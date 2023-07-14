Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$559 M
Holdings in Top 10
51.9%
Expense Ratio 0.89%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 55.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|IGRSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-7.4%
|18.8%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-5.3%
|45.3%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.1%
|57.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|17.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-9.9%
|12.6%
|94.51%
* Annualized
|Period
|IGRSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-32.2%
|34.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-2.5%
|35.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.5%
|32.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.4%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-11.7%
|24.9%
|N/A
|Period
|IGRSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-23.6%
|37.6%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-13.2%
|45.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.1%
|57.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|22.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-9.1%
|14.2%
|96.51%
* Annualized
|Period
|IGRSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-32.2%
|34.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-2.5%
|35.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.5%
|32.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.4%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-11.7%
|24.9%
|N/A
|IGRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IGRSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|559 M
|2.05 M
|7.03 B
|51.35%
|Number of Holdings
|58
|23
|422
|48.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|288 M
|770 K
|4.68 B
|52.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.90%
|18.0%
|74.6%
|23.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IGRSX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.71%
|78.27%
|100.48%
|72.07%
|Cash
|2.29%
|-1.77%
|21.06%
|23.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.60%
|53.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.72%
|2.99%
|52.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|54.05%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-2.00%
|2.96%
|54.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IGRSX % Rank
|Energy
|78.72%
|0.00%
|89.67%
|3.60%
|Basic Materials
|15.86%
|2.49%
|100.00%
|81.98%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.62%
|0.00%
|43.37%
|42.34%
|Industrials
|1.50%
|0.00%
|63.67%
|76.58%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.93%
|76.58%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.68%
|72.07%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.20%
|65.77%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.67%
|70.27%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.52%
|58.56%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.21%
|51.35%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.96%
|76.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IGRSX % Rank
|US
|83.77%
|8.98%
|99.93%
|17.12%
|Non US
|13.94%
|0.00%
|90.92%
|86.49%
|IGRSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.89%
|0.08%
|5.06%
|55.86%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|42.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|42.00%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.03%
|0.25%
|25.00%
|IGRSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|IGRSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IGRSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|55.00%
|4.00%
|169.00%
|62.92%
|IGRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IGRSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.26%
|85.59%
|IGRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|IGRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IGRSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.00%
|-35.65%
|9.06%
|62.73%
|IGRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 06, 2015
|$0.289
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2014
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2013
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2012
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2011
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2010
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2009
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2011
3.58
3.6%
John Bailey, Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst for ING IM, is responsible for covering the natural resources sector.Mr. Bailey joined ING IMin 2011. Prior to joining ING IM, he was founder, managing partner, and portfolio manager at 1859 Partners LLC beginning in 2009. From 2006 to 2009, Mr. Bailey was a portfolio manager at Carlyle Blue Wave Partners L.P. and from 2004 to 2006 he was a consultant and vice president at the Amaranth Group L.L.C. Mr. Bailey began his career with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as a research associate in the bank supervision division.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2012
2.83
2.8%
James Swain, CFA, Portfolio Manager. He joined ING IM in 2002. Prior to that he worked as a high-yield bond analyst with Strong Capital Management. Prior to that he was a bank examiner with the FDIC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2010
4.84
4.8%
Joseph Basset, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Voya IM in June 2005 and is primarily responsible for covering the industrials, energy, and materials sectors. Prior to joining Voya IM, Mr. Basset had been employed by Banc One since 1998 where he covered semiconductor, information technology and communications equipment companies.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|24.18
|7.69
|0.16
