Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in fixed-income and floating rate debt instruments which are denominated in currencies of countries with emerging securities markets and in derivative instruments that provide investment exposure to such securities. The Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior written notice of any changes in this investment policy. The Fund normally invests primarily in fixed-income and floating rate debt instruments that are issued by governments, governmental agencies, supranational organizations, and corporations. The Fund considers instruments denominated in hard currencies (currencies in which investors have confidence and are typically currencies of economically and politically stable industrialized nations) to be issued in an emerging market currency, if a hard currency is the official currency of the emerging market country and if the instrument is issued under local law. Fixed-income and floating rate debt instruments include bonds, debt securities, and other similar instruments issued by governments, governmental agencies, supranational organizations, and corporations denominated in U.S. dollars, foreign hard currencies, and emerging market currencies. Debt securities may include, without limitation, bonds, debentures, notes, convertible securities, commercial paper, loans and related assignments and participations, corporate debt, asset-backed securities, bank certificates of deposit, fixed time deposits, bankers' acceptances, and money market instruments including money market funds denominated in U.S. dollars or other currencies. Emerging market countries include all countries in the world except Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Japan, Malta, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Fund may engage in leveraging by borrowing money and investing the proceeds of such loans in portfolio securities to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”). The Fund may invest in obligations of any credit quality and may invest without limit in debt securities that are below investment-grade (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”), that at the time of purchase are rated below BBB- by S&P Global Ratings or Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., or are comparably rated by another Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”) or, if unrated, determined by the Fund’s sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) to be of comparable quality. While the Fund expects to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of between 0 and 8 years, there are no maturity restrictions on the overall portfolio. Duration is the most commonly used measure of risk in a fixed-income investment as it incorporates multiple features of the fixed-income instrument ( i.e ., yield, coupon, maturity, etc.) into one number. Duration is a measure of sensitivity of the price of a fixed-income instrument to a change in interest rates. Duration is a weighted average of the times that interest payments and the final return of principal are received. The weights are the amounts of the payments discounted by the yield-to-maturity of the fixed-income instrument. Duration is expressed as a number of years. The bigger the duration number, the greater the interest rate risk or reward for the fixed-income instrument prices. For example, the price of a bond fund with an average duration of five years would be expected to fall approximately 5% if interest rates rose by 1%. Conversely, the price of a bond fund with an average duration of five years would be expected to rise approximately 5% if interest rates drop by 1%. The Fund may utilize various derivative instruments and related strategies for various purposes, including, to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security; to increase or decrease interest rate or currency exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. The Fund may utilize derivatives of all types and may invest in, without limitation, call and put options (including options on futures contracts); futures and forward contracts, and swap agreements (including total return, interest rate, credit default, and currency swaps); credit linked notes, structured notes, and other related instruments with respect to individual bonds and other securities; indices and baskets of securities; interest rates; and currencies as part of its principal investment strategies. Currency hedging into the U.S. dollar is permitted, but not required, and the Fund will be heavily exposed to foreign currencies. The Fund is permitted to take short positions in currencies (including the U.S. dollar). A short position in a currency allows the Fund to sell a currency in excess of the value of its holdings denominated in that currency or sell a currency even if it does not hold any assets denominated in the currency. In addition, the Fund may use currency forwards, interest rate swaps, and futures in order to take long or short positions with respect to its exposure to a particular country, subject to the Fund's restrictions on currency forwards, futures, and swaps. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in fixed-income and floating rate debt instruments denominated in U.S. dollars and foreign currencies that do not meet the criteria of local currencies, including currencies issued by emerging market countries. The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a single issuer. The Fund may also invest a large percentage of its assets in a small number of countries or in a particular region. The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its net assets in any one emerging market country as measured at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest in securities of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the 1940 Act. In making investments, the Sub-Adviser focuses on countries that historically have displayed high levels of economic growth and low inflation rates, and in the Sub-Adviser's opinion, follow economic policies favorable to achieve high growth and low inflation rates, reduce indebtedness levels, and lower external vulnerabilities. In managing the Fund, the Sub-Adviser employs a largely top-down, active, and value-driven investment approach in analyzing emerging markets and currencies. The Sub-Adviser allocates the Fund's assets across countries and selects investments primarily based on fundamental economic and financial analysis. The Fund's investment approach includes an emphasis on the influence of politics (both local and international). The Sub-Adviser seeks opportunities in selected emerging markets that it believes may benefit from significant positive changes, such as political and economic reforms, increases in capital inflows, economic growth, and investor confidence. The Sub-Adviser's process focuses on global and emerging markets fundamentals and considers factors such as liquidity and risk management at the macro level. This approach utilizes the Sub-Adviser's broad and current knowledge of important investment areas in various emerging market countries. The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others. The Fund may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 1 ∕ 3 % of its total assets.