Under normal market conditions, the Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund invests primarily in equity exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that offer exposure to domestic equity markets. The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund may also invest in other categories of ETFs as described below, including those that offer exposure to domestic and international fixed income markets and those that offer exposure to alternative asset classes. The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund may also directly invest in derivative instruments such as futures contracts and options.

The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund’s strategy is based on a proprietary quantitative framework (“Quantitative Framework”) that informs the investment decision-making process regarding investment opportunities in domestic equity markets based on the specific risk/reward characteristics (such as corporate fundamentals, macroeconomic, and behavioral variables, including but not limited to, aggregate earnings, dividends, profitability, gross domestic product, unemployment, interest rates, volatility and price momentum) of various segments of the equity market as defined by the Global Industry Classification Structure (“GICS”). GICS is a four-tiered, hierarchical industry classification system developed in 1999 by MSCI and Standard & Poor’s for use by the global financial community; it consists of 11 sectors, 24 industry groups, 69 industries and 158 sub-industries. The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund’s equity exposures may include, but are not limited to, ETFs that invest in common and preferred stocks of all market capitalizations, convertible securities and rights and warrants listed on U.S. markets or non-U.S. markets. The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund’s investments in equity markets include, but are not limited to: Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Energy, Financials, Health Care, Industrials, Information Technology, Materials, Real Estate Communication Services and Utilities. The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund also may invest in industry groups, industries and sub-industries (collectively, “sub-sectors”) of the sectors defined by GICS.

The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund may invest in ETFs that offer exposure to domestic and international fixed income securities, such as bonds issued by governments, government agencies and/or corporations as well as asset-backed securities and floating-rate securities. Such ETFs may include fixed income investments of any maturity, duration or quality, including those that are rated below investment grade “junk bonds”. Note that the fixed income allocation is intended to be primarily, but not necessarily exclusively, domestic.

The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund may invest in ETFs that offer exposure to various alternative asset classes, such as, but not limited to, commodities, real estate, currencies, derivatives and volatility. The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund may also invest in leveraged, inverse and inverse-leveraged ETFs in order to gain exposures to the referenced equity, fixed income and alterative asset classes. Further, the Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund may invest directly in certain derivatives, namely futures and options in order to achieve desired market exposures.

At least 80% of the Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund’s assets will be invested in accordance with the Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund’s name, specifically in ETFs that offer exposure to U.S.-based sectors, fixed income markets, and/or alternative asset classes and derivative instruments providing exposure to such U.S. based sectors, markets or asset classes.

Under normal market conditions, the Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund allocates at least a majority and up to 100% of its assets to equity ETFs that focus investment either directly or indirectly in domestic equity markets.

Also under normal market conditions:

● The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund seeks to invest substantially all of its assets in equity, fixed income and/or alternative asset class ETFs and derivative instruments.

● The Adviser does not anticipate investing generally more than 35% in any single equity market sector exposure

● The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund may be invested in any number of sector and sub-sector equity markets, including none.

● The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund’s portfolio will be comprised primarily of equity ETFs.

Under stressed or abnormal market conditions, or for other defensive purposes, the Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in fixed income ETFs, alternative asset class ETFs or cash, or a combination of any or all three of these asset classes.

The Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund is actively managed and on a daily basis, the Adviser’s investment committee (the “Investment Committee”) analyzes variables that the Adviser believes have predictive capabilities with respect to equity performance. Where the Investment Committee finds the prospective risk-relative return of an equity-based ETF investing in a given sector to be superior to that of an ETF investing in the fixed income or alternative asset class categories, an allocation is made to the equity ETF. The Investment Committee may choose to aggregate exposures in order to achieve these desired exposures. In the absence of an attractive equity exposure, the allocation is made to fixed income or alternative asset class category ETF. The Adviser will make decisions to transact a security based on its Quantitative Framework or if the Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund’s portfolio needs to be rebalanced. Decisions by the Adviser to transact other portfolio securities will be based upon the research, recommendations, and trading signals received from the Investment Committee.

This strategy seeks to provide excess returns relative to the Dynamic U.S. Opportunity Fund’s benchmark, the S&P 500 Index over periods of three years and longer, with risk levels commensurate with the level of performance, using diversification, active management, style integrity, minimized security selection risk and cost efficiency.