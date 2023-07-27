Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

RMB SMID Cap Fund

mutual fund
IBSMX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.67 -0.2 -1.55%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (IBSMX) Primary Inst (RMBMX)
IBSMX (Mutual Fund)

RMB SMID Cap Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.67 -0.2 -1.55%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (IBSMX) Primary Inst (RMBMX)
IBSMX (Mutual Fund)

RMB SMID Cap Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.67 -0.2 -1.55%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (IBSMX) Primary Inst (RMBMX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RMB SMID Cap Fund

IBSMX | Fund

$12.67

$182 M

0.00%

1.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.5%

1 yr return

-4.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

Net Assets

$182 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RMB SMID Cap Fund

IBSMX | Fund

$12.67

$182 M

0.00%

1.00%

IBSMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    RMB SMID Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    IronBridge Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    15859428
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher C. Faber

Fund Description

IBSMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IBSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -26.9% 59.5% 84.78%
1 Yr -4.5% -43.3% 860.3% 84.63%
3 Yr 5.6%* -41.8% 41.4% 12.75%
5 Yr -0.1%* -28.3% 82.5% 46.68%
10 Yr -1.6%* -18.3% 13.6% 72.05%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IBSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.0% -85.6% 1542.7% 26.87%
2021 10.1% -52.0% 83.9% 4.21%
2020 5.6% -17.6% 195.3% 74.57%
2019 3.5% -16.0% 9.5% 84.41%
2018 -3.7% -13.6% 24.1% 63.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IBSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -53.4% 55.3% 81.42%
1 Yr 3.6% -60.3% 860.3% 54.95%
3 Yr 12.5%* -41.8% 41.4% 5.01%
5 Yr 2.7%* -27.6% 82.5% 35.97%
10 Yr 6.4%* -17.1% 15.4% 36.80%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IBSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.8% -85.6% 1542.7% 8.01%
2021 13.2% -52.0% 83.9% 2.20%
2020 7.6% -17.6% 195.3% 58.25%
2019 -1.3% -16.0% 9.5% 97.08%
2018 -1.0% -13.6% 24.1% 22.00%

NAV & Total Return History

IBSMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IBSMX Category Low Category High IBSMX % Rank
Net Assets 182 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 78.35%
Number of Holdings 70 20 3702 58.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 45 M 360 K 10.9 B 81.87%
Weighting of Top 10 24.71% 5.5% 92.1% 58.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc 3.04%
  2. Copart Inc 2.77%
  3. IDEX Corp 2.70%
  4. American Financial Group Inc 2.56%
  5. Fair Isaac Corp 2.48%
  6. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc 2.38%
  7. Teleflex Inc 2.35%
  8. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc 2.27%
  9. Vail Resorts Inc 2.08%
  10. Markel Corp 2.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IBSMX % Rank
Stocks 		95.89% 23.99% 100.52% 83.27%
Cash 		4.11% -0.52% 26.94% 14.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 30.11%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 34.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 24.12%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 27.29%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IBSMX % Rank
Technology 		21.19% 0.04% 62.17% 81.87%
Industrials 		15.48% 0.00% 38.23% 42.78%
Healthcare 		14.54% 0.00% 43.77% 77.64%
Financial Services 		13.68% 0.00% 43.01% 13.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.38% 0.00% 57.41% 66.90%
Real Estate 		8.70% 0.00% 19.28% 8.63%
Basic Materials 		3.80% 0.00% 17.25% 27.11%
Utilities 		3.39% 0.00% 12.94% 5.46%
Energy 		2.75% 0.00% 62.10% 34.33%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 89.96%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 87.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IBSMX % Rank
US 		95.89% 23.38% 100.52% 31.87%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 35.22% 92.25%

IBSMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IBSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.02% 19.28% 56.17%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 80.42%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 11.64%

Sales Fees

IBSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IBSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IBSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.00% 250.31% 14.31%

IBSMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IBSMX Category Low Category High IBSMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 31.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IBSMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IBSMX Category Low Category High IBSMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.58% -2.24% 2.75% 5.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IBSMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IBSMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher C. Faber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2004

14.5

14.5%

Mr. Faber has been a portfolio manager of RMB Capital Management, LLC since 2017. Prior to that, Mr. Faber was the President and a portfolio manager of IronBridge Capital Management, L.P. (“IronBridge”) from 1999 to 2017 (IronBridge was the Adviser to the Funds prior to June 24, 2017). Mr. Faber was a founding partner of HOLT Value Associates, L.P., the former parent company of IronBridge, from May 1986 to April 1999. Mr. Faber graduated from Drake University in 1986 with a B.S. and B.A. in Corporate Finance.

Jeffrey B. Madden

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2004

14.5

14.5%

Mr. Madden has been a portfolio manager of RMB Capital Management, LLC since 2017, and was a portfolio manager of IronBridge from 2000 to 2017. Mr. Madden was a consultant with Accenture from 1998 to 2000.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×