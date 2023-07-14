Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.0%
1 yr return
25.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
Net Assets
$240 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.3%
Expense Ratio 1.06%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 43.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio consisting mostly of foreign equity securities, which may include companies in emerging markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in foreign equity securities. Generally, an issuer of a security is considered to be U.S. or foreign based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. Equity securities include common stock, depository receipts, and securities convertible into common stock, such as warrants, rights, convertible bonds, debentures and convertible preferred stocks. The Fund will normally invest in companies in at least three countries outside of the United States. Although the Fund is not subject to any additional geographic requirement, the Fund expects that the majority of its investments will be in the developed markets of Canada, Western Europe, Asia and Australasia. The Fund may invest more than 25% of its net assets in securities of companies in each of the United Kingdom and Japan. In order to gain additional exposure to international markets, the Fund may also invest in exchange traded funds ("ETFs"), whose underlying securities are issued by international companies.
Investment Process: Epoch Investment Partners, Inc., the Fund's Subadvisor, invests primarily in companies that generate increasing levels of free cash flow and have management teams that the Subadvisor believes allocate free cash flow effectively to create shareholder value.
Using both quantitative and qualitative processes, material environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors are identified, monitored and managed by the Subadvisor. Prior to acquiring investments on behalf of the Fund, the Subadvisor conducts fundamental analysis on each potential investment in order to assess the ESG risk and opportunities the Subadvisor believes it will face with regards to both cash flows and potential valuation. Material ESG factors vary by company and industry, but include issues such as carbon emissions, waste management, diversity, human capital management and executive compensation. Of these, the Subadvisor pays particular attention to factors relating to climate change and corporate governance. This information is taken into account by the Subadvisor in making investment decisions. Specialist external data providers may also be used by the Subadvisor where relevant. Material ESG factors are monitored by the Subadvisor through review of ESG data published by the company (where relevant) or selected third-party data providers to determine whether the level of ESG risk or opportunity has changed since the Subadvisor's initial assessment. While the Subadvisor considers ESG factors in the investment decision-making process of the Fund, this does not mean that ESG considerations are the sole or foremost considerations for investment decisions.
The Subadvisor may sell or reduce a position in a security when it believes its investment objectives have been met or when the security is deemed less attractive relative to another security on a return/risk basis. The Subadvisor may sell or reduce a position in a security if it sees the investment thesis failing to materialize.
|Period
|ICETX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.0%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|1.13%
|1 Yr
|25.8%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|1.28%
|3 Yr
|4.8%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|39.70%
|5 Yr
|2.5%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|20.36%
|10 Yr
|2.1%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|40.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|ICETX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.0%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|39.11%
|2021
|1.9%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|58.58%
|2020
|2.3%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|58.75%
|2019
|4.7%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|44.68%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|18.88%
|Period
|ICETX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.0%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|1.13%
|1 Yr
|25.8%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|1.28%
|3 Yr
|4.8%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|38.38%
|5 Yr
|2.9%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|20.30%
|10 Yr
|3.3%*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|33.93%
* Annualized
|Period
|ICETX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.0%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|39.11%
|2021
|1.9%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|58.58%
|2020
|2.3%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|58.75%
|2019
|4.7%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|44.68%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|14.86%
|ICETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICETX % Rank
|Net Assets
|240 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|71.81%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|1
|10801
|89.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|99.2 M
|0
|34.5 B
|62.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.32%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|11.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICETX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.31%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|63.96%
|Cash
|2.69%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|31.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|87.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|89.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|85.16%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|86.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICETX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.37%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|6.40%
|Financial Services
|16.35%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|66.96%
|Technology
|15.62%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|12.66%
|Healthcare
|11.71%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|49.05%
|Consumer Defense
|11.09%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|22.71%
|Communication Services
|10.11%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|9.32%
|Industrials
|9.38%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|93.60%
|Energy
|5.23%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|42.21%
|Basic Materials
|4.13%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|87.48%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|98.40%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|94.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICETX % Rank
|Non US
|95.20%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|55.92%
|US
|2.11%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|44.65%
|ICETX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.06%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|45.03%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|82.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|ICETX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ICETX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ICETX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|43.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|61.89%
|ICETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICETX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.90%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|41.93%
|ICETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ICETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICETX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.88%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|79.48%
|ICETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2022
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2021
|$1.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2020
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.974
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.556
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.485
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$1.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2015
|$0.457
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2014
|$1.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.332
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.586
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2011
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.480
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2010
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.338
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 09, 2017
5.39
5.4%
Mike is Co-Chief Investment Officer of Epoch Investment Partners. He is also Chief Risk Officer. Mike is responsible for integrating risk management into the investment process. Prior to joining Epoch in 2005, he was a director and portfolio manager in the Quantitative Strategies Group at Columbia Management Group, Inc. Before that, Mike was at Credit Suisse Asset Management Group (“CSAM”), where he was a portfolio manager in the Structured Equity group. Before joining CSAM, he was a portfolio manager and quantitative research analyst at Chancellor/LGT Asset Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 09, 2017
5.39
5.4%
Bill is Co-Chief Investment Officer of Epoch Investment Partners. He is also a portfolio manager for global and non-U.S. equity strategies. Bill joined Epoch in 2009 from PioneerPath Capital, a long/short equity hedge fund where he was a consumer and retail analyst. Prior to PioneerPath, he was a senior analyst at Level Global focused on the consumer and industrial sectors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2018
4.0
4.0%
Glen is a portfolio manager and senior equity research analyst. Prior to joining Epoch in 2014, Glen was a generalist portfolio manager and an analyst at Standard Life Investments in Boston, where he focused on consumer staples, restaurants and regional banks. Before Standard Life, he held positions at Citigroup and Nabisco. Glen received his BS from Providence College and an MBA from New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
