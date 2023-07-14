Home
Vitals

YTD Return

8.4%

1 yr return

7.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$330 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 101.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IBPSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Balanced Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    May 29, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Zemsky

Fund Description

The Portfolio seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a diversified portfolio of various asset classes and investment strategies managed by the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”). The Portfolio may invest in domestic and international securities, including emerging markets securities, which may be denominated in foreign currencies or in the U.S. dollar. The Portfolio may invest in sovereign debt, which is debt issued or guaranteed by foreign government entities. The Portfolio may also invest in derivative instruments including futures, swaps (including interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and credit default swaps) and options, among others for different purposes, including hedging (to seek to offset risks associated with an investment, currency exposure or market conditions), to seek to enhance returns, to earn income, or as a substitute for a position in an underlying asset.The Portfolio may also invest in other investment companies, including up to 30% of its net assets in exchange-traded funds to gain exposure to high yield bonds (“junk bonds”), emerging markets debt, and other securities to make tactical asset allocations, minimize risk, and assist in managing cash. At least fifteen underlying investment companies (including exchange-traded funds) will be available for the Portfolio’s investment at all times and such underlying investment companies may be changed at the Sub-Adviser’s discretion without notice to shareholders.Equity PortionEquity securities in which the Portfolio may invest include, but are not limited to: common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, and depositary receipts. The Portfolio may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. The Portfolio may invest in real estate-related securities, including real estate investment trusts, and natural resource/commodity securities. The Portfolio is a core product and may invest in either “growth” securities, “value” securities, or both.Fixed-Income PortionThe fixed-income securities in which the Portfolio may invest include, but are not limited to, short-, intermediate-, and long-term bonds rated investment-grade; international bonds; and high-yield bonds rated below investment-grade, commonly known as “junk bonds;” and money market instruments. The Portfolio may also invest in treasury inflation protected securities, asset-backed securities, commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities, other securitized and structured debt products (such as collateralized mortgage obligations), and private placements.While the mix of equity and debt instruments will vary depending on the Sub-Adviser's outlook on the markets, under normal circumstances no more than 75% (and no less than 25%) of the Portfolio's total assets will be invested in equity securities. The Sub-Adviser uses a proprietary asset allocation strategy to determine the percentage of the Portfolio's net assets to invest in each of the investment strategies and asset classes (“Target Allocation”). The Target Allocation may be changed by the Sub-Adviser at any time and actual allocations of the Portfolio's assets may deviate from the Target Allocation. The Portfolio may be rebalanced periodically to return to the Target Allocation.In evaluating investments for the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser normally expects to take into account environmental, social, or governance (“ESG”) factors, to determine whether any or all of those factors might have a significant effect on the performance, risks, or prospects of a company or issuer. The Sub-Adviser intends to rely primarily on third-party evaluations of a company’s ESG standing and/or on factors identified through its proprietary research as material to a particular company or the industry in which it operates. The Sub-Adviser may give environmental, social, and governance factors equal consideration or may focus on one or more of those factors as it considers appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may consider specific ESG metrics or a company’s progress or lack of progress toward meeting ESG targets. ESG factors will be only one consideration in the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of any potential investment, and the effect, if any, of ESG factors on the Sub-Adviser’s decision whether to invest in any case will vary depending on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
IBPSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IBPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -8.3% 18.1% 40.03%
1 Yr 7.2% -13.3% 143.9% 21.71%
3 Yr -0.7%* -8.0% 25.9% 58.85%
5 Yr -1.5%* -9.7% 24.3% 65.65%
10 Yr 0.8%* -6.1% 9.1% 43.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IBPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.2% -34.7% 92.4% 96.83%
2021 5.9% -6.1% 19.5% 8.32%
2020 1.5% -7.5% 11.8% 75.60%
2019 2.7% 0.1% 14.9% 74.73%
2018 -3.3% -12.6% 0.0% 86.99%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IBPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -11.9% 18.1% 39.89%
1 Yr 7.2% -13.3% 143.9% 21.38%
3 Yr -0.7%* -8.0% 25.9% 59.18%
5 Yr -1.5%* -9.7% 24.3% 75.73%
10 Yr 2.4%* -6.1% 11.0% 56.84%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IBPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.2% -34.7% 92.4% 96.83%
2021 5.9% -6.1% 19.5% 8.46%
2020 1.5% -7.5% 11.8% 75.60%
2019 2.7% 0.1% 14.9% 75.19%
2018 -1.4% -12.6% 0.2% 39.97%

