Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund

mutual fund
ICSNX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.15 -0.05 -0.33%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (ICSIX) Primary N (ICSNX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund

ICSNX | Fund

$15.15

$112 M

0.00%

1.62%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.2%

1 yr return

9.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

Net Assets

$112 M

Holdings in Top 10

79.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 95.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ICSNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Innealta Capital
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vito Sciaraffia

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund invests primarily in equity exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that offer exposure to domestic equity markets. The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund may also invest in other categories of ETFs as described below, including those that offer exposure to domestic and international fixed income markets and those that offer exposure to alternative asset classes. The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund may also directly invest in derivative instruments such as futures contracts and options.

The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund’s strategy is based on a proprietary quantitative framework (“Quantitative Framework”) that informs the investment decision-making process regarding investment opportunities in domestic equity markets based on the specific risk/reward characteristics (such as corporate fundamentals, macroeconomic, and behavioral variables, including but not limited to, aggregate earnings, dividends, profitability, gross domestic product, unemployment, interest rates, volatility and price momentum) of various segments of the equity market as defined by the Global Industry Classification Structure (“GICS”). GICS is a four-tiered, hierarchical industry classification system developed in 1999 by MSCI and Standard & Poor’s for use by the global financial community; it consists of 11 sectors, 24 industry groups, 69 industries and 158 sub-industries. The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund’s equity exposures may include, but are not limited to, ETFs that invest in common and preferred stocks of all market capitalizations, convertible securities and rights and warrants listed on U.S. markets or non-U.S. markets. The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund’s investments in equity markets include, but are not limited to: Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Energy, Financials, Health Care, Industrials, Information Technology, Materials, Real Estate Communication Services and Utilities. The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund also may invest in industry groups, industries and sub-industries (collectively, “sub-sectors”) of the sectors defined by GICS.

The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund may invest in ETFs that offer exposure to domestic and international fixed income securities, such as bonds issued by governments, government agencies and/or corporations as well as asset-backed securities and floating-rate securities. Such ETFs may include fixed income investments of any maturity, duration or quality, including those that are rated below investment grade “junk bonds”. Note that the fixed income allocation is intended to be primarily, but not necessarily exclusively, domestic.

The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund may invest in ETFs that offer exposure to various alternative asset classes, such as, but not limited to, commodities, real estate, currencies, derivatives and volatility. The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund may also invest in leveraged, inverse and inverse-leveraged ETFs in order to gain exposures to the referenced equity, fixed income and alterative asset classes. Further, the Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund may invest directly in certain derivatives, namely futures and options in order to achieve desired market exposures.

At least 80% of the Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund’s assets will be invested in accordance with the Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund’s name, specifically in ETFs that offer exposure to U.S.-based sectors, fixed income markets, and/or alternative asset classes and derivative instruments providing exposure to such U.S. based sectors, markets or asset classes.

Under normal market conditions, the Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund allocates at least a majority and up to 100% of its assets to equity ETFs that focus investment either directly or indirectly in domestic equity markets.

Also under normal market conditions:

The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund seeks to invest substantially all of its assets in equity, fixed income and/or alternative asset class ETFs and derivative instruments.
The Adviser does not anticipate investing generally more than 35% in any single equity market sector exposure
The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund may be invested in any number of sector and sub-sector equity markets, including none.
The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund’s portfolio will be comprised primarily of equity ETFs.

Under stressed or abnormal market conditions, or for other defensive purposes, the Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in fixed income ETFs, alternative asset class ETFs or cash, or a combination of any or all three of these asset classes.

The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund is actively managed and on a daily basis, the Adviser’s investment committee (the “Investment Committee”) analyzes variables that the Adviser believes have predictive capabilities with respect to equity performance. Where the Investment Committee finds the prospective risk-relative return of an equity-based ETF investing in a given sector to be superior to that of an ETF investing in the fixed income or alternative asset class categories, an allocation is made to the equity ETF. The Investment Committee may choose to aggregate exposures in order to achieve these desired exposures. In the absence of an attractive equity exposure, the allocation is made to fixed income or alternative asset class category ETF. The Adviser will make decisions to transact a security based on its Quantitative Framework or if the Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund’s portfolio needs to be rebalanced. Decisions by the Adviser to transact other portfolio securities will be based upon the research, recommendations, and trading signals received from the Investment Committee.

This strategy seeks to provide excess returns relative to the Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund’s benchmark, the S&P 500 Index over periods of three years and longer, with risk levels commensurate with the level of performance, using diversification, active management, style integrity, minimized security selection risk and cost efficiency.

