AllianceBernstein Intermediate Duration Portfolio

mutual fund
IDPYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.3 -0.05 -0.44%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
No Load (SNIDX) Primary A (IDPAX) Adv (IDPYX) Other (IDPZX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AllianceBernstein Intermediate Duration Portfolio

IDPYX | Fund

$11.30

$3.37 B

3.67%

$0.41

3.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

-3.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.37 B

Holdings in Top 10

38.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 123.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IDPYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AllianceBernstein Intermediate Duration Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Jul 22, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Canter

Fund Description

The Portfolio seeks to maintain an average portfolio quality minimum of A, based on ratings given to the Portfolio’s securities by NRSROs (or, if unrated, determined by AllianceBernstein L.P., the Portfolio’s investment manager (the “Manager”), to be of comparable quality). Many types of securities may be purchased by the Portfolio, including corporate bonds, notes, U.S. government and agency securities, asset-backed securities, mortgage-related securities, bank loan debt, preferred stock and inflation-protected securities, as well as others. The Portfolio may also invest up to 25% of its total assets in fixed-income, non‑U.S. Dollar denominated foreign securities, and may invest without limit in fixed-income, U.S. Dollar denominated foreign securities, in each case in developed or emerging-market countries. 
The Portfolio may use derivatives, such as options, futures contracts, forward contracts and swaps. 
The Portfolio may invest up to 25% of its total assets in fixed-income securities rated below investment grade (BB or below) by NRSROs (commonly known as “junk bonds”). No more than 5% of the Portfolio’s total assets may be invested in fixed-income securities rated CCC by NRSROs. 
In managing the Portfolio, the Manager may use interest rate forecasting to estimate an appropriate level of interest rate risk at a given time. 
The Portfolio seeks to maintain an effective duration of three to seven years under normal market conditions. Duration is a measure that relates the expected price volatility of a security to changes in interest rates. The duration of a debt security is the weighted average term to maturity, expressed in years, of the present value of all future cash flows, including coupon payments and principal repayments. 
Within the range described above, the Manager may moderately shorten the average duration of the Portfolio when it expects interest rates to rise and moderately lengthen average duration when it anticipates that interest rates will fall. 
The Manager selects securities for purchase or sale based on its assessment of the securities’ risk and return characteristics as well as the securities’ impact on the overall risk and return characteristics of the Portfolio. In making this assessment, the Manager takes into account various factors including the credit quality and sensitivity to interest rates of the securities under consideration and of the Portfolio’s other holdings. 
The Portfolio may enter into foreign currency transactions on a spot (i.e., cash) basis or through the use of derivatives transactions, such as forward currency exchange contracts, currency futures and options thereon, and options on currencies. An appropriate hedge of currency exposure resulting from the Portfolio’s securities positions may not be available or cost effective, or the Manager may determine not to hedge the positions, possibly even under market conditions where doing so could benefit the Portfolio. 
Read More

IDPYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IDPYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -4.3% 4.5% 75.50%
1 Yr -3.9% -16.1% 162.7% 42.11%
3 Yr -6.9%* -12.4% 47.6% 58.94%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 87.10%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 67.82%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IDPYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -34.7% 131.9% 36.89%
2021 -1.9% -6.0% 15.7% 68.03%
2020 0.9% -9.6% 118.7% 73.10%
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IDPYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -15.5% 4.5% 74.74%
1 Yr -3.9% -16.1% 162.7% 38.37%
3 Yr -6.9%* -12.4% 47.6% 58.79%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 79.14%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% 63.82%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IDPYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -34.7% 131.9% 36.40%
2021 -1.9% -6.0% 15.7% 67.93%
2020 0.9% -9.6% 118.7% 73.10%
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

IDPYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IDPYX Category Low Category High IDPYX % Rank
Net Assets 3.37 B 2.88 M 287 B 28.08%
Number of Holdings 717 1 17234 49.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.31 B -106 M 27.6 B 22.47%
Weighting of Top 10 38.53% 3.7% 123.9% 27.71%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IDPYX % Rank
Bonds 		112.48% 3.97% 268.18% 5.57%
Convertible Bonds 		2.45% 0.00% 7.93% 17.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.48% 0.00% 77.13% 16.20%
Stocks 		0.04% -0.55% 24.74% 22.86%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 30.47%
Cash 		-15.45% -181.13% 95.99% 94.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IDPYX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 49.31%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 39.66%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.26% 37.24%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 48.31% 46.55%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 17.70% 43.10%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 3.45%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 62.41%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 50.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.67% 38.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 46.55%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 41.72%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IDPYX % Rank
US 		0.04% -0.52% 24.47% 21.60%
Non US 		0.00% -0.03% 4.86% 28.93%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IDPYX % Rank
Government 		42.37% 0.00% 86.23% 13.89%
Securitized 		25.31% 0.00% 98.40% 66.44%
Corporate 		20.69% 0.00% 100.00% 84.09%
Derivative 		7.89% 0.00% 25.16% 8.49%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.98% 0.00% 95.99% 65.67%
Municipal 		0.76% 0.00% 100.00% 30.86%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IDPYX % Rank
US 		103.33% 3.63% 210.09% 6.08%
Non US 		9.15% -6.54% 58.09% 49.57%

IDPYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IDPYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.36% 0.01% 20.64% 1.12%
Management Fee 0.43% 0.00% 1.76% 73.81%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

IDPYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IDPYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IDPYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 123.00% 2.00% 493.39% 48.41%

IDPYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IDPYX Category Low Category High IDPYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.67% 0.00% 10.82% 80.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IDPYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IDPYX Category Low Category High IDPYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.51% -1.28% 8.97% 62.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IDPYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IDPYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Canter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2016

6.38

6.4%

Director—Securitized Assets and US Multi-Sector Michael Canter is a Senior Vice President and Director of Securitized Assets and US Multi-Sector Fixed Income at AB, heading the portfolio-management teams for these strategies. His focus includes his role as the Chief Investment Officer of AB’s Securitized Assets Fund. Canter’s team is responsible for AB’s investments in agency mortgage-backed securities, credit risk–transfer securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations and other asset-backed securities. He has particularly extensive expertise in residential mortgages. In 2009, AB was selected by the US Department of the Treasury to manage one of nine Legacy Securities Public-Private Investment Program funds; Canter was the CIO of that AB-managed fund. In addition, he was called upon to give expert testimony to the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs in 2013 and the US House of Representatives Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance in 2017 on how US housing policy should be structured going forward. Prior to joining AB, Canter was the president of ACE Principal Finance, a division of ACE Limited (now Chubb). There, he managed portfolios of credit default swaps, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and collateralized debt obligations. Canter holds a BA in math and economics from Northwestern University and a PhD in finance from the Columbia University Graduate School of Business. Location: New York

Janaki Rao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 26, 2018

4.35

4.4%

Portfolio Manager and Head—Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities Research Janaki Rao is a Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Head of Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities Research, where he oversees agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) research, including fundamental and relative-value research. He brings decades of experience to AB, with a focus on MBS and US interest-rate strategies. Before joining the firm, Rao spent seven years in the US Interest Rate Strategy Group at Morgan Stanley, where he was responsible for covering the agency MBS market, including publishing for the flagship weekly publication, and generating ad hoc reports on breaking news, in-depth analysis of emerging trends and product primers. He also engaged with policymakers on various issues related to housing finance. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Rao ran the advance pricing, debt and derivatives trading desk at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York. He holds a BA in economics from Delhi University and an MBA in finance from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College. Location: New York

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

