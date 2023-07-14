Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.3%
1 yr return
1.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$17.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.3%
Expense Ratio 1.48%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|IGIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.3%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|82.48%
|1 Yr
|1.6%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|91.54%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|2.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.7%
|2.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|6.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|IGIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IGIEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|17.6 M
|49.1 K
|15.2 B
|89.73%
|Number of Holdings
|74
|4
|2121
|90.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.93 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|92.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.33%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|54.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IGIEX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.17%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|39.08%
|Cash
|3.27%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|74.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.56%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|10.46%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|84.31%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|82.77%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|75.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IGIEX % Rank
|Corporate
|84.37%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|9.23%
|Government
|12.36%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|89.23%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.27%
|0.00%
|99.89%
|83.38%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|64.87%
|92.00%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.31%
|82.77%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|82.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IGIEX % Rank
|Non US
|91.52%
|0.00%
|159.42%
|52.62%
|US
|2.65%
|-74.21%
|36.99%
|20.92%
|IGIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.48%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|32.08%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|57.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|N/A
|IGIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IGIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IGIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|218.00%
|1.41%
|IGIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IGIEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.31%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|29.31%
|IGIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|IGIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IGIEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.42%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|80.63%
|IGIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 21, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 23, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 22, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 17, 2020
1.7
1.7%
Fernando Assad is a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Investment Manager and a Member of its Investment Committee. He joined Ashmore Investment Advisors Limited in 2007 as an equity portfolio manager after six years at Morgan Stanley where he was a Vice President responsible for management of Emerging Market equities and the launch of the Global Emerging and Convergence Opportunities portfolio within Global Wealth Management in London. He previously worked for SG Asset Management Emerging Markets and as an intern in Merrill Lynch Broker Services. Mr. Assad is a CFA Charterholder and has a BA in Economics from the American International University in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 17, 2020
1.7
1.7%
Mark Coombs, the Investment Manager’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Investment Committee, having been involved in emerging markets since 1983. He holds an MA (Hons) in Law from Cambridge University and joined Grindlays Bank plc in 1983. Following its acquisition by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) he was appointed Head of Emerging Markets Group for ANZ Merchant Bank Limited in 1988 and in 1991 became Head of the International Merchant Banking Division of ANZ Grindlays Bank plc and in 1997 Head of Markets for ANZ Group. He was appointed to the Board of the Emerging Markets Trade Association in 1993 and Co-Chair in 2000. He has been Chairman of the Investment Committee since he established the business as a separate division within ANZ in 1992, and is responsible for setting overall investment strategy of funds managed.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 17, 2020
1.7
1.7%
Mr. Saller has been Senior portfolio manager and head of external debt of Ashmore since 2009, and a member of Ashmore’s investment committee since he joined Ashmore in 2002. He began his investment career in 1988 and has a business management degree from Verwaltungs-und Wirtschafts-Akademie, Munich.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 17, 2020
1.7
1.7%
Ricardo Xavier is Senior portfolio manager of Ashmore since 2003, Ashmore’s head of local currency and the deputy chairman of Ashmore’s investment committee since 2014. Mr. Xavier has geographic responsibility for Latin America, and product responsibility for local currencies, local currency debt and related derivatives. He began his investment career in 1992 and has a bachelor’s degree from Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado, Sao Paulo.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 17, 2020
1.7
1.7%
Robin Forrest is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Ashmore Investment Management Limited and a Member of its Investment Committee. Mr. Forrest joined Ashmore in 2006 after 13 years at JP Morgan, where he was most recently Vice President—Situational Finance, with a focus on credit intensive corporate situations in CEEMEA geographies. During this period, he had several years of experience in each of capital markets, origination, structuring, execution, syndication, risk management and credit within loan and high yield markets and in Emerging Markets. Robin has a BA (Hons) in Russian & French from Oxford University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.33
|6.11