Read More

ICSNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% -12.3% 53.7% 10.33%
1 Yr 9.9% -18.8% 40.4% 11.16%
3 Yr 5.0%* -18.0% 15.9% 13.08%
5 Yr 3.4%* -13.4% 10.3% 5.36%
10 Yr 4.1%* -9.5% 4.1% 0.66%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.7% -48.5% 15.7% 12.50%
2021 4.8% -10.0% 21.8% 20.92%
2020 3.9% -5.8% 15.2% 15.56%
2019 5.8% -2.2% 6.5% 5.48%
2018 -4.6% -6.8% 0.3% 94.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% -23.0% 53.7% 9.92%
1 Yr 9.9% -18.8% 40.4% 11.16%
3 Yr 5.0%* -18.0% 15.9% 13.42%
5 Yr 3.4%* -13.4% 10.3% 5.61%
10 Yr 5.0%* -9.5% 6.2% 2.90%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.7% -48.5% 15.7% 12.50%
2021 4.8% -10.0% 21.8% 20.92%
2020 3.9% -5.8% 15.2% 15.56%
2019 5.8% -2.2% 6.5% 5.48%
2018 -4.6% -6.8% 0.3% 95.12%

NAV & Total Return History

ICSNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ICSNX Category Low Category High ICSNX % Rank
Net Assets 112 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 62.40%
Number of Holdings 22 2 3255 67.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 82.9 M 349 K 12.1 B 54.96%
Weighting of Top 10 79.69% 22.9% 100.0% 43.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Treasury Obligs X 8.79%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ICSNX % Rank
Stocks 		61.53% 0.00% 238.38% 30.17%
Cash 		26.26% -65.52% 88.88% 23.14%
Bonds 		12.22% 0.00% 106.59% 66.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 62.81%
Other 		0.00% -72.87% 73.78% 81.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 76.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICSNX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.71% 0.00% 98.22% 16.10%
Energy 		15.88% 0.00% 60.89% 13.66%
Technology 		14.30% 0.00% 85.77% 58.54%
Healthcare 		13.85% 0.00% 38.63% 30.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.92% 0.00% 25.83% 44.88%
Communication Services 		8.22% 0.00% 21.61% 21.46%
Industrials 		7.00% 0.00% 23.85% 70.24%
Real Estate 		4.92% 0.00% 99.45% 37.56%
Utilities 		3.92% 0.00% 91.12% 36.59%
Basic Materials 		2.99% 0.00% 56.73% 62.44%
Consumer Defense 		2.30% 0.00% 37.51% 84.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICSNX % Rank
US 		60.79% -1.19% 235.84% 18.60%
Non US 		0.74% -6.82% 98.11% 69.42%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICSNX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		68.66% -72.56% 100.00% 30.99%
Government 		29.03% 0.00% 99.78% 43.80%
Corporate 		2.31% 0.00% 98.28% 57.44%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 71.81% 74.79%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.99% 75.21%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 19.13% 67.77%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICSNX % Rank
US 		12.21% -17.22% 99.80% 63.22%
Non US 		0.01% -2.67% 63.37% 67.77%

ICSNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ICSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.62% 0.21% 4.40% 40.08%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 74.38%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 50.94%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% 61.90%

Sales Fees

ICSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ICSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% 35.42%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ICSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 95.00% 1.75% 441.00% 51.53%

ICSNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ICSNX Category Low Category High ICSNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 73.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ICSNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ICSNX Category Low Category High ICSNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.21% -2.01% 13.72% 70.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ICSNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

ICSNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vito Sciaraffia

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Vito Sciaraffia serves as Chief Investment Officer of Innealta Capital, LLC. In addition, Dr. Sciaraffia served as Chief Investment Officer of Innealta Capital, a division of AFAM Capital Inc., since October 1st, 2015 to July 31st, 2018. In his Chief Investment Officer role, Dr. Sciaraffia is responsible for ensuring prudent management of all client assets, designing quantitative strategies, and leading the research activities of the investment team. His professional experience focuses heavily on the quantitative evaluation of equity securities and financial markets. Also, Dr. Sciaraffia is actively involved with clients through conference presentations, training activities, webinars, and written market commentaries. Dr. Sciaraffia has been in the financial industry since 2004. His previous work experience includes: Senior Researcher on the Strategy Research Team at Dimensional Fund Advisors, from May 2013 to June 2015, where he conducted empirical asset pricing research, wrote research papers, enhanced the design of investment strategies, and collaborated with their marketing and sales departments by delivering technical presentations to various clients and Academic in the Finance Department at the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin from January 2012 to May 2013 and January 2017 to present, where he focuses his research on empirical asset pricing and has taught the core Investment Management course and the Quantitative Investment Strategies course for graduate students. In addition, Dr. Sciaraffia has served as a Management Associate in the Investment Banking Division at Citigroup, member of the Market Risk Team at JP Morgan, and consultant to multiple private and public organizations. Dr. Sciaraffia earned his PhD in Business Administration from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. In addition, he has an MA in Mathematics with an emphasis in stochastic processes and an MS in Business from the University of California, Berkeley, an MBA and an MS in Finance from the University of Chile, and a BS in Economics and Management from the Catholic University of Chile.

Yuxing Zhang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Yuxing Zhang, FRM, is a Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Research Analyst of Innealta Capital, joined Innealta Capital 2017. Mr. Zhang is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Zhang received a B.S. degree in Applied Mathematics and a B.A in Economics from the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in 2014 and a M.S. in Financial Mathematics from the University of Chicago in 2016.

Franco Fava

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Franco Fava is an Assistant Portfolio Manager and Financial Quantitative Analyst of Innealta Capital, joined Innealta Capital 2019. Mr. Fava is part of Innealta’s quantitative and implementation team, providing analytical support through in-depth research and quantitative analysis of the sector, region, and country fundamentals. Mr. Fava received a B.S. in Engineering from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile in 2016 and a graduate degree in Industrial Engineering from the same University in 2018.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.7 13.0

