internship at Polaris Capital Management in 2004/2005. In 2002 to 2004 Mr. Bin serves as a software architect and project manager at PNC Financial Service Group (PFPC), following positions as an information systems engineer and software engineer at Vanguard Group and RIT Research Corporation respectively.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 20, 2017
5.36
5.4%
Tara Connolly Stilwell, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, is involved in portfolio management and securities analysis for the Hartford International Opportunities Funds. Tara is a portfolio manager on the International/Global Opportunities team. She contributes to the management of global and non-US equity portfolios, including the firm's International Opportunities, International Horizons, Global Opportunities and Global Horizons products. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2008, Tara was as a portfolio manager with Goldman Sachs Asset Management International, where her responsibilities included the management of concentrated and diversified European Equity portfolios (1997 — 2007). She also served as portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management International. Prior to this, Tara was an analyst in Goldman Sachs' investment banking division (1994 — 1997) and was a consultant at the Wharton Small Business Development Center (1993 — 1994). Tara received a BS in economics from the Wharton School and a BA in history from the University of Pennsylvania (1994). She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 20, 2017
5.36
5.4%
Bernard Horn Jr. is President and Chief Investment Officer since 1998; Founder and Portfolio Manager since 1995; Investment professional since 1980.of Polaris Capital Management, LLC, a Boston-based global and international value equity management firm that serves as the sub-advisor for RBC International Equity. Prior to founding Polaris Capital in 1995, Bernard served as an investment officer for MDT Advisers, Inc. He also worked as a portfolio manager for Freedom Capital Management Corporation. From 1980 to 1990, Bernard was the principal and founder of Horn & Company, an investment counseling firm that specialized in global portfolio management for individuals, trusts and tax-qualified accounts. Bernard began his career in the investment industry in 1980. He received a BS from Northeastern University and a MS in Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In January 2007, Bernard was named Fund Manager of the year by MarketWatch. He was profiled in the January 2004 issue of SmartMoney Magazine and has been highlighted in Business Week, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other national publications. Bernard has appeared on CNBC, CNNfn and Bloomberg TV to discuss global market trends.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 2018
4.06
4.1%
Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Milena joined Baillie Gifford in 2009 and is a Portfolio Manager. Milena has been part of the UK Equity Team since 2012, managing UK Focus portfolios since 2019. Milena graduated BA in Social & Political Science from the University of Cambridge in 2007 and MPhil in Politics from the University of Oxford in 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
