Trending ETFs

IEPSX (Mutual Fund)

IEPSX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Emerging Markets Index Portfolio

IEPSX | Fund

$9.96

$831 M

7.24%

$0.72

1.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

0.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

Net Assets

$831 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IEPSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Emerging Markets Index Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Dec 19, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Wetter

Fund Description

IEPSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IEPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -11.0% 30.2% 98.60%
1 Yr 0.2% -12.7% 29.2% 95.53%
3 Yr -4.0%* -16.8% 12.9% 76.37%
5 Yr -3.3%* -9.8% 36.3% 83.93%
10 Yr -0.5%* -12.3% 12.5% 74.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IEPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -50.1% 7.2% 62.55%
2021 -2.4% -18.2% 13.6% 46.78%
2020 4.1% -7.2% 79.7% 67.59%
2019 3.5% -4.4% 9.2% 76.75%
2018 -3.7% -7.2% 7.0% 39.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IEPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -30.3% 30.2% 90.78%
1 Yr 0.2% -48.9% 29.2% 87.96%
3 Yr -4.0%* -16.1% 12.9% 76.56%
5 Yr -3.3%* -9.8% 36.3% 84.13%
10 Yr 0.2%* -12.3% 12.5% 76.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IEPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -50.1% 7.2% 62.55%
2021 -2.4% -18.2% 13.6% 46.78%
2020 4.1% -7.2% 79.7% 67.59%
2019 3.5% -4.4% 9.2% 76.75%
2018 -3.3% -7.2% 7.0% 24.92%

NAV & Total Return History

IEPSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IEPSX Category Low Category High IEPSX % Rank
Net Assets 831 M 717 K 102 B 39.64%
Number of Holdings 1312 10 6734 6.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 206 M 340 K 19.3 B 45.44%
Weighting of Top 10 25.04% 2.8% 71.7% 78.04%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IEPSX % Rank
Stocks 		99.95% 0.90% 110.97% 6.54%
Bonds 		0.07% -0.03% 48.23% 11.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 92.17%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 89.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 91.38%
Cash 		-0.02% -23.67% 20.19% 94.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IEPSX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.21% 0.00% 48.86% 50.58%
Technology 		20.55% 0.00% 47.50% 62.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.22% 0.00% 48.94% 48.38%
Communication Services 		10.56% 0.00% 39.29% 30.53%
Basic Materials 		9.31% 0.00% 30.03% 35.71%
Consumer Defense 		5.77% 0.00% 28.13% 59.64%
Industrials 		5.46% 0.00% 43.53% 59.25%
Energy 		5.03% 0.00% 24.80% 36.09%
Healthcare 		4.03% 0.00% 93.26% 47.74%
Utilities 		2.72% 0.00% 39.12% 28.46%
Real Estate 		2.15% 0.00% 17.15% 34.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IEPSX % Rank
Non US 		99.71% -4.71% 112.57% 5.91%
US 		0.24% -1.60% 104.72% 61.62%

IEPSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IEPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.03% 41.06% 73.54%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.00% 18.93%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 54.65%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% 59.74%

Sales Fees

IEPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IEPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IEPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 0.00% 190.00% 14.94%

IEPSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IEPSX Category Low Category High IEPSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.24% 0.00% 12.61% 95.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IEPSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IEPSX Category Low Category High IEPSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.55% -1.98% 17.62% 26.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IEPSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IEPSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Wetter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2012

10.09

10.1%

Steven Wetter is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM, he served as Co-Head of International Indexing responsible for managing ETFs, index funds and quantitative portfolios at BNY Mellon, and formerly held similar positions at Northern Trust and Bankers Trust. Steve earned a BA from the University of California at Berkeley, and an MBA in finance (with distinction) from New York University Stern School of Business.

Kai Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2013

8.92

8.9%

Kai Yee Wong is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2012, she worked as a senior equity portfolio manager at Northern Trust responsible for managing various global indices including developed, emerging, real estate, Topix and socially responsible benchmarks. Previously Kai Yee served as a portfolio manager with Deutsche Bank, an assistant treasurer at Bankers Trust and a trust officer at the Bank of Tokyo. She earned a BS from New York University Stern School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

