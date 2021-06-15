Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MainStay Epoch International Choice Fund

mutual fund
ICEDX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
(ICEDX) Primary
ICEDX (Mutual Fund)

MainStay Epoch International Choice Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
(ICEDX) Primary
ICEDX (Mutual Fund)

MainStay Epoch International Choice Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
(ICEDX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MainStay Epoch International Choice Fund

ICEDX | Fund

-

$205 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$205 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MainStay Epoch International Choice Fund

ICEDX | Fund

-

$205 M

0.00%

0.01%

ICEDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay Epoch International Choice Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MainStay Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio consisting mostly of foreign equity securities, which may include companies in emerging markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in foreign equity securities. Generally, an issuer of a security is considered to be U.S. or foreign based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. Equity securities include common stock, depository receipts, and securities convertible into common stock, such as warrants, rights, convertible bonds, debentures and convertible preferred stocks. The Fund will normally invest in companies in at least three countries outside of the United States. Although the Fund is not subject to any additional geographic requirement, the Fund expects that the majority of its investments will be in the developed markets of Canada, Western Europe, Asia and Australasia. The Fund may invest more than 25% of its net assets in securities of companies in each of the United Kingdom and Japan. In order to gain additional exposure to international markets, the Fund may also invest in exchange traded funds ("ETFs"), whose underlying securities are issued by international companies.

Investment Process: Epoch Investment Partners, Inc., the Fund's Subadvisor, invests primarily in companies that generate increasing levels of free cash flow and have management teams that the Subadvisor believes allocate free cash flow effectively to create shareholder value.

Using both quantitative and qualitative processes, material environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors are identified, monitored and managed by the Subadvisor. Prior to acquiring investments on behalf of the Fund, the Subadvisor conducts fundamental analysis on each potential investment in order to assess the ESG risk and opportunities the Subadvisor believes it will face with regards to both cash flows and potential valuation. Material ESG factors vary by company and industry, but include issues such as carbon emissions, waste management, diversity, human capital management and executive compensation. Of these, the Subadvisor pays particular attention to factors relating to climate change and corporate governance. This information is taken into account by the Subadvisor in making investment decisions. Specialist external data providers may also be used by the Subadvisor where relevant. Material ESG factors are monitored by the Subadvisor through review of ESG data published by the company (where relevant) or selected third-party data providers to determine whether the level of ESG risk or opportunity has changed since the Subadvisor's initial assessment. While the Subadvisor considers ESG factors in the investment decision-making process of the Fund, this does not mean that ESG considerations are the sole or foremost considerations for investment decisions.

The Subadvisor may sell or reduce a position in a security when it believes its investment objectives have been met or when the security is deemed less attractive relative to another security on a return/risk basis. The Subadvisor may sell or reduce a position in a security if it sees the investment thesis failing to materialize.

Read More

ICEDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ICEDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ICEDX Category Low Category High ICEDX % Rank
Net Assets 205 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 34 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 89 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 43.39% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Deutsche Telekom AG 5.45%
  2. TotalEnergies SE 5.18%
  3. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc 4.64%
  4. Linde plc 4.29%
  5. Rentokil Initial plc 4.22%
  6. Compass Group plc 4.13%
  7. Nordea Bank Abp 3.98%
  8. Roche Holding AG 3.93%
  9. Sony Group Corp. 3.90%
  10. Unilever plc 3.68%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ICEDX % Rank
Stocks 		96.35% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		4.47% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICEDX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICEDX % Rank
Non US 		84.05% N/A N/A N/A
US 		12.30% N/A N/A N/A

ICEDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ICEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

ICEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

ICEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ICEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

ICEDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ICEDX Category Low Category High ICEDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ICEDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ICEDX Category Low Category High ICEDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ICEDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

ICEDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×