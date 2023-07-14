Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Delaware Ivy S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index Fund

mutual fund
IDARX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.59 -0.04 -0.71%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (IDAIX) Primary Retirement (IDARX) Retirement (IDANX) A (IDAAX)
IDARX (Mutual Fund)

Delaware Ivy S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.59 -0.04 -0.71%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (IDAIX) Primary Retirement (IDARX) Retirement (IDANX) A (IDAAX)
IDARX (Mutual Fund)

Delaware Ivy S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.59 -0.04 -0.71%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (IDAIX) Primary Retirement (IDARX) Retirement (IDANX) A (IDAAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index Fund

IDARX | Fund

$5.59

$307 M

1.15%

$0.06

1.24%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.8%

1 yr return

-58.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-23.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-13.2%

Net Assets

$307 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index Fund

IDARX | Fund

$5.59

$307 M

1.15%

$0.06

1.24%

IDARX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -23.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -12.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Apr 20, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Gowlland

Fund Description

Delaware Sustainable Equity Income Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets primarily in companies that meet the Fund’s sustainable investment criteria, and that the Manager believes have investment profiles that are similar to representative companies of the Russell 1000 Value Index. The Index, which is constructed and maintained by FTSE Russell, is designed to measure the performance of the large-cap value segment of the US equity universe.  It includes those Russell 1000 companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios, lower medium-term growth forecast, and lower sales per share historical growth. The Fund seeks to achieve a dividend yield in excess of its benchmark.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies that meet the Fund’s sustainable investment criteria. In seeking investments in sustainable companies, the Fund identifies companies that have been classified as positively aligned in some manner toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations (UN) and excludes companies from investment that it believes are detrimental to these goals. SDGs are a list of 17 global goals adopted by the UN General Assembly that are intended to produce positive environmental, social and economic impacts. These global goals include the following areas: no poverty; zero hunger; good health and well-being; quality education; gender equality; clean water and sanitation; affordable and clean energy; decent work and economic growth; industries, innovation and infrastructure; reduced inequalities; sustainable cities and communities; responsible consumption and production; climate action; life below water; life on land; peace, justice and strong institutions; and partnerships for the goals. While the Manager identifies and selects the data points it deems relevant to these goals, metrics relating to the 150+ data points will be obtained from external parties.  Sources of such metrics may include providers such as Sustainalytics, MSCI, FactSet, Rep Risk, as well as a number of non-profit and non-governmental organizations. These data providers help to identify a company’s sustainable products and services, revenue exposure by geography and sector, and provide assessments of a company’s sustainability actions and practices, each of which helps to identify companies that are aligned with the SDG global goals.

Alignment with the UN SDGs is determined by the Manager through the utilization of its proprietary database. The Manager’s UN SDG database and scoring system is a repository of over 150+ data points from various sources, with each datapoint serving to identify a company’s products, services and/or actions as aligned to one of the 17 SDGs. The Fund’s investment process includes metrics that may prevent it from investing in specific industries that are associated with practices that are not consistent with the SDGs. Our harm metrics explicitly exclude industries involved in alcohol, gambling, tobacco, weapons, coal, oil sands, and adult entertainment. This aspect of the investment process could have a negative effect on the Fund’s performance during periods when those industries are favored by investors.

Data points within the Manager’s UN SDG database are assigned a score based on the perceived relative importance of the metric, and every company in the database receives a cumulative score.  Companies in the UN SDG database that obtain a cumulative SDG alignment score above a certain minimum threshold are determined to be suitable for investment by the Manager.  Companies with a score below the threshold are excluded from investment in the Fund.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

