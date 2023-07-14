John Bailey, Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst for ING IM, is responsible for covering the natural resources sector.Mr. Bailey joined ING IMin 2011. Prior to joining ING IM, he was founder, managing partner, and portfolio manager at 1859 Partners LLC beginning in 2009. From 2006 to 2009, Mr. Bailey was a portfolio manager at Carlyle Blue Wave Partners L.P. and from 2004 to 2006 he was a consultant and vice president at the Amaranth Group L.L.C. Mr. Bailey began his career with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as a research associate in the bank supervision division.