Mr. Faber has been a portfolio manager of RMB Capital Management, LLC since 2017. Prior to that, Mr. Faber was the President and a portfolio manager of IronBridge Capital Management, L.P. (“IronBridge”) from 1999 to 2017 (IronBridge was the Adviser to the Funds prior to June 24, 2017). Mr. Faber was a founding partner of HOLT Value Associates, L.P., the former parent company of IronBridge, from May 1986 to April 1999. Mr. Faber graduated from Drake University in 1986 with a B.S. and B.A. in Corporate Finance.