Read More

IDARX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IDARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -13.6% 215.2% 65.59%
1 Yr -58.5% -58.6% 197.5% 99.92%
3 Yr -23.1%* -23.2% 64.1% 99.91%
5 Yr -13.2%* -15.3% 29.4% 99.46%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IDARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -64.9% -65.1% 22.3% 99.92%
2021 7.7% -25.3% 25.5% 51.22%
2020 0.4% -8.4% 56.7% 37.22%
2019 5.4% -9.2% 10.4% 22.75%
2018 -1.3% -9.4% 3.1% 3.37%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IDARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -13.6% 215.2% 62.49%
1 Yr -58.5% -58.6% 197.5% 99.92%
3 Yr -23.1%* -23.2% 64.1% 99.91%
5 Yr -12.9%* -15.1% 32.0% 99.44%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IDARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -64.9% -65.1% 22.3% 99.92%
2021 7.7% -25.3% 25.5% 51.30%
2020 0.4% -8.4% 56.7% 37.13%
2019 5.4% -9.2% 10.4% 22.75%
2018 -0.8% -8.9% 3.3% 4.49%

NAV & Total Return History

IDARX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IDARX Category Low Category High IDARX % Rank
Net Assets 307 M 1 M 151 B 72.86%
Number of Holdings 65 2 1727 65.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 66.3 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 77.34%
Weighting of Top 10 18.70% 5.0% 99.2% 91.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nucor Corp 2.38%
  2. Archer-Daniels Midland Co 2.00%
  3. Chevron Corp 1.95%
  4. A.O. Smith Corp 1.91%
  5. AbbVie Inc 1.87%
  6. Albemarle Corp 1.84%
  7. People's United Financial Inc 1.83%
  8. Target Corp 1.79%
  9. Atmos Energy Corp 1.78%
  10. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc 1.78%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IDARX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 28.02% 125.26% 4.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 39.78%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 34.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 35.76%
Cash 		0.00% -88.20% 71.98% 92.22%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 37.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IDARX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		21.31% 0.00% 34.10% 1.83%
Industrials 		20.55% 0.00% 42.76% 1.66%
Healthcare 		12.81% 0.00% 30.08% 87.53%
Financial Services 		12.57% 0.00% 58.05% 92.19%
Basic Materials 		10.83% 0.00% 21.69% 3.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.96% 0.00% 22.74% 35.16%
Utilities 		5.12% 0.00% 27.04% 40.90%
Real Estate 		4.63% 0.00% 90.54% 25.19%
Energy 		3.68% 0.00% 54.00% 87.20%
Technology 		1.53% 0.00% 54.02% 98.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% 98.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IDARX % Rank
US 		95.36% 24.51% 121.23% 37.30%
Non US 		4.64% 0.00% 41.42% 47.48%

IDARX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IDARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.24% 0.04% 45.41% 27.58%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.50% 12.98%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 66.88%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

IDARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IDARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IDARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 0.00% 488.00% 40.88%

IDARX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IDARX Category Low Category High IDARX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.15% 0.00% 41.90% 5.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IDARX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IDARX Category Low Category High IDARX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.22% -1.51% 4.28% 56.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IDARX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IDARX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Gowlland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Chris Gowlland is the head of equity quantitative research, a role he assumed in July 2019. As part of his role, he also serves as portfolio manager for certain portfolios managed by the Global Equity team and for several different strategies in multi-asset class offerings of Delaware Management Company. Previously, he was a senior quantitative analyst for the firm's equity department. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management in May 2007, he spent seven years working in fundamental equity research and corporate finance for Morgan Stanley and Commerzbank Securities, followed by two years as a quantitative strategist at Morgan Stanley and at State Street Global Markets. Gowlland holds a bachelor's degree in Chinese and Spanish from the University of Leeds (U.K.), a master's degree in development studies from Brown University, and another master's degree in international management from Thunderbird. He also spent several years in a Ph.D. program in political economy at Harvard University. Gowlland is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society New York, the CFA Society of Philadelphia, and the Society of Quantitative Analysts.

Barry Gladstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Barry S. Gladstein Vice President, Equity Analyst/Philadelphia Mr. Gladstein joined Delaware in 1995. Prior to that he was director of operational planning at CIGNA Corporation from 1991-1995 and a senior accountant with Arthur Young & Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Binghamton University and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. He is a Certified Public Accountant. He is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×