Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

American Funds Intermediate Bond Fund of America®

mutual fund
IFBFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.37 -0.06 -0.48%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (AIBAX) Primary C (IBFCX) Other (IBFFX) C (CBOCX) A (CBOAX) Other (CBOEX) Retirement (RBOFX) Retirement (RBOBX) Retirement (RBOAX) Retirement (RBOCX) Retirement (RBOEX) Other (CBOFX) Other (IBAFX) Retirement (RBOGX) Retirement (REBBX) Retirement (RBOHX) Inst (IFBFX) Other (FIFBX) Other (FFOOX)
IFBFX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds Intermediate Bond Fund of America®

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.37 -0.06 -0.48%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (AIBAX) Primary C (IBFCX) Other (IBFFX) C (CBOCX) A (CBOAX) Other (CBOEX) Retirement (RBOFX) Retirement (RBOBX) Retirement (RBOAX) Retirement (RBOCX) Retirement (RBOEX) Other (CBOFX) Other (IBAFX) Retirement (RBOGX) Retirement (REBBX) Retirement (RBOHX) Inst (IFBFX) Other (FIFBX) Other (FFOOX)
IFBFX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds Intermediate Bond Fund of America®

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.37 -0.06 -0.48%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (AIBAX) Primary C (IBFCX) Other (IBFFX) C (CBOCX) A (CBOAX) Other (CBOEX) Retirement (RBOFX) Retirement (RBOBX) Retirement (RBOAX) Retirement (RBOCX) Retirement (RBOEX) Other (CBOFX) Other (IBAFX) Retirement (RBOGX) Retirement (REBBX) Retirement (RBOHX) Inst (IFBFX) Other (FIFBX) Other (FFOOX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds Intermediate Bond Fund of America®

IFBFX | Fund

$12.37

$30.3 B

3.97%

$0.49

0.21%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.5%

1 yr return

-3.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$30.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

19.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 434.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$25

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds Intermediate Bond Fund of America®

IFBFX | Fund

$12.37

$30.3 B

3.97%

$0.49

0.21%

IFBFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Intermediate Bond Fund of America®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 27, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Fergus MacDonald

Fund Description

The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in bonds (bonds include any debt instrument and money market instrument) which may be represented by derivatives. The fund maintains a portfolio of bonds, other debt securities and money market instruments having a dollar-weighted average effective maturity of no less than three years and no greater than five years under normal market conditions. The fund invests primarily in bonds and other debt securities with quality ratings of A– or better or A3 or better (by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization designated by the fund’s investment adviser) or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. The fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in bonds and other debt securities rated in the BBB or Baa rating category (by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization designated by the fund’s investment adviser) or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser.

The fund primarily invests in debt securities denominated in U.S. dollars. These include securities issued and guaranteed by the U.S. government, debt securities and mortgage-backed securities issued by government-sponsored entities and federal agencies, and instrumentalities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. In addition, the fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities issued by private issuers and asset-backed securities (securities backed by assets such as auto loans, credit card receivables or other providers of credit).

The fund may invest in inflation-linked bonds issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and corporations. Inflation-linked bonds are structured to protect against inflation by linking the bond’s principal and interest payments to an inflation index, such as the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers, so that principal and interest adjust to reflect changes in the index.

The fund may also invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

IFBFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IFBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.5% -6.3% 3.8% 93.40%
1 Yr -3.7% -11.5% 2.9% 96.88%
3 Yr -4.4%* -6.1% 1.3% 94.46%
5 Yr -1.2%* -10.6% 3.2% 69.92%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.2% 46.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IFBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -17.7% -2.5% 87.43%
2021 -0.9% -2.0% 2.2% 64.18%
2020 1.3% -2.8% 4.6% 10.84%
2019 0.5% -28.6% 3.0% 56.05%
2018 -0.2% -3.7% 0.4% 32.85%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IFBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.5% -6.3% 3.8% 90.45%
1 Yr -3.7% -11.5% 1.9% 93.23%
3 Yr -4.4%* -6.1% 4.5% 94.43%
5 Yr -1.2%* -8.3% 1.7% 73.12%
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% 43.30%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IFBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -17.7% -2.5% 87.43%
2021 -0.9% -2.0% 2.2% 64.00%
2020 1.3% -2.8% 4.6% 10.84%
2019 0.5% -28.6% 3.0% 58.73%
2018 -0.2% -1.0% 1.3% 42.83%

