Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

0.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.07 B

Holdings in Top 10

7.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ICIYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Conservative Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Dec 10, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marques Mercier

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in money market and fixed income securities.The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of short duration, investment grade money market and fixed income securities, including: (i) securities issued by the U.S. Government or its agencies; (ii) certificates of deposit and time deposits from U.S. and foreign banks; (iii) repurchase agreements; (iv) commercial paper; (v) municipal securities; (vi) domestic and foreign corporate debt obligations; (vii) sovereign debt and obligations of supra-national entities; and (viii) money market funds. Fixed income securities may include instruments with a fixed or floating rate of interest.The Fund may invest in debt securities of foreign issuers denominated in U.S. dollars.The Fund may engage in repurchase agreement transactions that are collateralized by cash or government securities. In addition, it may engage in repurchase agreement transactions that are collateralized by nongovernment securities such as equity securities or fixed income securities that are rated investment grade and below investment grade by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (NRSROs) or unrated securities of comparable quality.The Fund may purchase asset-backed securities.The Fund may also invest in new debt offerings and securities that are subject to resale restrictions such as those contained in Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which securities may be illiquid or thinly traded. The Fund’s investments may include securities that do not produce immediate cash income, such as zero coupon securities and payment-in-kind securities.The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued and delayed delivery basis, which means that the Fund buys or sells a security with payment and delivery taking place in the future. The Fund may also engage in “to be announced” (TBA) transactions, which are transactions in which a fund buys or sells mortgage-backed securities on a forward commitment basis.The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including futures contracts and swap contracts.The Fund can use futures contracts, including Treasury and interest rate futures, to increase or reduce its exposure to interest rate changes.The Fund can use swap contracts, including interest rate swaps, to hedge or adjust its exposure to interest rates. The Fund can also use swap contracts, including credit default swaps, to create long or short exposure to corporate or sovereign debt securities.The Fund will invest more than 25% of its net assets in the financial services sector.The Fund will attempt to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than one year.The portfolio managers collaborate with teams of market-specific specialists to implement the Fund’s strategy. Although these specialists provide input in the management of the Fund, the portfolio managers retain responsibility for ensuring the Fund is positioned appropriately in terms of risk exposures and portfolio structure.In general, the portfolio managers will look for attractive risk-reward opportunities and securities that best enable the Fund to achieve its objectives. Decisions to purchase or sell securities are primarily determined by relative value considerations along with economic and credit-related fundamentals, market supply and demand, market dislocations and situation-specific opportunities. The purchase or sale of securities may also be related to a decision to alter the Fund’s risk exposures (such as duration, yield curve positioning, and sector exposure), a need to limit or reduce the Fund’s exposure to a particular security or issuer, degradation of an issuer’s credit quality, or general liquidity needs of the Fund.
Read More

ICIYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -1.1% 3.6% 62.45%
1 Yr 0.5% -5.2% 7.0% 62.45%
3 Yr -0.4%* -3.0% 10.0% 49.53%
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 2.3% 30.05%
10 Yr N/A* -5.1% 1.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.0% -6.3% 2.3% 35.29%
2021 -0.3% -1.1% 21.9% 72.09%
2020 0.2% -21.0% 1.0% 40.10%
2019 N/A -0.3% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -3.2% 2.9% 51.09%
1 Yr 0.5% -5.2% 3.0% 48.03%
3 Yr -0.4%* -3.0% 10.0% 47.80%
5 Yr N/A* -10.9% 2.6% 29.06%
10 Yr N/A* -4.9% 1.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.0% -6.3% 2.3% 35.29%
2021 -0.3% -1.1% 21.9% 72.09%
2020 0.2% -21.0% 1.0% 40.10%
2019 N/A -0.3% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ICIYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ICIYX Category Low Category High ICIYX % Rank
Net Assets 3.07 B 24.5 K 27.9 B 37.55%
Number of Holdings 229 1 3396 60.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 245 M -200 M 16.1 B 41.23%
Weighting of Top 10 7.93% 2.6% 103.2% 89.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 1.48%
  2. National Bank of Canada 2.1% 0.98%
  3. Macquarie Bank Ltd. 1.38% 0.94%
  4. AbbVie Inc. 5% 0.89%
  5. BMW US Capital, LLC 2% 0.86%
  6. Lloyds Banking Group PLC 4.05% 0.86%
  7. AbbVie Inc. 0.73% 0.82%
  8. Canadian Natural Resources Limited 2.95% 0.81%
  9. Daimler Finance North America LLC 2.55% 0.81%
  10. Bank of Nova Scotia 1.95% 0.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ICIYX % Rank
Cash 		57.18% -24.02% 100.00% 7.46%
Bonds 		34.77% 0.00% 123.41% 94.74%
Convertible Bonds 		8.05% 0.00% 15.25% 13.16%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 91.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 90.79%
Other 		0.00% -10.38% 3.22% 92.11%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICIYX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		57.18% 0.00% 100.00% 7.89%
Corporate 		40.30% 0.00% 99.91% 50.00%
Securitized 		2.43% 0.00% 100.00% 74.12%
Government 		0.10% 0.00% 100.00% 71.49%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 92.54%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 70.39% 95.18%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICIYX % Rank
US 		25.49% 0.00% 100.00% 94.74%
Non US 		9.28% 0.00% 49.76% 61.84%

ICIYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ICIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.34% 0.08% 18.10% 72.94%
Management Fee 0.23% 0.00% 1.19% 31.88%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

ICIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ICIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ICIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 369.54% 21.55%

ICIYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ICIYX Category Low Category High ICIYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.98% 0.00% 5.90% 67.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ICIYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ICIYX Category Low Category High ICIYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.43% -1.30% 14.86% 55.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ICIYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ICIYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marques Mercier

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2014

7.92

7.9%

Marques Mercier is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco Fixed Income. He is responsible for the management of all cash management products, including institutional, retail and offshore money funds, as well as private accounts. Mr. Mercier joined Invesco in 1994 as a representative in the transfer agency. In 1996, he was promoted to portfolio administrator for money market funds. Mr. Mercier assumed his current position in 1998. Mr. Mercier earned a BA degree in English and an MBA from the University of Houston.

Laurie Brignac

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2014

7.92

7.9%

Laurie Brignac is Head of Global Liquidity Portfolio Management and a Ssenior Pportfolio Mmanager for Invesco Fixed Income. Ms. Brignac and is responsible for the management of cash management products, including institutional, retail and offshore money market funds, as well as private accounts. Ms. Brignac has been in the investment business since 1989. She joined Invesco in 1992 as a money market trader and was promoted to investment officer in 1994 and senior portfolio manager in 2002. Her duties have expanded to include all forms of short-term taxable fixed income products.

Joseph Madrid

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2015

6.45

6.5%

Joseph Madrid is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco Fixed Income. He is responsible for contributing to the strategy and management of cash management products, including institutional, retail and offshore funds, as well as private accounts and ultra-short bond portfolios. Mr. Madrid began his investment career in 2002 as a financial analyst with J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a portfolio manager in client service and a senior fixed income securities analyst with National City Corp. He joined Invesco in 2009 and was previously a fixed income analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.58 7.92

