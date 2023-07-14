Home
Vitals

YTD Return

4.0%

1 yr return

1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$10.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

23.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ICSFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Comstock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Sep 24, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Holt

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities.
The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization; however, under normal market conditions, it is currently expected that the Fund will invest a substantial percentage of its assets inlarge-capitalization issuers.
The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs).
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, which may include securities of issuers located in emerging markets countries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles, and depositary receipts.
The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including forward foreign currency contracts and futures contracts.
The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated.
The Fund can use futures contracts, including index futures, to seek exposure to certain asset classes and to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated.
In selecting securities for investment, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser), the Fund’s investment adviser, focuses primarily on a security’s potential for capital growth and income. The Adviser emphasizes a value style of investing, seeking well-established, undervalued companies that have identifiable factors that might lead to improved valuations.
The Adviser will consider selling a security if it meets one or more of the following criteria: (1) the target price of the investment has been realized and the Adviser no longer considers the company undervalued, (2) a better value opportunity is identified, or (3) research shows that the company is experiencing deteriorating fundamentals beyond the Adviser’s tolerable level and the trend is likely to be a long-term issue.
Read More

ICSFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.0% -13.6% 215.2% 52.49%
1 Yr 1.3% -58.6% 197.5% 68.74%
3 Yr 10.6%* -23.2% 64.1% 21.42%
5 Yr 0.1%* -15.3% 29.4% 53.95%
10 Yr 2.4%* -17.0% 13.3% 46.08%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.8% -65.1% 22.3% 39.16%
2021 10.6% -25.3% 25.5% 22.31%
2020 -1.1% -8.4% 56.7% 74.62%
2019 3.9% -9.2% 10.4% 69.72%
2018 -4.3% -9.4% 3.1% 75.94%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.0% -13.6% 215.2% 50.12%
1 Yr 1.3% -58.6% 197.5% 68.32%
3 Yr 10.6%* -23.2% 64.1% 21.75%
5 Yr 0.2%* -15.1% 32.0% 64.29%
10 Yr 4.2%* -4.7% 19.9% 58.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.8% -65.1% 22.3% 39.16%
2021 10.6% -25.3% 25.5% 22.40%
2020 -1.1% -8.4% 56.7% 74.53%
2019 3.9% -9.2% 10.4% 70.18%
2018 -4.1% -8.9% 3.3% 82.58%

NAV & Total Return History

ICSFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ICSFX Category Low Category High ICSFX % Rank
Net Assets 10.2 B 1 M 151 B 12.78%
Number of Holdings 85 2 1727 45.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.3 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 13.90%
Weighting of Top 10 23.63% 5.0% 99.2% 70.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Philip Morris International Inc 3.11%
  2. Anthem Inc 2.82%
  3. Bank of America Corp 2.59%
  4. Chevron Corp 2.54%
  5. FedEx Corp 2.44%
  6. Microsoft Corp 2.39%
  7. Wells Fargo & Co 2.32%
  8. Caterpillar Inc 2.30%
  9. Intel Corp 2.27%
  10. HCA Healthcare Inc 2.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ICSFX % Rank
Stocks 		94.44% 28.02% 125.26% 89.50%
Cash 		5.56% -88.20% 71.98% 7.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 41.60%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 36.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 37.58%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 38.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICSFX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.96% 0.00% 58.05% 31.59%
Healthcare 		19.53% 0.00% 30.08% 23.69%
Industrials 		12.66% 0.00% 42.76% 34.66%
Energy 		12.59% 0.00% 54.00% 6.40%
Technology 		10.91% 0.00% 54.02% 47.80%
Consumer Defense 		9.71% 0.00% 34.10% 33.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.15% 0.00% 22.74% 32.17%
Communication Services 		2.41% 0.00% 26.58% 90.36%
Basic Materials 		2.31% 0.00% 21.69% 73.40%
Real Estate 		0.94% 0.00% 90.54% 75.39%
Utilities 		0.83% 0.00% 27.04% 85.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICSFX % Rank
US 		89.33% 24.51% 121.23% 70.14%
Non US 		5.11% 0.00% 41.42% 45.08%

ICSFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ICSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.04% 45.41% 81.98%
Management Fee 0.39% 0.00% 1.50% 16.22%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 80.35%

Sales Fees

ICSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ICSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ICSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 0.00% 488.00% 61.56%

ICSFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ICSFX Category Low Category High ICSFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.07% 0.00% 41.90% 26.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ICSFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ICSFX Category Low Category High ICSFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.16% -1.51% 4.28% 10.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ICSFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ICSFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Holt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 1999

22.85

22.9%

Kevin Holt is a senior portfolio manager for Invesco large- and all-cap value strategies. He is lead manager for Invesco’s large-cap value products. He joined Invesco in 2010. Mr. Holt was previously Managing director and portfolio manager for the U.S. value strategy at Van Kampen, which he joined in 1999 and was portfolio manager of the Portfolio since April 2005. Before joining Van Kampen, he served as a senior research analyst at Strong Capital Management and as a portfolio manager/research analyst at Citibank Global Asset Management. He began his career as a senior financial analyst for Harris Trust and Savings Bank. Mr. Holt earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the Houston Society of Financial Analysts.

James Warwick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2007

14.84

14.8%

James Warwick is a portfolio manager for Invesco large- and all-cap value strategies. He joined Invesco in 2010. Mr. Warwick previously joined Van Kampen in 2002, where he served as a portfolio manager for the Multi Cap Value team, responsible for managing the separately managed accounts and cash levels of the various portfolios that comprised the U.S. Value strategy. He also served as a portfolio specialist for the team. Prior to that, he worked at AIM Management Group. Mr. Warwick earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Houston.

Devin Armstrong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2007

14.84

14.8%

Devin Armstrong has been portfolio manager of Invesco and/or its affiliates since June 2010. From 2007 to 2010, he was associated with Morgan Stanley Investment Advisors Inc. in an investment capacity. Prior to 2007, he was associated with Morgan Stanley Investment Advisors Inc. in a research capacity. He previously joined Morgan Stanley in 2004, where he served as a member of the U.S. Research team before becoming a portfolio manager. Before joining Morgan Stanley, he was also a Portfolio Manager at Van Kampen Asset Management Inc. He was a research associate at William Blair & Company. From 1999 to 2002, he served as a senior analyst at Ibbotson Associates. Mr. Armstrong earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and finance from the University of Illinois and a Master of Business Administration degree in finance from Columbia University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

