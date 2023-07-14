Home
Trending ETFs

IGRSX (Mutual Fund)

IGRSX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$559 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 55.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IGRSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Global Resources Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Jan 24, 1989
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Bailey

Fund Description

IGRSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IGRSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -7.4% 18.8% N/A
1 Yr N/A -5.3% 45.3% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -1.1% 57.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.3% 17.3% N/A
10 Yr -6.3%* -9.9% 12.6% 94.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IGRSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -32.2% 34.0% N/A
2021 N/A -2.5% 35.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.5% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -12.4% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -11.7% 24.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IGRSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.6% 37.6% N/A
1 Yr N/A -13.2% 45.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -1.1% 57.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.3% 22.1% N/A
10 Yr -6.3%* -9.1% 14.2% 96.51%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IGRSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -32.2% 34.0% N/A
2021 N/A -2.5% 35.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.5% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -12.4% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -11.7% 24.9% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

IGRSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IGRSX Category Low Category High IGRSX % Rank
Net Assets 559 M 2.05 M 7.03 B 51.35%
Number of Holdings 58 23 422 48.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 288 M 770 K 4.68 B 52.25%
Weighting of Top 10 51.90% 18.0% 74.6% 23.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Exxon Mobil Corporation 9.87%
  2. Schlumberger NV 7.19%
  3. Chevron Corp 6.61%
  4. Occidental Petroleum Corp 5.76%
  5. EOG Resources Inc 5.14%
  6. Anadarko Petroleum Corp 4.47%
  7. Phillips 66 3.57%
  8. Hess Corp 3.14%
  9. Devon Energy Corp 3.12%
  10. Valero Energy Corp 3.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IGRSX % Rank
Stocks 		97.71% 78.27% 100.48% 72.07%
Cash 		2.29% -1.77% 21.06% 23.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.60% 53.15%
Other 		0.00% -1.72% 2.99% 52.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 54.05%
Bonds 		0.00% -2.00% 2.96% 54.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IGRSX % Rank
Energy 		78.72% 0.00% 89.67% 3.60%
Basic Materials 		15.86% 2.49% 100.00% 81.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.62% 0.00% 43.37% 42.34%
Industrials 		1.50% 0.00% 63.67% 76.58%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 35.93% 76.58%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 17.68% 72.07%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 36.20% 65.77%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.67% 70.27%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.52% 58.56%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.21% 51.35%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 33.96% 76.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IGRSX % Rank
US 		83.77% 8.98% 99.93% 17.12%
Non US 		13.94% 0.00% 90.92% 86.49%

IGRSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IGRSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.08% 5.06% 55.86%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.25% 42.34%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 42.00%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.03% 0.25% 25.00%

Sales Fees

IGRSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IGRSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IGRSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 55.00% 4.00% 169.00% 62.92%

IGRSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IGRSX Category Low Category High IGRSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.26% 85.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IGRSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IGRSX Category Low Category High IGRSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.00% -35.65% 9.06% 62.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IGRSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

IGRSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Bailey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2011

3.58

3.6%

John Bailey, Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst for ING IM, is responsible for covering the natural resources sector.Mr. Bailey joined ING IMin 2011. Prior to joining ING IM, he was founder, managing partner, and portfolio manager at 1859 Partners LLC beginning in 2009. From 2006 to 2009, Mr. Bailey was a portfolio manager at Carlyle Blue Wave Partners L.P. and from 2004 to 2006 he was a consultant and vice president at the Amaranth Group L.L.C. Mr. Bailey began his career with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as a research associate in the bank supervision division.

James Swain

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2012

2.83

2.8%

James Swain, CFA, Portfolio Manager. He joined ING IM in 2002. Prior to that he worked as a high-yield bond analyst with Strong Capital Management. Prior to that he was a bank examiner with the FDIC.

Joseph Basset

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2010

4.84

4.8%

Joseph Basset, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Voya IM in June 2005 and is primarily responsible for covering the industrials, energy, and materials sectors. Prior to joining Voya IM, Mr. Basset had been employed by Banc One since 1998 where he covered semiconductor, information technology and communications equipment companies.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 24.18 7.69 0.16

