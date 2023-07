Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in inflation-indexed bonds of varying maturities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and U.S. and non-U.S. corporations. Inflation-indexed bonds are debt instruments that are structured to provide protection against inflation. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in the investment policy. For purposes of satisfying the 80% requirement, the Portfolio may also invest in derivative instruments that have economic characteristics similar to inflation-indexed bonds. The value of an inflation-indexed bond's principal or the interest income paid on the bond is adjusted to track changes in an official inflation measure. The U.S. Treasury uses the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers as the inflation measure. Inflation-indexed bonds issued by a foreign government are generally adjusted to reflect a comparable inflation index, calculated by the foreign government. “Real return” equals total return less the estimated cost of inflation, which is typically measured by the change in an official inflation measure. The Portfolio maintains an average portfolio duration that is within ±20% of the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Index (the Portfolio's benchmark). Duration is the most commonly used measure of risk in debt instruments as it incorporates multiple features of the debt instruments ( e.g. , yield, coupon, maturity, etc.) into one number. Duration is a measure of sensitivity of the price of a debt instrument to a change in interest rates. Duration is a weighted average of the times that interest payments and the final return of principal are expected to be received. The weights are the amounts of the payments discounted by the yield-to-maturity of the debt instrument. Duration is expressed as a number of years. The bigger the duration number, the greater the interest-rate risk or reward for the debt instrument prices. For example, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to fall approximately 5% if interest rates rose by 1%. Conversely, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to rise approximately 5% if interest rates drop by 1%. The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its assets in non-investment-grade bonds (high-yield or junk bonds) or debt instruments of emerging market issuers. The Portfolio may also invest up to 20% of its assets in non-dollar denominated securities of non-U.S. issuers, and may invest, without limit, in U.S. dollar denominated securities of non-U.S. issuers. The Portfolio may also purchase: U.S. Treasuries and agency securities, commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, investment-grade corporate bonds, and asset-backed securities. Securities are purchased for the Portfolio when the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) believes that they have the potential for above-average real return. The Portfolio measures its performance against the benchmark. Non-investment-grade bonds acquired by the Portfolio will generally be in the lower rating categories of the major rating agencies (BB or lower by S&P Global Ratings or Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc.) or will be determined by the management team to be of similar quality. Split rated bonds will be considered to have the higher of the two credit ratings. Split rated bonds are bonds that receive different ratings from two or more rating agencies. The Sub-Adviser may, when consistent with the Portfolio's investment goal, buy or sell options or futures, or enter into credit default swaps and interest rate or foreign currency transactions, including swaps (collectively, commonly known as “derivatives”). The Portfolio typically uses derivatives as a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset and/or as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks, such as interest rate or currency risk. The Portfolio may also use derivatives to enhance returns, in which case their use would involve leveraging risk. The Portfolio may seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as reverse repurchase agreements or dollar rolls). The Portfolio may also invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”). The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 1 ∕ 3 % of its total assets.