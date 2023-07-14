Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Voya International High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio

mutual fund
IFTAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.78 -0.08 -0.81%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (IFTIX) Primary S (IFTSX) Adv (IFTAX) S (ITFEX)
IFTAX (Mutual Fund)

Voya International High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.78 -0.08 -0.81%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (IFTIX) Primary S (IFTSX) Adv (IFTAX) S (ITFEX)
IFTAX (Mutual Fund)

Voya International High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.78 -0.08 -0.81%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (IFTIX) Primary S (IFTSX) Adv (IFTAX) S (ITFEX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya International High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio

IFTAX | Fund

$9.78

$377 M

3.98%

$0.39

1.23%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.3%

1 yr return

11.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.1%

Net Assets

$377 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 73.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya International High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio

IFTAX | Fund

$9.78

$377 M

3.98%

$0.39

1.23%

IFTAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya International High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Dec 20, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peg DiOrio

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities included in the MSCI EAFE® Value Index (“Index”). Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 65% of its total assets in equity securities of issuers in a number of different countries other than the United States.The sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) seeks to maximize total return to the extent consistent with maintaining lower volatility than the Index. Volatility generally measures how much a fund’s returns have varied over a specified time frame.The Portfolio may invest in derivative instruments including, but not limited to, index futures. The Portfolio typically uses derivatives as a substitute for purchasing securities included in the Index or for the purpose of maintaining equity market exposure on its cash balance.The Portfolio may invest in real estate-related securities including real estate investment trusts.The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).The Sub-Adviser creates a target universe that consists of dividend paying securities by screening for companies that exhibit stable dividend yields within each industry sector. Once the Sub-Adviser creates this target universe, the Sub-Adviser seeks to identify the most attractive securities within various geographic regions and sectors by ranking each security relative to other securities within its region or sector, as applicable, using proprietary fundamental sector-specific models. The Sub-Adviser then uses optimization techniques to seek to achieve the portfolio’s target dividend yield, which is expected to be higher than the Index in aggregate, manage target beta, determine active weights, and neutralize region and sector exposures in order to create a portfolio that the Sub-Adviser believes will provide the potential for maximum total return consistent with maintaining lower volatility than the Index. Under certain market conditions, the Portfolio will likely earn a lower level of total return than it would in the absence of its strategy of maintaining a relatively lower level of volatility.In evaluating investments for the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser normally expects to take into account environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors to determine whether any or all of those factors might have a material effect on the value, risks, or prospects of a company. The Sub-Adviser intends to rely primarily on factors identified through its proprietary empirical research as material to a particular company or the industry in which it operates and on third-party evaluations of a company’s ESG standing. The Sub-Adviser may give environmental, social, and governance factors equal consideration or may focus on one or more of those factors as the Sub-Adviser considers appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may consider specific ESG metrics or a company’s progress or lack of progress toward meeting ESG targets. ESG factors will be only one consideration in the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of any potential investment, and the effect, if any, of ESG factors on the Sub-Adviser’s decision whether to invest in any case will vary depending on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
Read More

IFTAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IFTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -0.2% 22.0% 78.74%
1 Yr 11.3% -23.7% 32.5% 88.92%
3 Yr -1.0%* -4.7% 20.6% 99.04%
5 Yr -5.1%* -11.3% 9.6% 98.29%
10 Yr -1.8%* -5.5% 9.9% 98.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IFTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.2% -27.8% 166.1% 52.44%
2021 4.6% -42.2% 28.2% 35.91%
2020 -6.0% -7.3% 5.5% 99.03%
2019 1.1% 1.1% 7.1% 99.67%
2018 -3.6% -8.1% -1.1% 19.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IFTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -9.7% 22.0% 74.55%
1 Yr 11.3% -23.7% 56.0% 80.60%
3 Yr -1.0%* -4.7% 22.3% 99.04%
5 Yr -5.1%* -11.3% 12.4% 98.26%
10 Yr -0.8%* -5.5% 13.2% 98.25%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IFTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.2% -27.8% 166.1% 52.44%
2021 4.6% -42.2% 28.2% 35.91%
2020 -6.0% -7.3% 5.5% 99.03%
2019 1.1% 1.1% 7.1% 99.67%
2018 -3.6% -8.1% -1.1% 41.11%

