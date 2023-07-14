Home
Integrity Dividend Harvest Fund

mutual fund
IDHCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.88 -0.1 -0.63%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (IDIVX) Primary C (IDHCX) Inst (IDHIX)
Integrity Dividend Harvest Fund

IDHCX | Fund

$15.88

$242 M

2.74%

$0.43

2.23%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.7%

1 yr return

1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

Net Assets

$242 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Integrity Dividend Harvest Fund

IDHCX | Fund

$15.88

$242 M

2.74%

$0.43

2.23%

IDHCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Integrity Dividend Harvest Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    IntegrityVikingFunds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 03, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Shannon Radke

Fund Description

To pursue its objective, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in dividend-paying equity securities, including common stock and preferred stock, of companies. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 65% of its net assets in equity securities that have consistently increased dividends for a period of at least 10 years. In determining whether a company has increased its dividend for a period of at least 10 years, the Fund’s Portfolio Management Team (“Team”) will account for the effect of any stock splits or spin-offs and exclude special dividends.

Although the investment process results in the Fund holding primarily large-cap companies, the Fund may invest in companies of any size. In selecting securities, the Team considers a combination of factors, including, but not limited to, dividend yield, dividend growth rate, earnings growth, price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples, valuation, credit rating, balance sheet strength, and volatility. The Team emphasizes dividend yield in selecting stocks for the Fund because the Team believes that, over time, dividend income can contribute significantly to total return and is a more consistent source of investment return than capital appreciation.

While the Fund does not concentrate in any one industry, from time to time, based on economic conditions, it may make significant investments in certain sectors.

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in foreign equity securities, including common stock and preferred stock.

The Team may consider selling a security if, among other considerations, the issuer’s business fundamentals have deteriorated or the issuer fails to raise its dividend.

IDHCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IDHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.7% -13.6% 215.2% 95.61%
1 Yr 1.0% -58.6% 197.5% 71.64%
3 Yr 8.2%* -23.2% 64.1% 35.49%
5 Yr 2.8%* -15.3% 29.4% 34.15%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 81.98%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IDHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.5% -65.1% 22.3% 4.30%
2021 9.7% -25.3% 25.5% 32.03%
2020 -1.6% -8.4% 56.7% 85.57%
2019 3.4% -9.2% 10.4% 82.29%
2018 -3.0% -9.4% 3.1% 35.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IDHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.7% -13.6% 215.2% 92.20%
1 Yr 1.0% -58.6% 197.5% 71.29%
3 Yr 8.2%* -23.2% 64.1% 35.35%
5 Yr 4.3%* -15.1% 32.0% 26.07%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 79.48%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IDHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.5% -65.1% 22.3% 4.30%
2021 9.7% -25.3% 25.5% 32.12%
2020 -1.6% -8.4% 56.7% 85.49%
2019 3.4% -9.2% 10.4% 82.84%
2018 -1.3% -8.9% 3.3% 13.67%

NAV & Total Return History

IDHCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IDHCX Category Low Category High IDHCX % Rank
Net Assets 242 M 1 M 151 B 78.09%
Number of Holdings 51 2 1727 79.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 88.3 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 73.12%
Weighting of Top 10 41.19% 5.0% 99.2% 10.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AbbVie Inc 8.01%
  2. Broadcom Inc 7.34%
  3. International Business Machines Corp 4.66%
  4. AbbVie Inc 4.60%
  5. AbbVie Inc 4.60%
  6. AbbVie Inc 4.60%
  7. AbbVie Inc 4.60%
  8. AbbVie Inc 4.60%
  9. AbbVie Inc 4.60%
  10. AbbVie Inc 4.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IDHCX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 28.02% 125.26% 7.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 89.33%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 87.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 88.91%
Cash 		0.00% -88.20% 71.98% 95.78%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 88.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IDHCX % Rank
Healthcare 		16.91% 0.00% 30.08% 58.77%
Financial Services 		15.26% 0.00% 58.05% 83.04%
Consumer Defense 		15.10% 0.00% 34.10% 7.65%
Technology 		14.14% 0.00% 54.02% 23.61%
Energy 		11.97% 0.00% 54.00% 10.31%
Utilities 		11.96% 0.00% 27.04% 2.08%
Communication Services 		6.63% 0.00% 26.58% 35.91%
Basic Materials 		2.84% 0.00% 21.69% 63.51%
Industrials 		2.83% 0.00% 42.76% 97.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.35% 0.00% 22.74% 94.26%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 99.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IDHCX % Rank
US 		93.25% 24.51% 121.23% 52.61%
Non US 		6.75% 0.00% 41.42% 35.90%

IDHCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IDHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.23% 0.04% 45.41% 3.81%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 88.77%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 98.26%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

IDHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.95% 5.00% 91.61%

Trading Fees

IDHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IDHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 57.07%

IDHCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IDHCX Category Low Category High IDHCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.74% 0.00% 41.90% 15.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IDHCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IDHCX Category Low Category High IDHCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.64% -1.51% 4.28% 4.44%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IDHCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

IDHCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Shannon Radke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2012

10.09

10.1%

Mr. Radke is a governor and president of Viking Management and a governor of Corridor. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Banking and Finance from the University of North Dakota and has been engaged in the securities business since 1988 as a broker and as operations manager and later as chief operating officer of an unrelated investment advisory firm. Mr. Radke founded Viking Management in September 1998 and has been a portfolio manager for years.

Michael Morey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2012

10.09

10.1%

Mr. Morey received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Minot State University in 2010. He joined the fund accounting division of Integrity Viking Funds in 2009 and has been a research analyst for certain funds advised by Viking Management since February 2010.Mr. Morey has served as a co-portfolio manager. Mr. Morey is also a Regional Director for the Integrity Viking Funds (with respect to the State of Texas). In addition, he is enrolled in the Chartered Financial Analyst Program.

Joshua Larson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2012

10.09

10.1%

Mr. Larson received Bachelor of Science degrees in finance and management from Minot State University in 2010 and joined the Integrity Viking Funds in October 2010. Initially, he served as a fund accountant and as a research analyst for certain funds advised by Viking Management. Since May 2012, Mr. Larson has served as a co-portfolio manager.

Trey Welstad

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Mr. Welstad holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Finance, Management, and Marketing from Minot State University. In 2012, he began his work at Integrity Viking Funds as a research analyst for certain funds advised by Viking Management. Mr. Welstad is a 2015 Level III Candidate in the CFA® Program. He has served as a co-portfolio manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

