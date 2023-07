Kevin Holt is a senior portfolio manager for Invesco large- and all-cap value strategies. He is lead manager for Invesco’s large-cap value products. He joined Invesco in 2010. Mr. Holt was previously Managing director and portfolio manager for the U.S. value strategy at Van Kampen, which he joined in 1999 and was portfolio manager of the Portfolio since April 2005. Before joining Van Kampen, he served as a senior research analyst at Strong Capital Management and as a portfolio manager/research analyst at Citibank Global Asset Management. He began his career as a senior financial analyst for Harris Trust and Savings Bank. Mr. Holt earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the Houston Society of Financial Analysts.