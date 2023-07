Mike Shiao has 25 years of investment experience. He joined Invesco in 2002. In April 2015, he became Chief Investment Officer, Greater China, leading the Greater China equities team. Mike was appointed as Chief Investment Officer, Asia ex Japan, in April 2016. He was previously Head of Equities for Invesco Taiwan Ltd. He moved to Invesco Hong Kong Ltd to expand his coverage to Greater China markets in 2006. Mike started his investment career in 1992 at Grand Regent Investment Ltd., where he worked for six years as a project manager supervising venture capital investments in Taiwan and China. In 1997, he joined Overseas Credit and Securities Inc. as a senior analyst covering Taiwan technology sector. Mike also worked at Taiwan International Investment Management Co., as a fund manager and was responsible for technology sector research. Mike holds a Bachelor’s degree from National Chung Hsing University, Taiwan and a Master of Science degree in Finance from Drexel University, Philadelphia.