Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.6%
1 yr return
0.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$220 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.1%
Expense Ratio 2.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 62.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$750
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Delaware Ivy Strategic Income Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in US and foreign debt securities, including those in emerging markets (80% policy). Debt securities include all varieties of fixed, variable and floating rate income securities, including bonds, US and foreign government and agency securities, corporate loans (and loan participations), mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities and convertible securities. To achieve the Fund's investment objective, the Manager will allocate investments among various sectors of debt securities and at any given time may have a substantial amount of its assets invested in any class of debt security.
The Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in high yield, lower-quality debt securities (also known as “junk bonds”).
The Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in foreign securities, including emerging markets securities. The Fund’s total non-US dollar currency exposure may reach 100% of net assets. Due to the manner in which the Fund is managed, it may be subject to a high rate of portfolio turnover.
The Fund will use derivatives for both hedging and nonhedging purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in: futures and options to manage duration and for defensive purposes, such as to protect gains or hedge against potential losses in the portfolio without actually selling a security, or to stay fully invested; forward foreign currency contracts to manage foreign currency exposure; interest rate swaps to neutralize the impact of interest rate changes; credit default swaps to hedge against a credit event, to gain exposure to certain securities or markets, or to enhance total return; and index swaps to enhance return or to effect diversification. The Fund will not use derivatives for reasons inconsistent with its investment objective.
In addition, the Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor's specialized market knowledge.
|Period
|ICPOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|38.12%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|28.31%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|55.43%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|57.86%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ICPOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.0%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|60.09%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|56.70%
|2020
|0.8%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|43.34%
|2019
|1.0%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|54.94%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|52.58%
|Period
|ICPOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|36.99%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|27.14%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|55.68%
|5 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|46.63%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ICPOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.0%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|59.94%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|56.70%
|2020
|0.8%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|43.34%
|2019
|1.1%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|51.47%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|18.55%
|ICPOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICPOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|220 M
|100
|124 B
|70.16%
|Number of Holdings
|505
|2
|8175
|52.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|42.4 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|67.73%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.14%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|69.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICPOX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.00%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|21.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.88%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|39.97%
|Cash
|1.60%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|81.25%
|Stocks
|0.73%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|32.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.64%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|26.60%
|Other
|0.15%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|18.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICPOX % Rank
|Energy
|68.82%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|21.59%
|Consumer Cyclical
|31.18%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|4.63%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|96.40%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|95.89%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.63%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.89%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.89%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|97.17%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.89%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|95.89%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICPOX % Rank
|US
|0.53%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|31.54%
|Non US
|0.20%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|19.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICPOX % Rank
|Corporate
|71.12%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|8.76%
|Government
|16.38%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|39.27%
|Securitized
|6.91%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|70.22%
|Derivative
|3.45%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|34.11%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.52%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|91.69%
|Municipal
|0.61%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|18.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICPOX % Rank
|US
|52.26%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|72.82%
|Non US
|42.74%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|12.35%
|ICPOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.05%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|15.56%
|Management Fee
|0.68%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|65.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|98.18%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|ICPOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|87.64%
|ICPOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ICPOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|62.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|36.69%
|ICPOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICPOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.92%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|77.67%
|ICPOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ICPOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICPOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.22%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|39.74%
|ICPOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 10, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 13, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 11, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 14, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 12, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 14, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 10, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 13, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 11, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 14, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 12, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 13, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 11, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 14, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 12, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 13, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 14, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 16, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 13, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 16, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 14, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 16, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 14, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 10, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 11, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 16, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 12, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 10, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 12, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 15, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 11, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 12, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 10, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 11, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 13, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 09, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 12, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2016
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 10, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 13, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 11, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 14, 2016
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 12, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 14, 2016
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2016
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 11, 2016
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 14, 2016
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 12, 2015
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
J. David Hillmeyer is head of multisector/global fixed income in the Americas. He is co-portfolio manager for the fixed rate diversified multisector, core plus, and investment grade corporate bond strategies. Prior to joining Delaware Investments in August 2007 as a vice president and corporate bond trader, he worked for more than 11 years in various roles at Hartford Investment Management Company, including senior corporate bond trader, high yield portfolio manager / trader, and quantitative analyst. He began his career as an investment advisor in January 1989 at Shawmut Bank, leaving the firm as an investment officer in November 1995. Hillmeyer earned his bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University, and he is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Council for Business Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Ms. Mardarovici joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in March 2019 as Senior Vice President and co-head of the firm’s multisector and core plus strategies. Prior to joining the firm, she spent more than 13 years at BMO Global Asset Management as a senior portfolio manager. Since 2014, she was a member of the management committee of TCH, BMO’s US fixed income group, and helped lead business strategy and development efforts. Mardarovici was also responsible for driving investment strategy and managing institutional portfolios and mutual funds across a wide spectrum of strategies,
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...