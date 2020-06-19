Delaware Ivy Government Securities Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in US government securities (80% policy). US government securities include: US Treasury (Treasury) obligations, such as bills, bonds and notes; obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the Treasury, and certain US government agencies or instrumentalities, such as Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae); obligations of issuers that are supported by the ability of the issuer to borrow from the US Treasury; and obligations of US government-sponsored entities that are neither issued nor guaranteed by the US government, such as the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) and Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae). The Fund will use derivatives for both hedging and nonhedging purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in: futures and options to manage duration and for defensive purposes, such as to protect gains or hedge against potential losses in the portfolio without actually selling a security, or to stay fully invested; interest rate swaps to neutralize the impact of interest rate changes; credit default swaps to hedge against a credit event, to gain exposure to certain securities or markets, or to enhance total return; and index swaps to enhance return or to effect diversification. The Fund will not use derivatives for reasons inconsistent with its investment objective. The Fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities issued by US government-sponsored entities or agencies or instrumentalities of US government agencies. The Fund has no limitations on the range of maturities of the debt securities in which it may invest.

The Manager may look at a number of factors in selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio. These include utilizing economic research and analyzing interest rate trends to determine which types of securities to emphasize at a given time. The Manager attempts to enhance Fund performance by utilizing opportunities presented by the shape and slope of the yield curve.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses when buying securities to determine whether the security continues to be a desired investment for the Fund. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor’s specialized market knowledge.