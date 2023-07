The fund is a fund of funds. The fund’s sub-adviser, QS Investors, LLC (the “sub-adviser”), seeks to achieve the fund’s objective by investing primarily in a combination of underlying exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The sub-adviser uses a largely quantitative process to seek an income focused portfolio that has a high yield and corresponds to a targeted risk level. As part of the investment process, the sub-adviser defines a universe of ETFs that generate regular income and then estimates the yield on each ETF. The sub-adviser incorporates various inputs focused on income and risk into a proprietary quantitative model and includes constraints and metrics that limit asset class exposures to ensure a level of portfolio diversification. The sub-adviser may exercise its judgment in managing the fund and may, in its discretion, adjust, change, or even disregard the quantitative model at any time. The desired output of the process is a well-diversified income portfolio. The sub-adviser’s asset allocation strategy involves making adjustments to the fund’s asset mix, utilizing, among other things, the sub-adviser’s research on various risk and income considerations, in an effort to maximize yields relative to identified risks as market and economic conditions change. The sub-adviser’s selections of individual ETFs in a given asset class may be driven by income, risk, diversification, liquidity, fees, or other investment considerations. Under normal circumstances, the fund’s equity allocation will generally vary between approximately 30% and 35% of its net assets. The equity allocation normally involves a combination of domestic and non-U.S. ETFs, consisting of any mixture of large, medium and small-cap styles and pursuing growth or value strategies. The fund’s allocation to non-U.S. equity ETFs will generally not exceed more than 18% of the total net assets of the fund. The fund’s allocation to bond ETFs (which may include domestic and non-U.S. government, corporate, high yield and structured bonds, including emerging market debt) will generally vary between approximately 65% and 70% of its net assets. The sum of the fund’s allocation to high yield (commonly known as “junk bonds”) and emerging market fixed income asset classes will generally not exceed 60% of the fund’s net assets. The fund’s allocation to non-U.S. fixed income ETFs will generally not exceed 35% of the net assets of the fund. The sub-adviser normally dynamically rebalances assets on a monthly basis and rotates the fund’s assets semi-annually, or as needed dependent upon market conditions, among various asset classes in an effort to take advantage of changing conditions that the sub-adviser believes favor one asset class over another. Based on its analysis of risk and income characteristics, the sub-adviser will generally increase the allocation to the asset classes that the sub-adviser believes have a higher probability of contributing to a higher yield at a reasonable risk level. The investment process incorporates a limit of 20% of the fund’s net assets to any single ETF and also employs diversification measures in an effort to ensure the fund includes exposure to multiple asset classes. It is the fund's goal to pay a monthly dividend that is generally consistent in amount based on current market conditions, including current interest rates. The dividend will be calculated based on estimates of expected dividends from the fund’s holdings. Actual dividends received by the fund may vary from the estimates, and subsequent monthly dividends will be adjusted accordingly. Each underlying ETF has its own investment objective, principal investment strategies and investment risks. It is not possible to predict the extent to which the fund will be invested in a particular underlying ETF at any time. The fund may be a significant shareholder in certain underlying ETFs. The sub-adviser may change the fund’s asset allocations and underlying ETFs at any time without investor approval and without notice to investors.