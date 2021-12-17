Home
Trending ETFs

IELIX (Mutual Fund)

IELIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Emerging Markets Local Currency Debt Fund

IELIX | Fund

-

$70.9 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$70.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

IELIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Emerging Markets Local Currency Debt Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya mutual funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in fixed-income and floating rate debt instruments which are denominated in currencies of countries with emerging securities markets and in derivative instruments that provide investment exposure to such securities. The Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior written notice of any changes in this investment policy. The Fund normally invests primarily in fixed-income and floating rate debt instruments that are issued by governments, governmental agencies, supranational organizations, and corporations. The Fund considers instruments denominated in hard currencies (currencies in which investors have confidence and are typically currencies of economically and politically stable industrialized nations) to be issued in an emerging market currency, if a hard currency is the official currency of the emerging market country and if the instrument is issued under local law.Fixed-income and floating rate debt instruments include bonds, debt securities, and other similar instruments issued by governments, governmental agencies, supranational organizations, and corporations denominated in U.S. dollars, foreign hard currencies, and emerging market currencies. Debt securities may include, without limitation, bonds, debentures, notes, convertible securities, commercial paper, loans and related assignments and participations, corporate debt, asset-backed securities, bank certificates of deposit, fixed time deposits, bankers' acceptances, and money market instruments including money market funds denominated in U.S. dollars or other currencies.Emerging market countries include all countries in the world except Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Japan, Malta, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.The Fund may engage in leveraging by borrowing money and investing the proceeds of such loans in portfolio securities to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).The Fund may invest in obligations of any credit quality and may invest without limit in debt securities that are below investment-grade (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”), that at the time of purchase are rated below BBB- by S&P Global Ratings or Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., or are comparably rated by another Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”) or, if unrated, determined by the Fund’s sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) to be of comparable quality. While the Fund expects to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of between 0 and 8 years, there are no maturity restrictions on the overall portfolio. Duration is the most commonly used measure of risk in a fixed-income investment as it incorporates multiple features of the fixed-income instrument (i.e., yield, coupon, maturity, etc.) into one number. Duration is a measure of sensitivity of the price of a fixed-income instrument to a change in interest rates. Duration is a weighted average of the times that interest payments and the final return of principal are received. The weights are the amounts of the payments discounted by the yield-to-maturity of the fixed-income instrument. Duration is expressed as a number of years. The bigger the duration number, the greater the interest rate risk or reward for the fixed-income instrument prices. For example, the price of a bond fund with an average duration of five years would be expected to fall approximately 5% if interest rates rose by 1%. Conversely, the price of a bond fund with an average duration of five years would be expected to rise approximately 5% if interest rates drop by 1%.The Fund may utilize various derivative instruments and related strategies for various purposes, including, to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security; to increase or decrease interest rate or currency exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. The Fund may utilize derivatives of all types and may invest in, without limitation, call and put options (including options on futures contracts); futures and forward contracts, and swap agreements (including total return, interest rate, credit default, and currency swaps); credit linked notes, structured notes, and other related instruments with respect to individual bonds and other securities; indices and baskets of securities; interest rates; and currencies as part of its principal investment strategies.Currency hedging into the U.S. dollar is permitted, but not required, and the Fund will be heavily exposed to foreign currencies. The Fund is permitted to take short positions in currencies (including the U.S. dollar). A short position in a currency allows the Fund to sell a currency in excess of the value of its holdings denominated in that currency or sell a currency even if it does not hold any assets denominated in the currency. In addition, the Fund may use currency forwards, interest rate swaps, and futures in order to take long or short positions with respect to its exposure to a particular country, subject to the Fund's restrictions on currency forwards, futures, and swaps.The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in fixed-income and floating rate debt instruments denominated in U.S. dollars and foreign currencies that do not meet the criteria of local currencies, including currencies issued by emerging market countries.The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a single issuer. The Fund may also invest a large percentage of its assets in a small number of countries or in a particular region. The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its net assets in any one emerging market country as measured at the time of purchase.The Fund may invest in securities of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the 1940 Act.In making investments, the Sub-Adviser focuses on countries that historically have displayed high levels of economic growth and low inflation rates, and in the Sub-Adviser's opinion, follow economic policies favorable to achieve high growth and low inflation rates, reduce indebtedness levels, and lower external vulnerabilities.In managing the Fund, the Sub-Adviser employs a largely top-down, active, and value-driven investment approach in analyzing emerging markets and currencies. The Sub-Adviser allocates the Fund's assets across countries and selects investments primarily based on fundamental economic and financial analysis. The Fund's investment approach includes an emphasis on the influence of politics (both local and international). The Sub-Adviser seeks opportunities in selected emerging markets that it believes may benefit from significant positive changes, such as political and economic reforms, increases in capital inflows, economic growth, and investor confidence. The Sub-Adviser's process focuses on global and emerging markets fundamentals and considers factors such as liquidity and risk management at the macro level. This approach utilizes the Sub-Adviser's broad and current knowledge of important investment areas in various emerging market countries.The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.The Fund may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
IELIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IELIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IELIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IELIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IELIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

IELIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IELIX Category Low Category High IELIX % Rank
Net Assets 70.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 107 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 26.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 36.84% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CHINA GOVERNMENT BOND 6.09%
  2. BlackRock Liquidity FedFund 4.90%
  3. NOTA DO TESOURO NACIONAL 4.81%
  4. MSILF Government Portfolio 4.07%
  5. CHINA GOVERNMENT BOND 3.43%
  6. NOTA DO TESOURO NACIONAL 3.04%
  7. POLAND GOVERNMENT BOND 2.72%
  8. REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA 2.65%
  9. MEX BONOS DESARR FIX RT 2.59%
  10. THAILAND GOVERNMENT BOND 2.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IELIX % Rank
Bonds 		87.28% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		12.50% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.21% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IELIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		8.97% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.21% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IELIX % Rank
Non US 		83.06% N/A N/A N/A
US 		4.23% N/A N/A N/A

IELIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IELIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

IELIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

IELIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IELIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

IELIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IELIX Category Low Category High IELIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IELIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IELIX Category Low Category High IELIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IELIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

IELIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

