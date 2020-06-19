Home
Ivy Government Securities Fund

mutual fund
IGJRX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$5.79 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(IGJRX) Primary (IGJYX) (IGJEX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ivy Government Securities Fund

IGJRX | Fund

$5.79

$161 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

Net Assets

$161 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

IGJRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ivy Government Securities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy Government Securities Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in US government securities (80% policy). US government securities include: US Treasury (Treasury) obligations, such as bills, bonds and notes; obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the Treasury, and certain US government agencies or instrumentalities, such as Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae); obligations of issuers that are supported by the ability of the issuer to borrow from the US Treasury; and obligations of US government-sponsored entities that are neither issued nor guaranteed by the US government, such as the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) and Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae). The Fund will use derivatives for both hedging and nonhedging purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in: futures and options to manage duration and for defensive purposes, such as to protect gains or hedge against potential losses in the portfolio without actually selling a security, or to stay fully invested; interest rate swaps to neutralize the impact of interest rate changes; credit default swaps to hedge against a credit event, to gain exposure to certain securities or markets, or to enhance total return; and index swaps to enhance return or to effect diversification. The Fund will not use derivatives for reasons inconsistent with its investment objective. The Fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities issued by US government-sponsored entities or agencies or instrumentalities of US government agencies. The Fund has no limitations on the range of maturities of the debt securities in which it may invest.

The Manager may look at a number of factors in selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio. These include utilizing economic research and analyzing interest rate trends to determine which types of securities to emphasize at a given time. The Manager attempts to enhance Fund performance by utilizing opportunities presented by the shape and slope of the yield curve.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses when buying securities to determine whether the security continues to be a desired investment for the Fund. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor’s specialized market knowledge.

Read More

IGJRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IGJRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -4.3% 9.2% 51.71%
1 Yr N/A -4.7% 8.2% 24.88%
3 Yr N/A* -2.4% 3.6% 15.82%
5 Yr 1.9%* -13.3% 1.9% 19.55%
10 Yr N/A* -4.3% 1.8% 18.92%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IGJRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -0.4% 7.1% 27.09%
2021 N/A -5.4% -0.7% 12.57%
2020 1.5% -2.3% 0.9% N/A
2019 0.9% -9.3% 1.4% N/A
2018 -0.2% -3.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IGJRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -4.3% 9.2% 51.71%
1 Yr N/A -4.7% 8.2% 24.88%
3 Yr N/A* -0.6% 5.1% 18.88%
5 Yr 1.9%* -13.3% 4.2% 24.02%
10 Yr N/A* -4.3% 6.7% 33.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IGJRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -0.2% 7.1% 30.54%
2021 N/A -3.3% 3.0% 32.46%
2020 1.5% -1.9% 4.6% N/A
2019 0.9% -9.3% 1.5% N/A
2018 -0.2% -3.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

IGJRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IGJRX Category Low Category High IGJRX % Rank
Net Assets 161 M 1 M 27.2 B 76.56%
Number of Holdings 81 2 15496 89.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 74.8 M 0 8.51 B 77.03%
Weighting of Top 10 46.38% 0.0% 100.0% 60.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. US TREASURY N/B 8.18%
  2. US TREASURY N/B 6.65%
  3. US TREASURY N/B 5.41%
  4. US TREASURY N/B 4.48%
  5. US TREASURY N/B 4.38%
  6. US TREASURY N/B 4.04%
  7. US TREASURY N/B 3.51%
  8. FHLMC Multifamily Structured P 3.43%
  9. FHLMC Multifamily Structured P 3.19%
  10. Fanniemae-Aces 3.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IGJRX % Rank
Bonds 		99.32% 0.00% 135.78% 35.89%
Cash 		0.69% -59.21% 100.00% 62.68%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 12.17% 20.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 21.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.25% 22.49%
Other 		-0.01% -0.81% 24.29% 29.67%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IGJRX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.43% 0.00% 100.00% 82.30%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 98.03% 72.73%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 76.95% 40.67%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 14.41% 41.15%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 17.70%
Derivative 		-0.01% 0.00% 8.89% 31.10%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IGJRX % Rank
US 		99.32% 0.00% 134.92% 33.01%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 4.77% 46.89%

IGJRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IGJRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.03% 2.72% 20.81%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% 76.56%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 67.26%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

IGJRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

IGJRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IGJRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 421.00% 8.09%

IGJRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IGJRX Category Low Category High IGJRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.04% 6.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IGJRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IGJRX Category Low Category High IGJRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 0.34% 3.60% 92.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IGJRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IGJRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.32 29.89 8.45 5.6

