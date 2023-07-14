Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-1.7%
1 yr return
1.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.8%
Net Assets
$242 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.2%
Expense Ratio 2.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its objective, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in dividend-paying equity securities, including common stock and preferred stock, of companies. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 65% of its net assets in equity securities that have consistently increased dividends for a period of at least 10 years. In determining whether a company has increased its dividend for a period of at least 10 years, the Fund’s Portfolio Management Team (“Team”) will account for the effect of any stock splits or spin-offs and exclude special dividends.
Although the investment process results in the Fund holding primarily large-cap companies, the Fund may invest in companies of any size. In selecting securities, the Team considers a combination of factors, including, but not limited to, dividend yield, dividend growth rate, earnings growth, price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples, valuation, credit rating, balance sheet strength, and volatility. The Team emphasizes dividend yield in selecting stocks for the Fund because the Team believes that, over time, dividend income can contribute significantly to total return and is a more consistent source of investment return than capital appreciation.
While the Fund does not concentrate in any one industry, from time to time, based on economic conditions, it may make significant investments in certain sectors.
The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in foreign equity securities, including common stock and preferred stock.
The Team may consider selling a security if, among other considerations, the issuer’s business fundamentals have deteriorated or the issuer fails to raise its dividend.
|Period
|IDHCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.7%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|95.61%
|1 Yr
|1.0%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|71.64%
|3 Yr
|8.2%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|35.49%
|5 Yr
|2.8%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|34.15%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|81.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|IDHCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|4.30%
|2021
|9.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|32.03%
|2020
|-1.6%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|85.57%
|2019
|3.4%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|82.29%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|35.86%
|Period
|IDHCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.7%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|92.20%
|1 Yr
|1.0%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|71.29%
|3 Yr
|8.2%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|35.35%
|5 Yr
|4.3%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|26.07%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|79.48%
* Annualized
|Period
|IDHCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|4.30%
|2021
|9.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|32.12%
|2020
|-1.6%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|85.49%
|2019
|3.4%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|82.84%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|13.67%
|IDHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IDHCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|242 M
|1 M
|151 B
|78.09%
|Number of Holdings
|51
|2
|1727
|79.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|88.3 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|73.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.19%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|10.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IDHCX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|7.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|89.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|87.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|88.91%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|95.78%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|88.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IDHCX % Rank
|Healthcare
|16.91%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|58.77%
|Financial Services
|15.26%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|83.04%
|Consumer Defense
|15.10%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|7.65%
|Technology
|14.14%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|23.61%
|Energy
|11.97%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|10.31%
|Utilities
|11.96%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|2.08%
|Communication Services
|6.63%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|35.91%
|Basic Materials
|2.84%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|63.51%
|Industrials
|2.83%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|97.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.35%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|94.26%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|99.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IDHCX % Rank
|US
|93.25%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|52.61%
|Non US
|6.75%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|35.90%
|IDHCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.23%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|3.81%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|88.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|98.26%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|IDHCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|0.95%
|5.00%
|91.61%
|IDHCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IDHCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|57.07%
|IDHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IDHCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.74%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|15.09%
|IDHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|IDHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IDHCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.64%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|4.44%
|IDHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2012
10.09
10.1%
Mr. Radke is a governor and president of Viking Management and a governor of Corridor. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Banking and Finance from the University of North Dakota and has been engaged in the securities business since 1988 as a broker and as operations manager and later as chief operating officer of an unrelated investment advisory firm. Mr. Radke founded Viking Management in September 1998 and has been a portfolio manager for years.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2012
10.09
10.1%
Mr. Morey received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Minot State University in 2010. He joined the fund accounting division of Integrity Viking Funds in 2009 and has been a research analyst for certain funds advised by Viking Management since February 2010.Mr. Morey has served as a co-portfolio manager. Mr. Morey is also a Regional Director for the Integrity Viking Funds (with respect to the State of Texas). In addition, he is enrolled in the Chartered Financial Analyst Program.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2012
10.09
10.1%
Mr. Larson received Bachelor of Science degrees in finance and management from Minot State University in 2010 and joined the Integrity Viking Funds in October 2010. Initially, he served as a fund accountant and as a research analyst for certain funds advised by Viking Management. Since May 2012, Mr. Larson has served as a co-portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2015
7.09
7.1%
Mr. Welstad holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Finance, Management, and Marketing from Minot State University. In 2012, he began his work at Integrity Viking Funds as a research analyst for certain funds advised by Viking Management. Mr. Welstad is a 2015 Level III Candidate in the CFA® Program. He has served as a co-portfolio manager.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
