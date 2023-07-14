Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

2.2%

1 yr return

-2.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$24.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 135.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ICKIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy Crossover Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Apr 03, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Wildstein

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy Crossover Credit Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in bonds (for this purpose, “bonds” includes any debt security with an initial maturity greater than one year).

The Fund invests primarily in corporate debt fixed-income securities, which can include both investment grade and non-investment grade rated bonds. Investment grade bonds include bonds rated BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. (S&P), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) or, if unrated, determined by the Manager to be of comparable quality. By contrast, non-investment grade debt securities, commonly called “high yield” or “junk” bonds, include bonds rated BB+ or lower by S&P, or comparably rated by another NRSRO or, if unrated, determined by the Manager to be of comparable quality.

“Crossover” debt generally refers to bonds rated at or near the point where the lower end of investment grade debt and the higher end of high yield debt meet. Such bonds are on the verge of losing or regaining investment-grade status (i.e., they are on the verge of “crossing over,” falling to junk status or rising to investment grade status). In addition, crossover bonds include those that have been rated below investment grade since issuance, but may be close to achieving investment grade status (i.e., so-called “rising stars”), or those that at one time were considered to be investment grade and now are categorized as “junk” bonds due to a reduction in the issuer’s credit rating (i.e., so-called “fallen angels”). Depending on the current Fund composition and market conditions, the Manager expects that a majority of the crossover bonds will be rated either BBB or BB by S&P, or comparably rated by another NRSRO or, if unrated, determined by the Manager to be of comparable quality.

Except as noted above, the Fund has no limitations regarding the maturity, duration or dollar-weighted average of its holdings, may invest in debt securities with varying maturities and can invest in debt securities issued by companies of any size, in a variety of sectors and industries. The Fund will primarily invest in debt securities issued by domestic companies, but also may invest up to 40% of its total assets in debt securities issued by foreign companies, including foreign securities that are denominated in US dollars or foreign currencies. Many of the companies in which the Fund may invest have diverse operations, with products or services in foreign markets. Therefore, the Fund may have indirect exposure to various foreign markets through investments in these companies, even if the Fund is not invested directly in such markets. The Fund typically will not invest more than 35% of its total assets in non-investment grade securities.

In selecting debt securities for the Fund, the Manager looks at a number of factors, including both a top-down (assessing the market environment) and a bottom-up (researching individual issuers) analysis. The top-down analysis looks at broad economic and financial trends in an effort to anticipate their impact on the fixed-income market and seeks to identify certain criteria that contribute to the overall target portfolio characteristics such as duration, spread, ratings and liquidity. The bottom-up analysis seeks to identify securities that the Manager believes have favorable risk/reward characteristics and targets those securities for overweight positioning. From the sector level, the Manager identifies companies that have positive attributes and considers the issuer’s past, present and estimated future: financial strength, cash flow, management, borrowing requirements, balance sheet policy and relative safety. Additional factors considered include leverage, interest coverage, revenue and margin stability, competition and industry trends, as well as relative value and liquidity.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities, including a review of the risk and reward potential for a specific issuer. The Manager also may sell a security if, in the Manager’s opinion, the price of the security has risen to fully reflect the company’s improved creditworthiness. The Manager also may sell a security to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities, to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security or to raise cash.

The Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor’s specialized market knowledge.

Read More

ICKIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICKIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -27.3% 2.9% 9.16%
1 Yr -2.2% -14.9% 190.9% 55.43%
3 Yr -9.0%* -13.1% 32.9% 95.95%
5 Yr -2.6%* -10.4% 21.9% 69.19%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 9.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICKIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.7% -26.5% 144.0% 91.70%
2021 -2.8% -15.7% 13.1% 82.48%
2020 1.2% -13.0% 5.1% 80.75%
2019 2.9% -3.3% 4.1% 12.04%
2018 -1.5% -3.1% 1.3% 90.53%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICKIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -27.3% 2.9% 8.02%
1 Yr -2.2% -15.9% 190.9% 45.35%
3 Yr -9.0%* -13.1% 32.9% 96.07%
5 Yr -2.1%* -10.4% 21.9% 46.55%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 10.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICKIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.7% -26.5% 144.0% 91.70%
2021 -2.8% -15.7% 13.1% 82.48%
2020 1.2% -13.0% 5.1% 80.75%
2019 3.0% -3.3% 4.1% 9.95%
2018 -0.8% -3.1% 1.3% 28.99%

