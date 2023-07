Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Equity securities include, for example, common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities and depositary receipts. These securities may provide income, offer the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation, or both.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% of its net assets in companies that maintain their principal place of business or conduct their principal business activities outside the U.S., companies that have their securities traded on non-U.S. exchanges or that have securities that trade in the form of depositary receipts, companies that have been formed under the laws of non-U.S. countries, including those of emerging markets, or foreign currencies. The Fund considers a company to conduct its principal business activities outside the U.S. if it derives at least 50% of its revenue or profits from business outside the U.S. or has at least 50% of its sales or assets outside the U.S. This 40% minimum investment amount may be reduced to 30% if market conditions for these investments or specific foreign markets are deemed unfavorable. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in certain countries or geographic areas, including Europe.

The Fund’s investment philosophy is rooted in the belief that a disciplined, systematic, value-oriented approach to investing with a focus on large-cap companies provides investors with a strong opportunity for long-term growth of capital. The Fund typically focuses its investment in equity securities of companies that have market capitalizations in the range of the companies in the MSCI World Value Index (Net) (the Index) at the time of purchase (between $1.3 billion and $472.4 billion as of May 31, 2022). The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the financial services sector.

The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as forward contracts (including forward foreign currency contracts) for both hedging and non-hedging purposes including, for example, to seek to enhance returns or, in certain unusual circumstances, when holding a derivative is deemed preferable to holding the underlying asset. In particular, the Fund may invest in forward foreign currency contracts to hedge the currency exposure associated with some or all of the Fund's securities, to shift investment exposure from one currency to another, to shift U.S. dollar exposure to achieve a representative weighted mix of major currencies in its benchmark, or to adjust an underweight country exposure in its portfolio.