NAV & Total Return History

IBPSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IBPSX Category Low Category High IBPSX % Rank
Net Assets 330 M 658 K 207 B 71.04%
Number of Holdings 1740 2 15351 9.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 124 M 660 K 48.5 B 71.49%
Weighting of Top 10 36.40% 8.4% 105.0% 55.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 4.36%
  2. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 4.36%
  3. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 4.36%
  4. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 4.36%
  5. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 4.36%
  6. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 4.36%
  7. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 4.36%
  8. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 4.36%
  9. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 4.36%
  10. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 4.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IBPSX % Rank
Stocks 		64.07% 0.00% 99.40% 21.15%
Bonds 		35.30% 0.00% 116.75% 42.02%
Convertible Bonds 		1.03% 0.00% 23.84% 24.69%
Other 		0.06% -2.51% 25.19% 44.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 97.41%
Cash 		-0.45% -16.75% 81.51% 96.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IBPSX % Rank
Technology 		21.98% 0.00% 44.21% 28.04%
Financial Services 		14.11% 0.00% 38.77% 60.19%
Healthcare 		13.80% 0.00% 29.35% 53.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.41% 0.00% 19.36% 23.39%
Industrials 		9.37% 0.00% 24.37% 67.58%
Communication Services 		7.27% 0.00% 23.67% 48.15%
Consumer Defense 		6.95% 0.00% 19.93% 41.31%
Energy 		4.75% 0.00% 85.65% 51.44%
Real Estate 		3.89% 0.00% 65.01% 37.48%
Basic Materials 		3.61% 0.00% 33.35% 64.84%
Utilities 		2.86% 0.00% 99.55% 54.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IBPSX % Rank
US 		55.11% -1.65% 98.67% 24.83%
Non US 		8.96% 0.00% 37.06% 58.12%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IBPSX % Rank
Securitized 		33.49% 0.00% 92.13% 10.64%
Government 		29.32% 0.00% 97.26% 51.71%
Corporate 		27.68% 0.00% 98.21% 61.12%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.43% 0.14% 100.00% 59.07%
Municipal 		0.07% 0.00% 24.80% 55.93%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 93.45%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IBPSX % Rank
US 		32.33% 0.00% 62.18% 33.15%
Non US 		2.97% 0.00% 84.73% 61.66%

IBPSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IBPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% 0.01% 17.63% 40.31%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.83% 75.71%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 51.37%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 30.19%

Sales Fees

IBPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IBPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IBPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 101.00% 0.00% 343.00% 83.24%

IBPSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IBPSX Category Low Category High IBPSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.45% 0.00% 8.35% 97.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IBPSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IBPSX Category Low Category High IBPSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.16% -2.34% 19.41% 50.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IBPSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

IBPSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Zemsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2007

15.1

15.1%

Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Matthew Toms

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 03, 2017

5.16

5.2%

Matt Toms, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income at Voya Investment Management. In this role, he leads a team of more than 100 investment professionals, with broad oversight of Voya’s fixed income platform as well as business management responsibilities. As CIO, Matt serves as the chair of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee, a group that formulates the fixed income platform’s strategic investment themes that in turn informs strategy and risk budgeting across public fixed income portfolios. Matt is also a member of the Investment Committee that is represented by the CIOs from across Voya Investment Management. Before becoming CIO, Matt was head of public fixed income at Voya Investment Management, overseeing the investment teams responsible for investment grade corporate, high yield corporate, structured products, mortgage-backed securities, emerging market debt and money market strategies for Voya’s general account and third-party business. Prior to joining the firm, Matt worked at Calamos Investments, where he built their fixed income business. He also has prior portfolio management experience at Northern Trust and Lincoln National. Matt received a BBA from the University of Michigan and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Barbara Reinhard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Barbara Reinhard CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Voya in 2016. Ms. Reinhard is the head of asset allocation for Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions (“MASS”) at Voya Investment Management. In this role, she is responsible for strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions for the MASS team’s multi-asset strategies. Prior to joining Voya, Ms. Reinhard was the chief investment officer for Credit Suisse Private Bank in the Americas from 2011 to 2016. In that role, she managed discretionary multi-asset portfolios, was a member of the global asset allocation committee, and the pension investment committee. Prior to that, Ms. Reinhard spent 20 years of her career at Morgan Stanley.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