NAV & Total Return History

IFBFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IFBFX Category Low Category High IFBFX % Rank
Net Assets 30.3 B 5.81 M 70.5 B 4.33%
Number of Holdings 1576 4 4919 4.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.89 B -23.9 M 9.45 B 1.91%
Weighting of Top 10 18.97% 1.7% 100.0% 56.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 1.5% 7.36%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 7.16%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 5.90%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 5.28%
  5. Government National Mortgage Association 2% 3.77%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0% 3.58%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 0% 2.93%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 1.5% 2.90%
  9. United States Treasury Bills 0% 2.72%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.875% 2.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IFBFX % Rank
Bonds 		92.56% 49.71% 194.71% 52.78%
Cash 		5.89% -102.46% 39.20% 24.48%
Convertible Bonds 		1.36% 0.00% 27.71% 71.88%
Stocks 		0.18% -0.66% 11.31% 10.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 25.64% 17.71%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 32.29%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IFBFX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 81.48% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 24.45% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 8.31% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 23.11% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 65.64% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 21.37% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.75% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.71% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IFBFX % Rank
US 		0.18% -0.54% 9.00% 10.59%
Non US 		0.00% -0.66% 2.31% 29.86%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IFBFX % Rank
Government 		42.97% 0.00% 73.63% 16.67%
Securitized 		24.99% 0.00% 97.27% 49.31%
Corporate 		18.43% 0.00% 100.00% 80.56%
Cash & Equivalents 		13.49% 0.00% 44.09% 9.20%
Municipal 		0.13% 0.00% 17.46% 32.99%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 43.58%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IFBFX % Rank
US 		85.35% 0.00% 165.96% 25.52%
Non US 		7.21% 0.00% 72.71% 81.94%

IFBFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IFBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.21% 0.01% 19.98% 91.17%
Management Fee 0.17% 0.00% 1.19% 13.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.50% 21.61%

Sales Fees

IFBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IFBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IFBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 434.00% 2.00% 500.00% 96.02%

IFBFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IFBFX Category Low Category High IFBFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.97% 0.00% 11.01% 28.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IFBFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IFBFX Category Low Category High IFBFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.21% -1.27% 4.98% 46.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IFBFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IFBFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Fergus MacDonald

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2013

8.58

8.6%

Fergus N. MacDonald is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was a fixed income investment analyst covering mortgage-backed securities. Prior to joining Capital, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs & Co. and an associate in the derivative products group at Morgan Stanley. Before that, Fergus was a consultant and actuary at Hewitt Bacon & Woodrow in London.

David Betanzos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2018

3.58

3.6%

David J. Betanzos is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital he was a fixed income investment analyst and covered mortgage-backed securities. He joined the investment industry in 2000 and has been with Capital Group since 2002. Prior to joining Capital, he was a portfolio strategist with Payden & Rygel Investment Management. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Washington. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. David is based in Los Angeles.

Karen Choi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Karen Choi is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 14 years. Earlier in her career at Capital, as a fixed income investment analyst, Karen covered utilities, regional banks and non-bank financials in the U.S. Prior to joining Capital, she was a fixed income analyst with AllianceBernstein and before that with Prudential Financial. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Wellesley College. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Karen is based in New York.

Vincent Gonzales

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Vincent J. Gonzales is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. As a fixed income investment analyst, he covers commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. He has 12 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for seven years. Prior to joining Capital, he was an associate at Newstone Capital Partners. Before that, he was an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs & Co. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in management science & engineering from Stanford University. Vince is based in Los Angeles.

John Queen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

John R. Queen is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 32 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 20 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, John was a trader and dealer service representative. Prior to joining Capital, he was chief operating officer and chief compliance officer, as well as managing director overseeing bond portfolios at Roxbury Capital Management, an affiliate of Wilmington Trust. Before that, he was managing director at Hotchkis and Wiley. John holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial management from Purdue University and attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he majored in mechanical engineering. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. John is based in Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×