VY® Columbia Small Cap Value II Portfolio

mutual fund
ICVPX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.36 -0.19 -1.15%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (ICISX) Primary S (ICSSX) Adv (ICSAX) S (ICVPX) Retirement (VYRDX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VY® Columbia Small Cap Value II Portfolio

ICVPX | Fund

$16.36

$178 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.37%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.9%

1 yr return

-4.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

Net Assets

$178 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 56.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ICVPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VY® Columbia Small Cap Value II Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Feb 27, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jarl Ginsberg

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that have market capitalizations in the range of the companies within the Russell 2000®Value Index (“Index”) (which measures the performance of the small-cap value segment of the U.S. equity universe), at the time of purchase, that the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) believes are undervalued and have the potential for long-term growth. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior written notice of any change in this investment policy. The market capitalization of companies in the Index will change with market conditions. The market capitalization of companies in the Index as of December 31, 2021, ranged from $33.8 million to $14.0 billion.The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities and depositary receipts. Depositary receipts are receipts issued by a bank or a trust company reflecting ownership of underlying securities issued by foreign companies. The Portfolio normally invests in common stocks and also may invest in real estate investment trusts. The Portfolio may from time to time emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the financial services sector.The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”); convertible securities; initial public offerings; and derivatives, including options on securities, options on stock indices, covered calls, secured put options, and over-the-counter options. The Portfolio may use derivatives for, among other reasons, investment purposes, for risk management (hedging) purposes, to increase investment flexibility, or to reduce transaction costs.The Sub-Adviser employs fundamental analysis with risk management in identifying investment opportunities and constructing the Portfolio’s portfolio. In selecting investments, the Sub-Adviser considers, among other factors: businesses that are believed to be fundamentally sound and undervalued due to investor indifference, investor misperception of company prospects, or other factors; various measures of valuation, including price-to-cash flow, price-to-earnings, price-to-sales, and price-to-book value (the Sub-Adviser believes that companies with lower valuations are generally more likely to provide opportunities for long-term capital appreciation); a company's current operating margins relative to its historic range and future potential; and potential indicators of stock price appreciation, such as anticipated earnings growth, company restructuring, changes in management, new product opportunities, business model changes, or anticipated improvements in macroeconomic factors.The Sub-Adviser may sell a security when the security’s price reaches a target set by the Sub-Adviser; if the Sub-Adviser believes there is deterioration in the issuer's financial circumstances or fundamental prospects; if other investments are more attractive; or for other reasons.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
Read More

ICVPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICVPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.9% -10.6% 21.3% 48.81%
1 Yr -4.7% -16.4% 28.1% 91.11%
3 Yr 10.6%* -15.7% 112.5% 58.89%
5 Yr -4.1%* -24.5% 42.5% 73.04%
10 Yr 1.5%* -21.2% 23.2% 33.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICVPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.6% -36.7% 212.9% 92.46%
2021 15.4% -38.4% 60.6% 12.53%
2020 1.4% -9.3% 66.8% 31.63%
2019 1.1% -5.9% 7.6% 94.40%
2018 -5.9% -12.3% -1.2% 64.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICVPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.9% -12.9% 21.3% 47.07%
1 Yr -4.7% -16.4% 46.4% 88.74%
3 Yr 10.6%* -15.7% 112.5% 58.20%
5 Yr -4.1%* -19.0% 42.5% 81.77%
10 Yr 2.6%* -10.1% 23.2% 60.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICVPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.6% -36.7% 212.9% 92.46%
2021 15.4% -38.4% 60.6% 12.53%
2020 1.4% -7.6% 66.8% 31.63%
2019 1.1% -5.9% 7.6% 94.40%
2018 -5.9% -12.3% -1.2% 78.95%

NAV & Total Return History

ICVPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ICVPX Category Low Category High ICVPX % Rank
Net Assets 178 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 67.75%
Number of Holdings 114 10 1551 41.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 35.1 M 812 K 2.82 B 69.15%
Weighting of Top 10 19.27% 4.8% 95.7% 49.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Liquidity FedFund Instl 5.71%
  2. Ovintiv Inc 2.03%
  3. TopBuild Corp 1.81%
  4. PDC Energy Inc 1.74%
  5. MasTec Inc 1.67%
  6. Antero Resources Corp 1.62%
  7. KB Home 1.60%
  8. Cimarex Energy Co 1.60%
  9. Synaptics Inc 1.54%
  10. Triumph Bancorp Inc 1.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ICVPX % Rank
Stocks 		94.29% 14.38% 100.16% 91.25%
Cash 		5.71% -52.43% 47.85% 8.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 8.75%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 8.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 6.35%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 7.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICVPX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.44% 0.00% 35.71% 49.89%
Industrials 		17.10% 0.65% 48.61% 48.34%
Real Estate 		12.66% 0.00% 44.41% 11.92%
Energy 		10.56% 0.00% 29.42% 21.19%
Basic Materials 		6.64% 0.00% 67.30% 26.27%
Technology 		6.52% 0.00% 34.03% 84.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.44% 0.00% 51.62% 95.14%
Utilities 		5.76% 0.00% 13.86% 6.40%
Healthcare 		5.05% 0.00% 25.76% 58.28%
Consumer Defense 		4.00% 0.00% 13.22% 44.37%
Communication Services 		1.83% 0.00% 24.90% 64.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICVPX % Rank
US 		92.46% 11.42% 100.16% 72.87%
Non US 		1.83% 0.00% 78.53% 63.68%

ICVPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ICVPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.37% 0.05% 37.36% 36.34%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 66.59%
12b-1 Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.00% 69.29%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 48.72%

Sales Fees

ICVPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ICVPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ICVPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 56.00% 7.00% 252.00% 58.35%

ICVPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ICVPX Category Low Category High ICVPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 31.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ICVPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ICVPX Category Low Category High ICVPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.01% -1.43% 4.13% 78.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ICVPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ICVPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jarl Ginsberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2006

16.01

16.0%

Jarl Ginsberg is a portfolio manager with Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC . Previously, he is a portfolio co-manager and senior research analyst Columbia Management, responsible for Nations Small Cap Value Fund. Mr. Ginsberg may also manage other investment products for both BACAP and Columbia Management. He is responsible for research, stock selection and portfolio construction for the small-cap product. Prior to joining the Value Strategies Team in 2003, Mr. Ginsberg worked for Pilgrim, Baxter, & Associates from 2002 to 2003 as a research analyst, and BlackRock Inc. as co-manager for the mid-cap value product and analyst for the small-cap value product from 1998 to 2002. Mr. Ginsberg has been in the investment community since 1987. Mr. Ginsberg earned his bachelor's degree in Applied Mathematics/Economics from Brown University and his MPPM in Finance from the Yale School of Management. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and is a member of CFA Institute (formerly AIMR).

Christian Stadlinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2006

16.01

16.0%

Christian Stadlinger is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Dr. Stadlinger serves as the lead portfolio manager on a small-cap value product. Dr. Stadlinger joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2002. Previously, Dr. Stadlinger worked as a team leader and senior portfolio manager on the domestic emerging value investment team at BlackRock, where he managed small-cap and mid-cap value portfolios for corporate, institutional and high-net-worth clients. Prior to that, Dr. Stadlinger managed small-cap value mutual fund and institutional portfolios at Morgan Stanley Asset Management. He has been a member of the investment community since 1989. Dr. Stadlinger received an M.S. in Economics and Computer Science from the University of Vienna and a Ph.D. in Economics from Northwestern University. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

