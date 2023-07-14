The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities.

The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization; however, under normal market conditions, it is currently expected that the Fund will invest a substantial percentage of its assets in large-capitalization issuers.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, which may include securities of issuers located in emerging markets countries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles, and depositary receipts.

The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including forward foreign currency contracts and futures contracts.

The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated.

The Fund can use futures contracts, including index futures, to seek exposure to certain asset classes and to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated.

In selecting securities for investment, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser), the Fund’s investment adviser, focuses primarily on a security’s potential for capital growth and income. The Adviser emphasizes a value style of investing, seeking well-established, undervalued companies that have identifiable factors that might lead to improved valuations.