NAV & Total Return History

IFTAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IFTAX Category Low Category High IFTAX % Rank
Net Assets 377 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 60.60%
Number of Holdings 182 2 3900 28.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 65.4 M 530 K 13.7 B 66.67%
Weighting of Top 10 17.89% 7.3% 99.9% 75.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 3.20%
  2. Nestle SA 3.20%
  3. Nestle SA 3.20%
  4. Nestle SA 3.20%
  5. Nestle SA 3.20%
  6. Nestle SA 3.20%
  7. Nestle SA 3.20%
  8. Nestle SA 3.20%
  9. Nestle SA 3.20%
  10. Nestle SA 3.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IFTAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.70% 75.03% 100.46% 15.48%
Cash 		0.30% -31.92% 11.89% 81.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 95.24%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 95.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 95.24%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 95.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IFTAX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.21% 0.00% 42.76% 27.93%
Industrials 		12.84% 1.03% 36.79% 56.46%
Healthcare 		10.71% 0.00% 23.28% 49.25%
Basic Materials 		9.64% 0.00% 30.76% 39.64%
Consumer Defense 		8.85% 0.00% 31.84% 47.15%
Communication Services 		8.72% 0.00% 23.78% 21.02%
Utilities 		7.33% 0.00% 27.46% 11.71%
Energy 		6.90% 0.00% 26.59% 48.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.06% 0.00% 27.46% 90.39%
Real Estate 		4.10% 0.00% 17.64% 11.71%
Technology 		1.63% 0.00% 24.16% 89.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IFTAX % Rank
Non US 		99.10% 71.47% 100.46% 13.69%
US 		0.60% 0.00% 15.02% 75.89%

IFTAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IFTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.23% 0.01% 21.16% 36.56%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.25% 27.25%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 79.01%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% 54.80%

Sales Fees

IFTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

IFTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IFTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 73.00% 2.00% 158.16% 75.26%

IFTAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IFTAX Category Low Category High IFTAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.98% 0.00% 8.48% 9.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IFTAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IFTAX Category Low Category High IFTAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.75% 0.18% 7.85% 36.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IFTAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IFTAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peg DiOrio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Peg DiOrio, CFA, Portfolio Manager, is the head of quantitative equities at Voya IM and serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM in 2012, she was a quantitative analyst with Alliance Bernstein/Sanford C. Bernstein for sixteen years where she was responsible for multivariate and time series analysis for low volatility strategies, global equities, REITs and options. Previously she was a senior investment planning analyst with Sanford C. Bernstein.

Steven Wetter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Steven Wetter is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM, he served as Co-Head of International Indexing responsible for managing ETFs, index funds and quantitative portfolios at BNY Mellon, and formerly held similar positions at Northern Trust and Bankers Trust. Steve earned a BA from the University of California at Berkeley, and an MBA in finance (with distinction) from New York University Stern School of Business.

Vincent Costa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Vincent Costa is head of the value and global quantitative equities teams and also serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative and fundamental large cap value strategies. Vinnie joined Voya Investment Management (Voya IM) in April 2006 as head of portfolio management for quantitative equity. Prior to joining Voya IM, he managed quantitative equity investments at both Merrill Lynch Investment Management and Bankers Trust Company. He earned a BS in quantitative business analysis from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in finance from the New York University Stern School of Business, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Kai Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Kai Yee Wong is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2012, she worked as a senior equity portfolio manager at Northern Trust responsible for managing various global indices including developed, emerging, real estate, Topix and socially responsible benchmarks. Previously Kai Yee served as a portfolio manager with Deutsche Bank, an assistant treasurer at Bankers Trust and a trust officer at the Bank of Tokyo. She earned a BS from New York University Stern School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×