NAV & Total Return History

ICKIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ICKIX Category Low Category High ICKIX % Rank
Net Assets 24.5 M 2.7 M 44.4 B 87.68%
Number of Holdings 129 5 9191 73.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.94 M -29.6 M 3.34 B 60.61%
Weighting of Top 10 26.51% 1.8% 100.0% 39.77%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ICKIX % Rank
Bonds 		99.46% 15.65% 141.47% 20.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.32% 0.00% 9.18% 17.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.22% 0.00% 78.47% 76.89%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.27% 89.39%
Other 		0.00% -0.89% 3.98% 86.74%
Cash 		0.00% -49.09% 10.75% 83.33%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICKIX % Rank
Corporate 		99.20% 41.80% 100.00% 23.48%
Municipal 		0.50% 0.00% 3.62% 20.83%
Government 		0.30% 0.00% 25.63% 69.32%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.02% 88.26%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 11.30% 95.83%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 23.18% 95.08%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICKIX % Rank
US 		88.85% 15.65% 108.09% 16.29%
Non US 		10.61% 0.00% 47.05% 76.14%

ICKIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ICKIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.02% 5.60% 23.74%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.35% 90.20%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 14.15%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

ICKIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ICKIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ICKIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 135.00% 0.00% 259.00% 84.50%

ICKIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ICKIX Category Low Category High ICKIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.85% 0.00% 7.33% 41.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ICKIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ICKIX Category Low Category High ICKIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.18% 0.38% 7.58% 54.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ICKIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ICKIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Wildstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Michael G. Wildstein is a member of fixed income portfolio management team at Delaware Management Company, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust. Before joining the team, he was a senior corporate bond analyst focused on the telecommunications sector for high-grade and high yield portfolios. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in March 2007 as a senior research analyst, Wildstein spent five years at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers in various roles that included portfolio manager for the core bond team, corporate bond research analyst, and corporate bond trader. Before moving into investment management, Wildstein worked in finance, corporate strategy, and business development with several firms including RCN Corporation and AT&T Local Services. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tampa and an MBA from Drexel University.

Wayne Anglace

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Wayne A. Anglace currently serves as a senior portfolio manager for Macquarie Investment Management's corporate and convertible bond strategies. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM), which includes the former Delaware Investments, in March 2007 as a research analyst for the firm’s high grade, high yield, and convertible bond portfolios, he spent more than two years as a research analyst at Gartmore Global Investments for its convertible bond strategy. From 2000 to 2004, Anglace worked in private client research at Deutsche Bank Alex. Brown in Baltimore, where he focused on equity research, and he started his financial services career with Ashbridge Investment Management in 1999. Prior to moving to the financial industry, Anglace worked as a professional civil engineer. He earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Villanova University and an MBA with a concentration in finance from Saint Joseph’s University, and he is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Kashif Ishaq

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Kashif Ishaq Managing Director, Head of Credit Trading, Portfolio Manager Kashif Ishaq is global head of corporate bond trading for Macquarie Investment Management Fixed Income (MFI). He plays an integral role in the investment process, managing investment grade corporate bond exposure within MFI’s portfolios and performing relative value analysis across corporate curves and capital structures. He is also responsible for managing all corporate credit traders and maintaining key industry relationships. He started his fixed income career with Macquarie Investment Management as a portfolio analyst on the firm’s insurance portfolio management team before taking a position as an investment grade trader. For the three years prior to joining MIM in August 2005, he participated in Lincoln Financial Group’s rotational Professional Development Program. He started the program as a financial analyst in the Hartford office, followed by a position in information technology, and lastly he spent a year in the client services department of Delaware Investments. Ishaq received his bachelor’s degree in corporate finance and accounting from Bentley College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.76 6.2 2.41

