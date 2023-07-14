Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks

Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.5%
1 yr return
0.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$3.07 B
Holdings in Top 10
7.9%
Expense Ratio 0.34%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ICIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|62.45%
|1 Yr
|0.5%
|-5.2%
|7.0%
|62.45%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|49.53%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|30.05%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ICIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.0%
|-6.3%
|2.3%
|35.29%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|72.09%
|2020
|0.2%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|40.10%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|N/A
|Period
|ICIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-3.2%
|2.9%
|51.09%
|1 Yr
|0.5%
|-5.2%
|3.0%
|48.03%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|47.80%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.9%
|2.6%
|29.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.9%
|1.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ICIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.0%
|-6.3%
|2.3%
|35.29%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|72.09%
|2020
|0.2%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|40.10%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|N/A
|ICIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICIYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.07 B
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|37.55%
|Number of Holdings
|229
|1
|3396
|60.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|245 M
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|41.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.93%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|89.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICIYX % Rank
|Cash
|57.18%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|7.46%
|Bonds
|34.77%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|94.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|8.05%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|13.16%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|91.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|92.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICIYX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|57.18%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|7.89%
|Corporate
|40.30%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|50.00%
|Securitized
|2.43%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|74.12%
|Government
|0.10%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|71.49%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|92.54%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.39%
|95.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICIYX % Rank
|US
|25.49%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|94.74%
|Non US
|9.28%
|0.00%
|49.76%
|61.84%
|ICIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.34%
|0.08%
|18.10%
|72.94%
|Management Fee
|0.23%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|31.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|ICIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|ICIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ICIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|369.54%
|21.55%
|ICIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICIYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.98%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|67.54%
|ICIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ICIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICIYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.43%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|55.20%
|ICIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2014
7.92
7.9%
Marques Mercier is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco Fixed Income. He is responsible for the management of all cash management products, including institutional, retail and offshore money funds, as well as private accounts. Mr. Mercier joined Invesco in 1994 as a representative in the transfer agency. In 1996, he was promoted to portfolio administrator for money market funds. Mr. Mercier assumed his current position in 1998. Mr. Mercier earned a BA degree in English and an MBA from the University of Houston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2014
7.92
7.9%
Laurie Brignac is Head of Global Liquidity Portfolio Management and a Ssenior Pportfolio Mmanager for Invesco Fixed Income. Ms. Brignac and is responsible for the management of cash management products, including institutional, retail and offshore money market funds, as well as private accounts. Ms. Brignac has been in the investment business since 1989. She joined Invesco in 1992 as a money market trader and was promoted to investment officer in 1994 and senior portfolio manager in 2002. Her duties have expanded to include all forms of short-term taxable fixed income products.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2015
6.45
6.5%
Joseph Madrid is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco Fixed Income. He is responsible for contributing to the strategy and management of cash management products, including institutional, retail and offshore funds, as well as private accounts and ultra-short bond portfolios. Mr. Madrid began his investment career in 2002 as a financial analyst with J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a portfolio manager in client service and a senior fixed income securities analyst with National City Corp. He joined Invesco in 2009 and was previously a fixed income analyst.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|32.44
|6.58
|7.92
