Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Voya Multi-Manager International Factors Fund

mutual fund
IICFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.14 -0.04 -0.44%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (IICFX) Primary Other (IICWX)
IICFX (Mutual Fund)

Voya Multi-Manager International Factors Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.14 -0.04 -0.44%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (IICFX) Primary Other (IICWX)
IICFX (Mutual Fund)

Voya Multi-Manager International Factors Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.14 -0.04 -0.44%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (IICFX) Primary Other (IICWX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Multi-Manager International Factors Fund

IICFX | Fund

$9.14

$473 M

3.18%

$0.29

0.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.4%

1 yr return

15.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$473 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 106.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

$250,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Multi-Manager International Factors Fund

IICFX | Fund

$9.14

$473 M

3.18%

$0.29

0.77%

IICFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Multi-Manager International Factors Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Feb 08, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jaime Lee

Fund Description

IICFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IICFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% 2.1% 19.2% 45.67%
1 Yr 15.1% -20.6% 27.8% 76.74%
3 Yr 0.6%* -14.5% 25.3% 89.17%
5 Yr -2.6%* -9.9% 60.9% 89.82%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 58.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IICFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -43.6% 71.3% 50.22%
2021 -2.0% -15.4% 9.4% 84.91%
2020 1.8% -10.4% 121.9% 79.60%
2019 3.3% -0.5% 8.5% 91.61%
2018 -4.3% -13.0% -0.7% 63.99%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IICFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% -16.4% 19.2% 45.53%
1 Yr 15.1% -27.2% 27.8% 71.91%
3 Yr 0.6%* -14.5% 25.3% 88.99%
5 Yr -2.6%* -9.9% 60.9% 90.44%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% 54.55%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IICFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -43.6% 71.3% 50.22%
2021 -2.0% -15.4% 9.4% 84.91%
2020 1.8% -10.4% 121.9% 79.60%
2019 3.3% -0.5% 8.5% 91.61%
2018 -4.3% -13.0% -0.7% 73.95%

NAV & Total Return History

IICFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IICFX Category Low Category High IICFX % Rank
Net Assets 473 M 1.02 M 369 B 59.49%
Number of Holdings 576 1 10801 20.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 46.7 M 0 34.5 B 76.18%
Weighting of Top 10 9.95% 1.9% 101.9% 94.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 1.95%
  2. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 1.95%
  3. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 1.95%
  4. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 1.95%
  5. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 1.95%
  6. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 1.95%
  7. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 1.95%
  8. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 1.95%
  9. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 1.95%
  10. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 1.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IICFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.08% 0.00% 122.60% 29.34%
Cash 		0.72% -65.15% 100.00% 71.47%
Other 		0.19% -16.47% 17.36% 14.55%
Bonds 		0.01% -10.79% 71.30% 11.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 89.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 88.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IICFX % Rank
Financial Services 		15.58% 0.00% 47.75% 74.82%
Industrials 		14.26% 5.17% 99.49% 57.79%
Consumer Defense 		12.21% 0.00% 32.29% 18.63%
Basic Materials 		10.28% 0.00% 23.86% 13.83%
Healthcare 		8.88% 0.00% 21.01% 83.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.07% 0.00% 36.36% 78.89%
Communication Services 		7.78% 0.00% 21.69% 23.29%
Technology 		6.88% 0.00% 36.32% 89.23%
Energy 		5.61% 0.00% 16.89% 35.66%
Real Estate 		5.25% 0.00% 14.59% 6.11%
Utilities 		5.19% 0.00% 13.68% 9.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IICFX % Rank
Non US 		97.88% 0.00% 124.02% 25.53%
US 		1.20% -7.71% 68.98% 64.91%

IICFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IICFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.77% 0.02% 26.51% 68.57%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.60% 48.15%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 32.29%

Sales Fees

IICFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IICFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IICFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 106.00% 2.00% 247.00% 90.72%

IICFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IICFX Category Low Category High IICFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.18% 0.00% 13.15% 4.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IICFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IICFX Category Low Category High IICFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.98% -0.93% 6.38% 36.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IICFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IICFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jaime Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 20, 2017

5.36

5.4%

Jaime Lee, Ph.D., Director -- Dynamic Equity Team and Portfolio Manager, has managed the portion of the Fund's assets allocated to PanAgora since 2015. Dr. Lee has 12 years of investment industry experience Jaime Lee, PhD, Portfolio Manager, and Director of PanAgora, leads PanAgora’s Dynamic Equity Management Team. Dr. Lee joined PanAgora in November of 2015. Prior to joining PanAgora, Dr. Lee was with BlackRock, Inc. since 2007 where she was a Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of the Scientific Active Equity team at BlackRock, Inc.

Steven Wetter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 20, 2017

5.36

5.4%

Steven Wetter is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM, he served as Co-Head of International Indexing responsible for managing ETFs, index funds and quantitative portfolios at BNY Mellon, and formerly held similar positions at Northern Trust and Bankers Trust. Steve earned a BA from the University of California at Berkeley, and an MBA in finance (with distinction) from New York University Stern School of Business.

Kai Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 20, 2017

5.36

5.4%

Kai Yee Wong is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2012, she worked as a senior equity portfolio manager at Northern Trust responsible for managing various global indices including developed, emerging, real estate, Topix and socially responsible benchmarks. Previously Kai Yee served as a portfolio manager with Deutsche Bank, an assistant treasurer at Bankers Trust and a trust officer at the Bank of Tokyo. She earned a BS from New York University Stern School of Business.

George Mussalli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Mr. Mussalli is the Chief Investment Officer and Head of Research, Equity at PanAgora. He is responsible for the oversight of the firm’s Dynamic and Stock Selector Equity strategies, as well as the Equity Trading & Implementation, Data Science, and Portfolio Strategy teams. He is also a member of the firm’s Investment, Operating, Risk, and Directors Committees. As the Chief Investment Officer of Equity Investments, Mr. Mussalli directs innovative equity research used in the development of models implemented in PanAgora’s equity strategies. Mr. Mussalli’s current focus is centered on combining

Paul Zemsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 2018

4.06

4.1%

Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×