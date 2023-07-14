Delaware Sustainable Equity Income Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets primarily in companies that meet the Fund’s sustainable investment criteria, and that the Manager believes have investment profiles that are similar to representative companies of the Russell 1000 Value Index. The Index, which is constructed and maintained by FTSE Russell, is designed to measure the performance of the large-cap value segment of the US equity universe. It includes those Russell 1000 companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios, lower medium-term growth forecast, and lower sales per share historical growth. The Fund seeks to achieve a dividend yield in excess of its benchmark.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies that meet the Fund’s sustainable investment criteria. In seeking investments in sustainable companies, the Fund identifies companies that have been classified as positively aligned in some manner toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations (UN) and excludes companies from investment that it believes are detrimental to these goals. SDGs are a list of 17 global goals adopted by the UN General Assembly that are intended to produce positive environmental, social and economic impacts. These global goals include the following areas: no poverty; zero hunger; good health and well-being; quality education; gender equality; clean water and sanitation; affordable and clean energy; decent work and economic growth; industries, innovation and infrastructure; reduced inequalities; sustainable cities and communities; responsible consumption and production; climate action; life below water; life on land; peace, justice and strong institutions; and partnerships for the goals. While the Manager identifies and selects the data points it deems relevant to these goals, metrics relating to the 150+ data points will be obtained from external parties. Sources of such metrics may include providers such as Sustainalytics, MSCI, FactSet, Rep Risk, as well as a number of non-profit and non-governmental organizations. These data providers help to identify a company’s sustainable products and services, revenue exposure by geography and sector, and provide assessments of a company’s sustainability actions and practices, each of which helps to identify companies that are aligned with the SDG global goals.

Alignment with the UN SDGs is determined by the Manager through the utilization of its proprietary database. The Manager’s UN SDG database and scoring system is a repository of over 150+ data points from various sources, with each datapoint serving to identify a company’s products, services and/or actions as aligned to one of the 17 SDGs. The Fund’s investment process includes metrics that may prevent it from investing in specific industries that are associated with practices that are not consistent with the SDGs. Our harm metrics explicitly exclude industries involved in alcohol, gambling, tobacco, weapons, coal, oil sands, and adult entertainment. This aspect of the investment process could have a negative effect on the Fund’s performance during periods when those industries are favored by investors.

Data points within the Manager’s UN SDG database are assigned a score based on the perceived relative importance of the metric, and every company in the database receives a cumulative score. Companies in the UN SDG database that obtain a cumulative SDG alignment score above a certain minimum threshold are determined to be suitable for investment by the Manager. Companies with a score below the threshold are excluded from investment in the Fund.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.