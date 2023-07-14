The Fund seeks its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks selected on the basis of potential for capital appreciation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of small capitalization companies. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers and non-dollar securities, and may trade securities actively. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its normal bottom-up stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market. Wellington Management uses fundamental analysis to evaluate a security for purchase or sale by the Fund. As part of this analysis, Wellington Management evaluates a company across several dimensions, including an understanding of the sustainability and magnitude of growth, quality, valuation, and assessment of management quality. Wellington Management also integrates into its fundamental analysis the evaluation of financially material environmental, social, and/or governance (“ESG”) characteristics based on its proprietary ESG research. Wellington Management believes the integration of financially material ESG characteristics into its investment process allows it to assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance and growth prospects of a company. The factors that Wellington Management considers as part of its fundamental analysis, including the assessment of financially material ESG characteristics, contribute to its overall evaluation of a company’s risk and return potential. The Fund defines small capitalization companies as companies with market capitalizations within the collective range of the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Indices. As of December 31, 2021, this range was approximately $31.6 million to $13.96 billion. The market capitalization range of these indices changes over time.